The NBA is taking its updated All-Star format to the next level. The league and the NBPA announced on Tuesday that captains will select their teams from a pool of All-Stars in a pregame draft just before tipoff — just like on the playground The draft will take place at 7:30 p.m. ET at Salt Lake City's Vivint Arena. The game is scheduled to tip at 8 p.m.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 44 MINUTES AGO