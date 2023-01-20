Krewe Of Barkus & Meoux Celebrates Geek'd Con This Mardi Gras

Krewe of Barkus & Meoux

Mardi Gras season has arrived, and the krewes of Shreveport and Bossier City are gearing up for a big year. One of the the area’s favorite parades comes from the Krewe of Barkus & Meoux, Shreveport’s pet krewe. The krewe’s calendar is traditionally highlighted by their pet parade and jazz brunch.

This year’s theme for the Krewe of Barkus and Meoux celebrates one of Shreveport’s premiere pop culture events, Geek’d Con . If you’re not familiar with Geek’d Con, its Shreveport’s comic con event. Geek’d Con is held every August at the Shreveport Convention Center, this year is year #8 and will be held August 18-20.

So this year, the Krewe of Barkus & Meoux will be going Geek’d , and embracing all things geeky. That means the pets in the parade (and their people) will be dressing in geeky costumes for their parade. Speaking of the parade, it will be Sunday, February 12th at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds. Here’s a little bit of what to expect from the pet parade:

The other big event coming up with Barkus & Meoux is their Jazz Brunch. The date for the Jazz Brunch is Sunday, February 5th, and will also be at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds. You can get more info on the Jazz Brunch here .

Putting together two of the Shreveport area’s favorite events is going to be fun for everyone involved. So grab your favorite pet, dress them up, and pull out your cosplay to enjoy this year’s Krewe of Barkus & Meoux events!