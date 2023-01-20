Read full article on original website
cbs19news
Deeds and UVA police push bill to ban guns on college campuses
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Local lawmakers are pushing to change gun laws after the deadly shooting that killed three University of Virginia football players. The proposed bill would help keep firearms off of college campuses across the state. Senator Creigh Deeds and UVA Police Chief Tim Longo are at the forefront of this effort.
cbs19news
ACPS speaks with other school divisions to improve practice
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- After numbers came out in the fall, Albemarle County realized its standards of learning assessment, or “SOL” pass rates, for students of color and low-income families were nowhere near where they should be. For the first time, five Virginia school divisions are...
cbs19news
ALICE now being taught at Albemarle County Schools
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For the past 23 years, ALICE has trained and empowered teachers, community members, and individuals on how to respond to a violent event. The civilian active shooter response training program is now being taught to Albemarle County teachers and administrators so that they can be prepared and know how to save lives if a shooter were to come to their classrooms.
cbs19news
Attorneys: Fight not over in Brackney's lawsuit against Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Attorneys for a former Charlottesville Police Department chief say the fight is not yet over. This comes after a judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by former Chief RaShall Brackney against Charlottesville and several city leaders. In her lawsuit, Brackney said she was wrongfully terminated and...
cbs19news
AHS teacher shares expertise on Holocaust history
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An Albemarle High School teacher is focused on a topic many of his students haven't learned much about prior to taking his classes: The Holocaust. Now he's sharing his knowledge with other teachers from around the country. "To be silent is to be complicit,"...
NBC 29 News
Juvenile shot in Downtown Charlottesville moments before power outage
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A shooting late Monday night has left one boy injured but in stable condition. According to the Charlottesville Police Department, just before 10 p.m., there were reports of shots fired in the area of Sixth and Garrett streets. One boy was injured in the gunfire, just...
cbs19news
Marques Hagans leaving Virginia for Penn State
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- After more than a decade coaching at his alma mater, Virginia assistant coach Marques Hagans is leaving for a new opportunity at Penn State. Hagans accepted the role of offensive recruiting coordinator and wide receivers coach with the Nittany Lions after 12 seasons coaching the...
cbs19news
Charlottesville DSS says SNAP change will create some issues next month
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Department of Social Services had an advisory board meeting on Monday, sharing the importance of its work and what citizens have access to through the state-supervised, locally-administered public social service system. DSS has benefit programs that help provide the basic needs for low-income...
cbs19news
Seeking applications for gardening programs for students
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Applications are currently being accepted for funding to help teach K-12 students about horticulture and gardening. The Piedmont Master Gardeners Association has renewed its grant program for projects teaching these topics to students in Charlottesville and Albemarle County. According to a release, educators in public...
Augusta Free Press
Illegal landfill in Virginia results in $250,000 civil penalty
The operation of an illegal landfill in Ruckersville resulted in a $250,000 civil penalty. This recovery will go to the Virginia Environmental Emergency Response Fund, which helps fund emergency responses to environmental pollution and provides loans to small businesses to help with environmental pollution control. “I’m so proud of the...
Confederate general’s remains moved to Virginia hometown
The remains of a Confederate general unearthed from beneath a monument at the center of a Virginia intersection have been reinterred at a cemetery in his hometown.
NBC 29 News
Virginia National Guard soldiers receive Governor’s National Service Medal
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia National Guard soldiers that served overseas in the Horn of Africa for 11 months received the Governor’s National Service Medal this weekend. A medal ceremony honoring more than 120 men in Charlottesville took place alongside ceremonies in Lynchburg and Suffolk. “We primarily provided security...
WSLS
Authorities searching for man after Wytheville Walmart bomb threat
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A Charlottesville man is wanted after allegedly threatening to bomb a Walmart in Wytheville on Sunday, Jan. 22, according to the Wytheville Police Department. 41-year-old Alan Rosenbaum is accused of calling Walmart on Sunday night and making a bomb threat, resulting in a store evacuation, according...
Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in February
Regal theaters will begin to be closed in February. WDBJ 7 is reporting that a trickle-down effect on the economy that began with Covid-19 has led to Regal Cinema deciding to close at least 39 movie theaters and two are in Virginia. Over 500 theaters will remain open and the closings will begin in February. This move is expected to save 22 million annually and comes 4 months after Cineworld LLC filed bankruptcy.
NBC 29 News
Gas prices going up in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gas prices in Virginia have gone up about $0.18 per gallon in the last week to an average of $3.34 a gallon. AAA says prices in the commonwealth are $0.39 per gallon higher than a month ago. It also says what you’d pay in Charlottesville is a little about the state average of $3.42.
cbs19news
Citron helps No. 7 Notre Dame rout Virginia 76-54
SOUTH BEND, Ind (AP) — Sonia Citron scored 20 points, hitting a career-high six 3-pointers, and grabbed nine rebounds to help No. 7 Notre Dame rout Virginia 76-54 on Sunday. Lauren Ebo added 15 points and a career-high four steals, while Olivia Miles had 12 points and seven assists for the Fighting Irish (16-2, 7-1 ACC).
‘Please, please, please help us’: Passport appointments skyrocket in Virginia as more people return to travel
Passport appointments are either getting canceled or are becoming scarce as offices across Virginia are becoming overwhelmed.
cbs19news
Bad Luck Ramen Bar opens Charlottesville location
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- “There’s a ton to explore here and so I hope that people come down and try something new,” said owner and head brewer Andrew Centofante. The newest brewery to try has just opened in downtown Charlottesville. Bad Luck Ramen Bar features unique...
NBC Washington
Student Hospitalized After Vicious Fight at Virginia High School
A vicious fight caught on camera inside of a Northern Virginia high school sent one student to the hospital with a concussion, and parents are demanding safety improvements. The fighting at Riverbend High School began before class Tuesday morning. Several students are seen throwing punches. Then the video follows two...
cbs19news
Culpeper resident has died of injuries suffered in crash
CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Police say a woman has died of injuries she suffered in a crash in Culpeper County last week. According to the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred around 12 p.m. Jan. 19 on Auburn Road just east of the intersection with Landon’s Lane.
