Gumbo Weather Weekend On Tap for Louisiana

If you step outside on your back patio or porch this weekend you’re likely to hear the sounds of gumbo pots clanging and the gentle sound of rain on the roof. It’s going to be a cozy weekend along the bayou and for almost everyone in Louisiana, that means gumbo.

The South Louisiana staple is the perfect accompaniment for what Mother Nature has in store for the entire state beginning later tonight and staying with us all the way through Sunday. It’s going to be chilly, it’s going to be wet, and the desire to cuddle up around a cauldron of hot steaming chicken and sausage gumbo will be hard to deny.

While much of the state is waking up to temperatures in the 40s skies for the most part are clear. That will start to gradually change over the course of Friday morning into the afternoon. By Friday night, showers and thunderstorms will start to creep into Louisiana from the west and southwest.

Those attending tonight’s Cody Johnson concert in Lafayette will want a light jacket for the walk back to the car after the show but forecasters don’t anticipate any significant precipitation before midnight. So, if you head to the house after the show, you’ll probably be just fine.

Forecast models bring the threat of rain up from 20% early this evening to 50% after midnight. The threat of rain and thunderstorms will stay across the area all day Saturday and into Saturday night. Meanwhile, temperatures will dip into the lower 40s at night and only warm to the low 50s during the day.

Rainfall amounts will average between one and three inches across the state between today and Sunday. The GFS Rainfall Model suggests the Lafayette area might see a little over one inch of rain while Lake Charles could pick up almost an inch and a half.

Don’t expect a big warm-up after this storm system moves out of the area on Sunday either. Temperatures will remain seasonably cool for most of next week. But the forecast does not call for any readings to dip below the freezing mark. The next big threat of rain for the area will arrive on Tuesday.

