Upworthy

Single mom explains she has an army of moms supporting her and now everyone wants to join a 'Mommune'

Being a mother itself is a full-time job so one can’t imagine how much more difficult it would be to be a single mother. However, a Tiktoker Kristin, a single parent, has an army of moms backing her up and they call it a “mommune.” They help each other out whenever needed. And one such instance was when Kristin became sick. They not only baked her favorite cookies, they even made home-cooked soup and took her children to the park so that she could take rest.
Maya Devi

Man leaves wife after 19 years of marriage because she was a man: "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing"

A man has spoken about the incident when he discovered his wife of 19 years was a man. And he exclaimed, "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing." Sharing their story, the 64-year-old man, who goes by Jan, said he had met his wife Monica when she accompanied his sister’s children as an au-pair. He recollected she was ‘beautiful and feminine’ but ‘poor at ironing’, which he never understood.
Anthony James

“I Have Nothing To Love For” - 80 Year Old Man Finds Out That His Daughters Are Not His Biological Children

This is a nonfiction piece that is based on true events as told to me by a family friend who was present at the time; it is used with permission. There are several children in this world that are not living with their biological parents but won't know because of what they have been taught. Some girls will allegedly take their pregnancy to another man aside from the one that impregnated them just to be comfortable and have all that it takes for child support. When they notice that the child has grown to a certain extent, they will confess the truth behind everything leaving the man who has been struggling to cater for the child since day one to feel hopeless. If a girl is aware of the biological father of a child, there should be no need meandering rather, the right thing should be done.
Amy Christie

Husband on wife: "She's in her sixties like me; I need someone else"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Having an age difference is often a difficult topic when it comes to couples, and while most people try to find a partner close to their age, they may feel differently once they get older.
Mary Duncan

Woman enraged when teenage daughter gets pregnant and insists on keeping the baby, then abandons her

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I’m going to be completely honest about something now. I found myself pregnant at twenty-three years old after what I thought would be just a one night stand, but was actually an event that connected me to another man forever against my will. I hadn’t wanted to get pregnant and was even taking precautions at the time, it was just one of those things happens unplanned, accidentally.
The Guardian

I’m a 32-year old woman and I have no female friends. Am I missing something?

I’m a 32-year-old woman and I have no female friends. I feel like everyone around me, and in the media, is obsessed with the power of female friendships at the moment. I’m getting married and I won’t have any bridesmaids, even though my partner will have a fleet of groomsmen. I don’t know how to feel about this – I used to feel shame, like there was something wrong with me, and like I was missing out on something. I don’t know why life has led me to a place where I have no female friends. I resent the articles and books about how they’re the most important thing in life – more important than family, romantic partners, pets, hobbies, work – but I don’t know if I’m resenting them because it’s what I want or if I’m actually OK with it and I’m just feeling inferior or self-conscious because of a current trend.
Ingram Atkinson

Heroic groom jumps into river to save drowning child on his wedding day, solidifying love and commitment to his wife

On a beautiful summer day in 2017, Brittany and Clayton Cook exchanged vows in front of their loved ones, committing to spend the rest of their lives together. The newlyweds were posing for wedding pictures, surrounded by the picturesque scenery of a nearby river, when a sudden commotion interrupted the peaceful moment. Without warning, Clayton sprinted away from the group, leaving his bride and guests in shock and confusion.
Ceebla Cuud

Woman Wanted Divorce Because Husband is too Kind and He Never Fights Back

In an absolutely unbelievable example, a lady in the United Arab Emirates chose to divorce her spouse after just one year of marriage, despite the fact that he loved her too much and never once disagreed with her. She said she experienced a "year of misery" in a "cruel-free" marriage to a man who did chores and gave her presents.
Comfy, Safe Couch

After being disowned by her father when she got pregnant at 16, this woman faces fear of abandonment

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. “Bring me an egg.” Her father said. As soon as she handed the egg to her father, he dropped it immediately and said, “Look, that’s what you’ve done to me by becoming pregnant before marriage. You’ve completely broken me just like that egg. Things will never be the same again between me and you!”

