Malibu, CA

Pepperdine's Jasper Named MPSF Offensive Player of the Week

MALIBU, Calif. – After another week filled with strong competition and big action for the #5 Pepperdine men's volleyball team, graduate student Jaylen Jasper has earned Mountain Pacific Sports Federation's Offensive Player of the Week. It is the second-consecutive week the Waves have earned the honor as junior Bryce...
Pepperdine's Wong Invited to Augusta National Women's Amateur

MALIBU, Calif. – Jeneath Wong, freshman on the Pepperdine women's golf team, has been invited to compete at the prestigious Augusta National Women's Amateur set to run March 29 through April 1. "I'm really honored to be invited to play in this prestigious tournament and compete with all the...
MALIBU, CA

