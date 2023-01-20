'Significant' drugs plot foiled as Milton Keynes dealers caught in car with heroin and cocaine

Read full article on original website
Pardoned drug offender arrested again after being caught selling cocaine
MCKEESPORT (KDKA) - A convicted drug offender who was pardoned by outgoing Governor Tom Wolf, has once again been arrested for drugs. Undercover agents said they found Corry Sanders selling cocaine last month in McKeesport. They found him selling cocaine on two separate occasions, once from his car and a second time from inside his barbershop. Two years ago, Wolf pardoned Sanders from a drug conviction that dated back to the 90s after a unanimous recommendation by the state's pardon board.
BBC
Police discover 20 bags of cocaine in coffee cup
A "suspected drug dealer" has been charged with drugs offences after police found 20 bags of cocaine in a coffee cup he was pretending to buy, a force said. Cambridgeshire Constabulary said it was "unlucky Friday 13th" when patrol officers made insurance checks on a vehicle in Chesterton, Cambridge. The...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Milton Keynes thug offered woman a lift home before raping her in car park
A man from Milton Keynes raped a woman he met on a night out after offering her a lift home. Police have described the actions of 29-year-old Lewis Vanmeer-Sheridan as "abhorrent". Vanmeer-Sheridan, previously of Sulman Grove in Buckinghamshire, had agreed to drive his victim home in the early hours of...
Complex
UK Drug-Dealing Trio Jailed After Hiding Cocaine Stash In Tumble Dryer
Three British men—Thomas James, 21, Luke Gibson, 21, and Simon Parker, 29—have been sent to prison after officers discovered £10,000 worth of cocaine and cannabis inside a tumble dryer. The drug-dealing trio pleaded guilty to drug dealing while appearing at Chester Crown Court last week, The Metro...
BBC
Milton Keynes bus stolen by drunken passenger, say police
A bus was stolen by a drunken passenger who "left a trail of devastation" as it crashed with multiple vehicles, police said. Thames Valley Police said the single-decker was reported stolen at the Tesco bus stop on Tongwell Street, Milton Keynes, at about 18:20 GMT on Monday. Officers found the...
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
Virginia woman rolls her husband over 39 times with her SUV after waking him up to see her grandmother in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a lady who discovered her husband having sex with her own grandmother reacted violently, carelessly driving over him with her car and repeatedly rolling over his body.
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
Woman facing up to 90 years in prison for meth, fentanyl charges
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman is scheduled to be sentenced on charges relating to delivery of fentanyl and methamphetamine. According to Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr., on Thursday, December 29, 2022, Samantha J. Cody, 35 years old and formerly of Glen Jean, West Virginia, plead guilty to conspiracy to deliver fentanyl and greater than fifty grams of methamphetamine, and to one count of methamphetamine delivery before Judge Thomas H. Ewing.
Police warn public of counterfeit money being made
BRIDGEPORT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Officers in Bridgeport are asking the public to be vigilant as counterfeit bills are being made and attempted to be passed on as real currency. Bridgeport police say to be sure to take notice of the bills you receive and ensure they are true bills and not counterfeit.
18 Louisianans have been charged with joining a deadly gang
The St. Tammany Parish grand jury delivered a historic 49-count felony indictment and 12 misdemeanor charges on Monday, charging 18 people with racketeering for their involvement in a violent gang that operated in the West 30s neighborhood, according to District Attorney Warren Montgomery.
A Pigeon Was Caught in a Prison Yard With a Tiny Backpack of Meth
A pigeon found in a Canadian prison yard with a tiny backpack filled with meth is carrying on a decades-long tradition of avian drug smuggling. The pigeon was captured at the Pacific Institution in Abbotsford, British Columbia, in late December, according to the CBC. John Randle, Pacific regional president of...
Georgia men arrested in connection with $22 million dollar drug bust
Two Georgia men were arrested on drug trafficking charges after a traffic stop in Hall County. Liquid methamphetamine worth an estimated $22 million was seized.
News On 6
Dozens Arrested In Prison Drug Trafficking Bust
A multi-year investigation into a prison-based drug trafficking organization ends with 69 people being convicted in both state and federal court. According to U.S Attorney Robert J. Troester, through an investigation of the Aryan Brotherhood, 62 guns and more than 300 pounds of meth were seized along with more than $400,000.
MSP detectives seize money, fentanyl disguised as oxycodone from suspect in St. Clair County
A Macomb Township resident is awaiting charges after Michigan State Police made a big drug bust to start the new year during a traffic stop in St. Clair County.
Smuggler caught with cocaine-stuffed Santas at JFK Airport, feds say
Santa came to town — with 20 pounds of cocaine. Adderly Santos Familia was caught smuggling bricks of coke in stuffed Santa toys at JFK Airport on Dec. 14 after arriving from Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, according to Homeland Security Investigations. More powdery drugs were also found in two airplane neck pillows and the lining of his baggage during a Customs and Border Protection screening, court filings said. Familia, who lives in Queens told authorities he had been visiting family in the Dominican Republic. The Feds found nearly nine kilos of cocaine in his belongings, according to court filings. Prosecutors included a...
Did you Loose a Bag of Marijuana?
January the 9th, Pennsylvania State police reported to a report of recovered drug paraphernalia. Upon their arrival to a location on Greenvillage Road, one bag of marijuana was recovered on the scene. If you have any information pertaining to this incident, or lost the marijuana, please contact Pennsylvania State Police.
Cocaine Worth $2M Found Stashed in Hidden VW Compartment at Border
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the San Ysidro Port of Entry have discovered more than $2 million worth of cocaine hidden in a vehicle, the agency said Friday. At approximately 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, officers encountered a male driver, 31, in a Volkswagen entering the U.S. He presented them with a valid state-issued identification card.
Probation violation arrest results in confiscation of drugs and money
MINGO COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman is behind bars after an arrest for a probation violation leads to the discovery of drugs and thousands of dollars. According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Lauren Horn was arrested by Mingo County Deputies and Probation Officers for a probation violation.
Task Force arrest woman on Fentanyl, Methamphetamine charges
STOLLINGS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Logan County woman was arrested Tuesday and faces charges in relation to delivery of multiple substances including Fentanyl and Methamphetamine. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office indicates that, on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, a search warrant was executed in the Stollings area of Logan County...
