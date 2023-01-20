ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

goredfoxes.com

Men’s Basketball Travels to Mount St. Mary’s

POUGHKEEPSIE, New York – The Marist men's basketball team (7-10 overall, 3-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) heads back to the road to face Mount St. Mary's (6-13, 2-6) on Sunday. The Red Foxes' second meeting in 15 days with the Mount tips off at 2 p.m. Follow Us. Dean...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
goredfoxes.com

Marist Falls to Saint Peter's

POUGHKEEPSIE, New York - The Marist men's basketball team suffered a 61-57 loss against Saint Peter's in a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference game at McCann Arena on Friday night. Summary. A 7-0 run gave the Peacocks an 11-6 advantage at the 11:21 mark. After Marist trailed most of the half,...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
goredfoxes.com

Swim & Dive Programs Celebrate Senior Day

POUGHKEEPSIE, New York- The Marist men's swim and dive team dominated on Senior Day in the McCann Natatorium this Saturday. The Red Foxes flourished, winning 203-97 against Bryant University. The Marist women's swim and dive team fell short on Senior Day. The Red Foxes lost to the Bryant Bulldogs 171-129.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

The Bar on West & Main Opens its Doors in Pleasant Valley, NY

There's a new bar in town and it's bringing a "good vibe" to the Pleasant Valley community. You may remember back in May of 2022, we shared that 2 Pleasant Valley natives were working on opening a new bar/restaurant. Alexandra Pullman and Arianna Milanese had worked in the restaurant industry across the Hudson Valley for the last 8 years and decided to join forces to create a new spot for locals to enjoy in their hometown.
PLEASANT VALLEY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

1/22/2023: More wintry weather tonight & Monday

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie: The next winter storm rolls in tonight, with things getting underway between 6 and 8 pm for most. The valleys may start off as rain or wintry mix, but the mountains will see snow from start to finish. Most everyone flips over to all snow by […]
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
iBerkshires.com

Storm Bringing Upwards of Foot of Snow Over the Region

Another storm moving through the region could mean up to a foot of snow over North Berkshire and the hilltowns through Monday. The National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y., is forecasting anywhere from 2 to 8 inches across Berkshire County, eastern New York and Southern Vermont. Heavy bands of snow beginning around 4 p.m. are expected to drop 6 to 12 inches over Northern Berkshire.
PITTSFIELD, MA
94.3 Lite FM

The 10 Best Pizzerias Around Putnam County, New York

Who else is excited for the Super Bowl? The Super Bowl is like that one glimmer of hope - something to look forward to and celebrate - after a long, cold, bleak, and uneventful January. After the rush of the holidays, everything slows down, it feels dull, and the life can be sucked out of a lot of people.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

$50K Powerball Ticket Sold In Hudson Valley

It's not just another day for one lucky Hudson Valley Powerball player who walked away with a $50,000 third prize.A New York Lottery spokesman said five tickets won the third-place prize including one in Orange County in Newburgh.The winning numbers for the Wednesday, Jan. 18 Powerball are 6-1…
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Developer withdraws application for Pleasant Valley project

PLEASANT VALLEY – Developers planning to build housing units on property on Wigsten Road in the town withdrew their application on Friday afternoon. The developers, owners of “71 Wigsten Road LLC” were scheduled to appear before the town board on Monday evening to seek approval for the rezoning of three Wigsten Road parcels totaling 41 acres.
PLEASANT VALLEY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

5 Top Things Kingston, NY Is Known For

With the large amount of history in New York state, there is something new to learn in the Hudson Valley every day. It’s fascinating that each town, village and hamlet has it’s own story to tell. Some locations can date back to as early as the 1600s with settlers.
KINGSTON, NY
101.5 WPDH

Former WPDH DJ Passes Away After Health Battle

A voice that many Hudson Valley radio listeners grew up with has passed away. This weekend we received word that Michael "Mad Mike" Colvin lost his battle with an ongoing health issue. Colvin was a mainstay on Hudson Valley radio during the 1990s as the producer and co-host of several WPDH morning show iterations including "Wakin' Up With the Wolf" and programs hosted by both John Tobin and Mark "Coop" Cooper. After his time with WPDH, Colvin continued to entertain the Hudson Valley, serving as DJ at local events and celebrations, as well as playing music weekly at Mahoney's Irish Pub in Poughkeepsie.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Salem DWI sentencing scheduled for Monday

POUGHKEEPSIE – Former City of Poughkeepsie Common Council Chairperson Sarah Salem is once again scheduled for sentencing in her DWI conviction on Monday, January 23. A jury found Salem guilty of DWI on September 20, 2022, for a DWI that involved an accident in February 2020. Salem resigned from her council position hours after the jury handed down a guilty verdict.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
pix11.com

2 dead in Westchester County plane crash: officials

Two people were killed when a small plane crashed in Westchester County Thursday evening, officials said. 2 dead in Westchester County plane crash: officials. Two people were killed when a small plane crashed in Westchester County Thursday evening, officials said. Giant glowing lantern lights up Garment District. The Garment District...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY

