25newsnow.com
Residents up in arms about proposed Pekin demolition
PEKIN (25 News Now) - Two historic buildings in downtown Pekin are set for demolition, but not without some pushback from a group of passionate local residents. The Arcade and Tobin buildings on Capitol Street were purchased by Tazewell County a decade ago, but have sat mostly vacant since then. That’s on top of up to $500,000 in renovations for one of them, with an estimated $1 million further to keep them habitable. According to the Board, it’s a more cost efficient option to demolish them than continue to renovate.
tspr.org
Major road project to start this spring in Macomb
The city and state will rebuild South Johnson Street from Grant Street to Harmony Lane. “South Johnson is a very busy street. This will allow the traffic flow to be eased off a lot,” said Macomb Public Works Director Alice Ohrtmann. She said South Johnson will get all new...
KWQC
Local business to move into former Quad City Pizza, Beaver’s East building
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A local business, that’s located not too far away from the former Quad City Pizza and Beaver’s East building will soon be moving in. According to Studio D3′s Facebook page, the handmade wooden sign and home décor business will be moving into their new location, 3408 State Street, most recently known as Quad City Pizza, in the near future.
977wmoi.com
Two Charged in BridleCreek Arson in Galesburg
On January 20, 2023 Knox County State’s Attorney Jeremy S. Karlin filed a criminal information against Nathan Cantu and Rey Cantu for their roles in an August 21, 2022 arson at an apartment complex on Springer Road in Galesburg. A carport and nine vehicles were damaged as a result of the intentionally-set fire. The two defendants were charged with 10 counts of arson as a result of the property damage.
Central Illinois Proud
Former Avanti’s restaurant to become new green space for Bradley
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Bradley University announced Monday that an acquisition of new property is part of a long-term plan to create more green space on and around campus. Bradley gained ownership of the property on Main Street, which was formerly an Avanti’s restaurant, on Friday, Jan. 20. The university purchased the building, the land it sits on, and surrounding lots for $690,000.
GPD investigating break-in and burglary at Bethesda Baptist Church
Galesburg Police responded to a report of a burglary just before 10:00 Sunday morning at Bethesda Baptist Church on South Whitesboro Street. Officers were directed to a south entry door that sustained damage from a break-in. A man, who is the Treasurer at the church, said his office door was forced open and the office had been rummaged through. The man told police a Smith & Wesson Model 28 handgun in the pocket of a pair of overall pants was missing. Cash and checkbooks were missing from the church safe, as well as, a fish bowl and a water jug. Two Playstation gaming systems were also taken from a closet. The incident was forwarded to GPD investigators. Police, at the time of the report, were in the process of accessing area security footage. Police are also investigating a Glock firearm stolen from a vehicle on East South Street reported the same day.
Pair charged with Bridlecreek Apartment arsons
Two Galesburg men are being charged with arson for intentionally setting nine vehicles and a carport on fire at the Bridlecreek Apartments in August of 2022. 19-year-old Nathan Cantu and 18-year-old Rey Cantu were charged by the Knox County State’s Attorney on Friday and their bond was each set at $200,000.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Mark Luft resigns as Pekin mayor, Becky Cloyd leads Monday night’s council meeting
UPDATE - Pekin City Council member Becky Cloyd is the mayor pro tempore and presided over Monday’ night’s council meeting, replacing Mayor Mark Luft, who resigned. Cloyd is one of three candidates for mayor in April election. Also running for mayor are Council member Dave Nutter and Tazewell County Treasurer Mary Burress.
KWQC
Police investigate shooting Sunday in Kewanee
KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - A 17-year-old boy was injured after police say he accidentally shot himself Sunday in Kewanee. The Kewanee Police Department and The Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded around 11:30 a.m. Sunday to a home in the 800 block of Birch Place for a report of a boy with a gunshot wound, according to a media release.
1470 WMBD
NWS: Snow storm to impact Peoria area Wednesday, but worse south and east
LINCOLN, Ill. – A winter storm is coming, but the biggest impacts might not be in Peoria. National Weather Service Meteorologist Ed Shimon in Lincoln says the Peoria area could receive around four inches of snow during the day Wednesday. “East of the Illinois River, (storm totals are) in...
Central Illinois Proud
Pekin mayor Mark Luft resigns
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin Mayor Mark Luft resigned from the position on Monday. Luft is pursuing a new opportunity he said is good for his family, but does not allow him to serve as an elected official. An empty chair was front and center at Monday’s Pekin City...
Central Illinois Proud
Decatur man killed in West Peoria overnight
WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man from Decatur was shot to death in West Peoria early Sunday morning. Peoria County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Casey’s Gas Station on Farmington Road just after 4 a.m. Sunday morning. When they arrived, they found a dead man with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot.
ourquadcities.com
MB’S food truck in Galesburg vandalized
Mohammed Ben Youness, MB’S food truck owner in Galesburg believes in keeping a positive attitude after his food truck was vandalized. It wasn’t until Youness went to open his truck for the day that he heard a weird noise. He originally thought due to the truck being parked for 10 days the sound was because of the cold weather.
WGIL - Galesburg's news
Attorney General’s office looking into entire Council for meetings violations, not just Mayor and City Manager
Galesburg City Council will be investigated as a body and not as individuals in the case of the Attorney General’s Public Access Bureau’s looking into potential Open Meetings Act violations. That’s according to the Illinois AG’s Deputy spokesperson Drew Hill, who says the language of the Act “imposes...
Sedan stolen in Galesburg on Saturday recovered later that day in Kansas
Just before 10:00 am on Saturday morning, Galesburg Police responded to the 100 block of North Chambers Street for a report of a stolen vehicle. Police met with a man who said his 79-year-old grandmother’s sedan was stolen from her driveway. The sedan is a 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier, and the victim did not give anyone permission to take it. The woman told police she lost her car keys a week prior and had not been able to find them. Around 3:30 pm Saturday afternoon, the Galesburg Police Department was contacted by the Goddard Police Department of Goddard, Kansas. The stolen vehicle was located and a female suspect inside the car, a 51-year-old Galesburg woman, was arrested. The sedan had sustained some front-end damage and was covered in scratches. The woman told Goddard police that she purchased the vehicle and was driving to Colorado. The woman’s last known address was near where the vehicle was stolen on North Chambers. The victim wished to pursue charges. The female suspect is facing charges in Kansas and will face more in Illinois after the case was sent to the State’s Attorney’s office.
25newsnow.com
Investigation ongoing after early Sunday morning homicide in West Peoria
WEST PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the Casey’s Gas Station at 2114 W. Farmington Road in West Peoria shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday morning to reports of a male shot in the parking lot. In a Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office...
Arrests made in South Grace Avenue shooting
Three people have been arrested in connection with a shooting incident early Thursday in the 100 block of South Grace Avenue in Kewanee. Kewanee Police Chief Nicholas Welgat issued a news release Saturday on the arrests. The release said police seized eight firearms, several hundred rounds of ammunition, methamphetamine, heroin, cannabis, packaging materials, more than $2,000 in cash and a vehicle.
Coroner identifies man in fatal McLean Co. crash
MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder has identified the 29-year-old man who died in a fatal crash on Route 24. Conner M. McHale of Normal, Ill., died from multiple blunt injuries after his pickup truck collided with an SUV. The crash happened on Route 24 at 2480 East between Gridley […]
Central Illinois Proud
Suspect in ‘good condition’ after officer-involved shooting
STREATOR, Ill. (WMBD) — A suspect is recovering in a Peoria hospital after being shot twice in an officer-involved shooting in Streator late Monday morning. According to Streator Police Chief John Franklin, officers responded to a call regarding a man armed with a knife in a park on Wisconsin and Elm. Officers arrived just after 11:30 a.m. and the shooting occurred at 11:37 a.m.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria brothers indicted for wire fraud, PPP lies during COVID-19
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A federal grand jury has indicted two Peoria men for wire fraud and false statements made in relation to the Paycheck Protection Program and unemployment insurance during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Derek Griffin, 35, was charged with four counts of wire fraud and...
WGIL - Galesburg's news
