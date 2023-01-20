Read full article on original website
Suspect in KC Amber Alert charged with domestic violence
KANSAS CITY—A Kansas City man faces six felony charges related to a domestic violence incident that prompted an Amber Alert in Kansas City on Friday.. Markelv A. Avery, 21, faces Domestic Assault 3rd Degree, Assault 3rd Degree, two counts of Unlawful Use of a Weapon and two counts of Armed Criminal Action, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Any charges related to the child abduction remain under investigation.
KCTV 5
Shots fired in domestic disturbance lead to standoff arrest
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers from the Lee’s Summit Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 900 block of NE Bristol Drive on Monday morning after shots were fired during a domestic disturbance. Police said a call came in at approximately 3:30 a.m....
KCTV 5
Home invasion suspect yelled for officers to shoot him before being tased: police
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 27-year-old man considered armed and dangerous led law enforcement on a chase Friday afternoon before being arrested in Clay County. The county sheriff’s department stated a public alert had been issued for Phillip Martin of Greenwood, Missouri, wanted for a home invasion that took place Jan. 19 in Buckner.
fox4kc.com
One victim in Kansas City funeral home shooting dies from injuries
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department, one victim is dead after a shooting Friday at a funeral home. The victim has been identified as a 29-year-old Bryson Washington. Officers were called to Elite Funeral Home near Blue Ridge Boulevard and Longview Road around...
KMBC.com
Victim dies from their injuries following Kansas City, Missouri funeral chapel shooting
The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department has confirmed that one of four victims in a shooting at a south Kansas City funeral home has died. The incident happened Friday around 11:40 a.m. at the Elite Funeral Chapel in the 11500 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard - near Longview Road. Several...
KCTV 5
One person dead from Friday shooting at Kansas City funeral home
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting in the area of Longview Road and Blue Ridge Boulevard left multiple people with injuries Friday morning. Kansas City Police announced Monday that one shooting victim died from his injuries. Law enforcement stated a funeral had just ended about 11:40 a.m. when a...
Kansas City area police agencies investigating string of ATM thefts
At least three Kansas City metro police agencies are investigating a string of ATM thefts at Jackson County businesses.
KCTV 5
Two men wanted in robbery of Waldo Bank Midwest robbery
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The FBI is looking for two people involved in a bank robbery Monday morning. According to an incident report, a man displayed a firearm inside the Bank Midwest in the 7900 block of Ward Parkway and demanded cash. He and another man with him ran from the bank with an unknown amount of money and drove off in a white Kia four-door car.
Feds allege KCMO man is linked to 3 fentanyl-related deaths of Belton teens
Federal prosecutors allege a Kansas City, Missouri, man is linked to three fentanyl-related deaths of teens in Belton.
KCTV 5
Residents accuse KCK officer of being high; Department says could be a medical event
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Kansas Police Department is responding to allegations surrounding the behavior of an on-duty officer. A video of an interaction between officers and people at the home they were called to has been making the rounds on social media. Police were there regarding...
KCTV 5
Man pleads guilty to carrying eight pounds of meth on bus passing through KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Las Vegas, Nevada, man pleaded guilty Monday to possessing more than eight pounds of methamphetamine in a duffel bag while riding a bus through Kansas City, Missouri. A bus traveling through Kansas City on July 28, 2021, was carrying 53-year-old Reginald S. Thomas. Police...
KMBC.com
Affidavit: Kansas City man connected to 3 fentanyl deaths charged with fentanyl trafficking, illegal firearms
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man who authorities say has connections to three fentanyl overdose deaths faces charges in federal court. Tiger Dean Draggoo, 22, was charged late last week in a three-count criminal complaint filed under seal in the U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Missouri.
mycouriertribune.com
Sheriff’s Office investigating apparent jail suicide
LIBERTY — Detectives are investigating an apparent death by suicide of an inmate in Clay County Detention Center in Liberty that occurred just after midnight Monday, Jan. 23. The inmate, a white male from Independence, was booked into the jail Jan. 12 to await trial on charges of nonsupport...
WIBW
Lawrence man arrested after leading officials on wrong-way chase down K-10
EUDORA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man is behind bars after he allegedly led officials on a chase down the wrong way of K-10 into Johnson County. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says that around 12:15 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, officials found a vehicle that had been reported stolen through the Lawrence Police Department on eastbound Kansas Highway 10.
KMBC.com
2 suspects, including one wearing a onesie, hold up Bank Midwest location in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Authorities are looking for two men who held up a Bank Midwest late Monday morning in Kansas City. The Bank Midwest branch at 7904 Ward Parkway was robbed at 11:43 a.m., according to the FBI. Two suspects are wanted in the case, one of which...
Kan. man jailed after wrong-way, high-speed chase and crash
DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after an early morning chase in Douglas County. Just after 12:15a.m. Saturday, a sheriff's deputy initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle reported stolen by Lawrence Police, according to a media release. The driver in the suspect vehicle initially stopped...
Kansas City man connected with Belton overdose deaths charged with fentanyl trafficking
Tiger Dean Draggoo, federally charged with fentanyl trafficking, is also connected with three overdose deaths in Benton, Missouri.
FBI searches for men who robbed Waldo bank branch
Kansas City FBI agents search for two men accused of robbing the Bank Midwest branch in Waldo near 79th and Ward Parkway.
Overnight KCMO shooting leaves one in critical condition
One person is in critical condition after an overnight shooting early Sunday morning near 57th and Prospect Avenue.
northwestmoinfo.com
Inmate Suicide At Clay County Detention Center
Clay County authorities say they are investigating an apparent suicide at the Clay County Detention Center early this morning (Monday). Authorities say detectives are investigating the apparent suicide of 42-year-old Independence resident Ryan Everson just after Midnight this morning. Everson was booked into the Clay County Detention Center January 12 to await trial on charges of non-support of a child.
