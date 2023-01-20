ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washtenaw County, MI

99.1 WFMK

Michigan’s Ugliest Building Reminds Me of One of The Three Stooges

Ya know, when it comes to this kind of stuff, it's all a matter of someone's personal taste...or lack of it. I'm sure there are some who feel abandoned, crumbling structures may be among the ugliest – but most people find those interesting, intriguing, mysterious, and historic. Then there are the buildings that have questionable architecture: gaudy, too showy, or just plain ridiculous. I don't know which of the previous categories the following building falls in, but this was named Michigan's Ugliest Building:
MICHIGAN STATE
progressivegrocer.com

1st Look at the New Meijer Grocery Banner: EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS

Midwest retailer to open smaller-footprint locations in Detroit area on Jan. 26. Long before the first Meijer supercenter changed the Michigan retail landscape in the 1960s, Henrik Meijer and his teenage son, Frederik, opened their first grocery store in the midst of the Great Depression. That market in Greenville, Mich., was known as Meijer’s Grocery.
DETROIT, MI
legalnews.com

Oakland County man sentenced for conducting a criminal enterprise

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced last Friday that an Oakland County man who pled guilty to Conducting a Criminal Enterprise has been sentenced. Kevin Adolph, 27, of Detroit, was sentenced on January 18, 2023, in the 6th Circuit Court on one count of Conducting a Criminal Enterprise, a 20-year felony, for obtaining Comerica account numbers of numerous victims and stealing money from their bank accounts.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
US 103.1

Parts of Michigan Could Get Hammered With Snow This Week

There's a winter storm brewing that could sweep through Michigan this week. The question is, where and how brutal will it get?. When it comes to snow, you have to admit, we've had it pretty good this winter season. The only snowstorm that Genesee County residents faced was back in late December.
MICHIGAN STATE
thesuntimesnews.com

CPD Weekly Report 01-24-23

Incident #: 23-229 Location: 100 block of S. Main Street. INFORMATION: While at the Chelsea Police Department, an officer took a telephone complaint. regarding Identity Theft. The complainant stated that they had been alerted that an unknown. suspect(s) had reportedly breached their e-mail contact list. The complainant stated that they...
CHELSEA, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Gas stove debate is the latest political culture war. Here are the facts

Gas stoves, a popular cooking appliance, have become a hot political topic. A study linking gas stoves to childhood asthma reignited concerns about health and climate consequences. While progressive Ann Arbor considers banning new gas hookups, state Republican lawmakers want to ban the ban. To Ann Arbor Sustainability and Innovations...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Man wanted in Ann Arbor-area homicide found dead

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A man wanted in a Thursday morning fatal shooting outside an Ann Arbor-area physical training facility has been found dead in his home. Michael Anthony Elinski, 59, was found dead Friday, Jan. 20, inside his home located in Clare, according to the Pittsfield Township Police Department.
ANN ARBOR, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Saline Rec Center to host Feasibility Study Focus Groups

The Saline Rec Center will be hosting two focus group meetings, Tuesday, January 31 from 5:30 – 7 p.m., and Wednesday, February 1 from 8:30 – 10 a.m. at the Saline Recreation Center located at 1866 Woodland Dr, Saline, MI 48176. These meetings will serve as an opportunity...
SALINE, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Authors in Chelsea Returns for School Visits and More!

Nationally-recognized children’s and teen authors are headed to Chelsea for the 14th annual Authors in Chelsea event!. Beginning Tuesday, March 14, Chelsea District Library (CDL) will present Authors in Chelsea. This two-day event, featuring nationally-recognized, award-winning children’s authors, includes assemblies and workshops for more than 1,000 Chelsea students in grades 1–6. But this event is not just for students, as we welcome our entire community to meet all three authors in an evening event. Whether you are an aspiring author, or just a lover of youth literature, this event is for you!
CHELSEA, MI
Kristen Walters

Major supermarket chain opening new Michigan store next week

A major grocery store chain recently announced that they would be opening another new supermarket location in Michigan next week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the well-known supermarket chain Meijer will be opening its newest Michigan grocery store location in Lake Orion, according to the company's website.
LAKE ORION, MI

