U.S. Stocks Seeing Modest Weakness Following Two-Day Rally
(RTTNews) - Stocks are seeing modest weakness in morning trading on Tuesday, giving back ground after moving sharply higher over the two previous sessions. Selling pressure has remained somewhat subdued, however, limiting the downside for the major averages. Currently, the major averages are off their lows of the session but...
US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends slightly down after mixed earnings, opening glitch
For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window. J&J falls on sales warning; GE down on weak profit view. Microsoft gains in extended trading after posting results. Indexes: Dow up 0.31%, S&P 500 off 0.07%, Nasdaq down...
5 Most-Loved ETFs of Last Week
Last week, ETFs pulled in $10 billion in capital. U.S. fixed-income ETFs led the way higher with $4.5 billion in inflows, closely followed by $3.9 billion in international equity ETF, per etf.com. U.S. equity ETFs saw outflows of $382.4 million. As such, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF SCHO, iShares MSCI...
US STOCKS-Wall Street edges lower as earnings kick into high gear
Jan 24 (Reuters) - Wall Street slipped on Tuesday after industry bellwethers 3M, Johnson & Johnson and GE warned of a challenging year ahead, while a technical issue at the New York Stock Exchange briefly halted trading in some stocks shortly after the opening bell. More than 80 NYSE-listed stocks...
Technology Sector Update for 01/23/2023: VERB, IDCC, WDC
Technology stocks were advancing on Monday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 2.8% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index 5% higher this afternoon. In company news, Verb Technology (VERB) gained over 82% on Monday after the software-as-a-service company said it was exploring potential actions to address suspicious and possibly illegal trading of its stock, including "naked" short-sales, spoofing, and other activities to artificially lower its share price.
1 Stunning Growth Stock Set to Soar by 2,700%, According to Cathie Wood
In 2020, it seemed that Cathie Wood's stock picks couldn't miss. Her flagship Ark Innovation ETF rocketed upward by 149% for the year, turning her into a Wall Street star. Then, the bottom dropped out of the tech sector, and the fund that once seemed invulnerable plummeted, falling 77% from its peak. Wood is undeterred, however. She's been doubling down on her strategy of buying the most disruptive and innovative companies out there. She notes that previous bear markets have yielded remarkable opportunities for investors with a long-term mindset.
2 Top Passive-Income Stocks to Own in 2023
Passive-income stocks are a proven way to cushion your portfolio against market volatility. What's more, top shelf dividend plays also tend to outperform other asset classes in bull markets. Not all dividend stocks are cut from the same cloth, however. The best passive-income plays -- defined as stocks capable of...
Validea's Top Ten Basic Materials Stocks Based On John Neff - 1/22/2023
The following are the top rated Basic Materials stocks according to Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield. BERRY GLOBAL GROUP INC...
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 24th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 24th:. Vipshop Holdings Limited VIPS: This company that operates online platforms for various brands in China has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.2% over the last 60 days.
Noteworthy ETF Inflows: ASHR
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the ASHR ETF (Symbol: ASHR) where we have detected an approximate $314.0 million dollar inflow -- that's a 13.6% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 73,100,001 to 83,050,001). The chart below shows the one year price performance of ASHR, versus its 200 day moving average:
2 Stocks to Consider Buying Before Earnings This Week
This week’s earnings will be important for investors to get a clearer picture of the outlook for many larger-cap stocks that are crucial to the broader stock market and economy. With that being said, here are two stocks investors shouldn’t overlook and may want to consider buying going into...
Evoqua Water (AQUA) Soars 15.2%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
Evoqua Water (AQUA) shares rallied 15.2% in the last trading session to close at $47.28. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 3% gain over the past four weeks. The stock...
Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, all of which will help you become a smarter, more confident investor.
Has Brighthouse Financial (BHF) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Brighthouse Financial (BHF) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.
Are Investors Undervaluing KT (KT) Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Looking at the history of...
ACRES Commercial (ACR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
ACRES Commercial (ACR) closed the most recent trading day at $9.89, moving +0.51% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.22%. Heading into today, shares of the commercial real estate...
Moat Advantages Could Lift These ETFs
Among the bright spots in the early part of 2023 is a rebound of 8.52% by the Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX), which was battered in 2022 as growth stocks slipped. How durable the recovery proves to be remains to be seen, but investors considering exchange traded funds such as the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) and the Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM), both of which track the Nasdaq-100, can take heart in knowing those ETFs are homes to plenty of companies that are considered wide moat firms.
10 Top AI Stocks to Buy Now for the Next 10 Years
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a wide and diverse topic that bleeds into numerous technologies and segments. In the video below, I provide an AI background and primer and then share my top stocks to buy now to capitalize on the latest technological advances for the next decade. Please make sure to subscribe for part two, which will be released on the channel soon.
Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q4 Release
Wall Street expects a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Is ClevelandCliffs (CLF) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Basic Materials stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Cleveland-Cliffs is one...
