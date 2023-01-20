Weather on the Road: Downtown business tour in Union County

News 12 New Jersey's Lauren Due hit the road for the weekend to explore some of the local businesses in Union County.

Here are all the stops on her trip:

Blue Ribbon Bakery & Café , 988 Stuyvesant Ave., Union. 908-688-3200.

Gusto y Sabor , 2022 Morris Ave. # C, Union. 908-686-6380.

THE MAX Challenge of Springfield-Union , 2033 Morris Ave., Union. 908-206-0006.

Conca D'Oro Italian Pastry Shop , 1039 Stuyvesant Ave., Union. 908-964-1234.

Vitoria, 1265 Stuyvesant Ave., Union. 908-588-2870.

Lagar Restaurant , 1252 Stuyvesant Ave., Union. 908-687-7020.

Sabor de mi Tierra , 1988 Morris Ave., Union. 908-623-3605.

Huck Finn Diner , 2431 Morris Ave., Union.

Rooftop Centurion Union Center , 945 Stuyvesant Ave., Union.