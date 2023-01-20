ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pa. State Police looking for man accused of retail theft

Update - Jan. 24, 2023 - 11:15 a.m. Troop D issued a follow-up Tweet, saying they have identified the suspect. The original story is below. PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - State troopers are asking for the public's help to identify a man accused of retail theft. Pa. State Police Troop D is...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA

