Just before 10:00 am on Saturday morning, Galesburg Police responded to the 100 block of North Chambers Street for a report of a stolen vehicle. Police met with a man who said his 79-year-old grandmother’s sedan was stolen from her driveway. The sedan is a 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier, and the victim did not give anyone permission to take it. The woman told police she lost her car keys a week prior and had not been able to find them. Around 3:30 pm Saturday afternoon, the Galesburg Police Department was contacted by the Goddard Police Department of Goddard, Kansas. The stolen vehicle was located and a female suspect inside the car, a 51-year-old Galesburg woman, was arrested. The sedan had sustained some front-end damage and was covered in scratches. The woman told Goddard police that she purchased the vehicle and was driving to Colorado. The woman’s last known address was near where the vehicle was stolen on North Chambers. The victim wished to pursue charges. The female suspect is facing charges in Kansas and will face more in Illinois after the case was sent to the State’s Attorney’s office.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO