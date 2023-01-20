ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

mybasin.com

NEW LOCAL PHONE SCAM

The U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon has received reports that people purporting to be court staff have called members of the public and falsely claimed that their targets failed to respond to a jury summons or subpoena and owe a fine. Please be advised that the staff...
OREGON STATE
KGW

Oregon launches hotline for legal advice on reproductive rights

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Attorney General announced on Monday the launch of a hotline to provide people with guidance about the state's reproductive health laws. The announcement from Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum came one day after the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision that established the constitutional right to obtain an abortion. Roe v. Wade was overturned by the court in June 2021.
OREGON STATE
publicnewsservice.org

Bill Extends Food Aid to All Oregonians Regardless of Immigration Status

A big gap exists in who can receive food assistance in Oregon, and some lawmakers want to bridge the divide this session. Federal law excludes people who are undocumented from programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, the country's largest food assistance program. The Food for All Oregonians bill would extend food aid to lawful permanent residents, U.S. Compacts of Free Association citizens and other Oregonians who arrived as immigrants or refugees.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon Secretary of State didn’t investigate residency complaint against new Rep. Hai Pham

State election officials opted not to investigate a complaint alleging that a new Democratic state representative doesn’t actually live in the district he represents, citing the complaint’s proximity to the November election.  Hai Pham, a pediatric dentist and Vietnamese refugee, was elected in November to represent the strongly Democratic 36th House District in Hillsboro. A […] The post Oregon Secretary of State didn’t investigate residency complaint against new Rep. Hai Pham appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: No empathy for murder victims’ families

When Gov. Kate Brown commuted the sentences of the state’s 17 death row inmates, she was not thinking about the protection of society, nor about the victims’ families, who cannot escape the memories of their loved ones’ murders. Many of these families were hardly given any notice that their loved ones’ murderers would no longer face a death sentence.
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Competing bills may change Oregon’s rent cap law

There are two competing bills in the Oregon Legislature aimed at tackling how much rents are allowed to go up each year. It comes as the 2023 maximum allowable rent increase reached 14.6%, causing concern among renters who fear being possibly priced out. Oregon Senate Bill 608 which was passed...
OREGON STATE
Eater

10 Food Bills to Follow in Oregon’s 2023 Legislative Session

The 2023 Oregon legislative session kicked off this week in Salem. Over the next five months, lawmakers will consider hundreds of proposed bills, many of which could impact how people access, handle, produce, and consume food. Here’s a look at 10 food-related bills to follow this session:. Food insecurity...
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Who is the California group bidding to operate homeless camps in Portland?

Your browser does not support the audio element. The city of Portland is moving forward with a controversial plan to create several massive outdoor homeless encampments throughout the city. According to Mayor Ted Wheeler’s Office, the city has closed its request for proposals to operate the outdoor shelters and it’s reviewing the submissions.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Treasures in the sand at the Oregon Coast

NEWPORT, Oregon — Oregon’s winter months offer a roller coast ride of sorts in the great outdoors, when wind and rain are often followed by stunning sunny days. We travelled to the rugged edge of Oregon discovered that the grey clouds disappear when you go hunting for Treasure in the Sand.
NEWPORT, OR
KREM2

Idaho wins lawsuit against illegal encampments on state property

BOISE, Idaho — The state of Idaho won a lawsuit to protect the state's ability to prevent illegal encampments. “We’ve sent a clear message: Idaho does not tolerate illegal public encampments and destruction of public property. Idaho is not Portland, LA, San Francisco, or Seattle where public officials have engaged in failed experiments to permit and encourage unsafe and destructive public camping,” Governor Little said.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The KEY

A Hiker’s Dream: Oregon’s ‘Sleeping Giant’ Volcano and Lava River Cave

The Newberry National Volcanic Monument sits in the Deschutes National Forest near Bend in central Oregon. The park covers over 54,000 acres and includes vast old lava flows, lakes, the 1.5-mile Lava River Cave (that you can hike), and an active volcano, “Newberry Crater”. The crater is currently seismically and geothermally active and if you decide to make the trip, you will see hundreds of cinder cones, vents, miles of basalt flows, and amazing wildlife.
OREGON STATE

