Mostly dry start to weekend, possibility for rain late Sunday

WHAT'S NEW: Our next storm system arrives Sunday afternoon, bringing rain after 5, then rain and wind overnight into Monday morning.

WHAT'S NEXT: Another system brings rain for Wednesday into Thursday, with a cool down to follow heading into next weekend.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Addison Green a storm could bring rain by Sunday.

OVERNIGHT: Decreasing clouds and winds heading into Saturday morning. Lows: low 30s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies and a light breeze. Highs: upper 30s to low 40s. Lows: upper 20s to low 30s.

SUNDAY: WEATHER TO WATCH (PM) - Mostly cloudy by midday then overcast with a chance for showers in the afternoon to evening hours. Showers will become widespread & more intense overnight into Monday morning. Highs: mid to upper 40s. Lows: upper 30s to low 40s.

MONDAY: WEATHER TO WATCH (AM) – Rainy & windy in the morning with winds backing down a little in the afternoon and drier air coming back. Highs: mid 40s. Lows: low 30s

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to a mix of sun & clouds with above average temps. Highs: low to mid 40s. Lows: low 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with rain in the midday hours that will stick around through the rest of the day. Highs: mid 40s. Lows: upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Morning showers to mostly cloudy skies with breezy and drier conditions in the afternoon. Highs: low 40s. Lows: upper 20s to low 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with temps around average levels. Highs: upper 30s. Lows: mid 20s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs: upper 30s. Lows: upper 20s to low 30s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs: upper 30s to low 40s. Lows: upper 20s to low 30s.

MONDAY: Cloudy with a chance for a wintry mix. Highs: upper 30s to low 40s. Lows: upper 20s to low 30s.