Michigan’s Ugliest Building Reminds Me of One of The Three Stooges
Ya know, when it comes to this kind of stuff, it's all a matter of someone's personal taste...or lack of it. I'm sure there are some who feel abandoned, crumbling structures may be among the ugliest – but most people find those interesting, intriguing, mysterious, and historic. Then there are the buildings that have questionable architecture: gaudy, too showy, or just plain ridiculous. I don't know which of the previous categories the following building falls in, but this was named Michigan's Ugliest Building:
From ‘happy living’ to ‘fence it or close it.’ The history of a prison camp near Chelsea
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A prison camp bearing traces of the New Deal-era origins of the largest state park in Michigan’s the Lower Peninsula will soon be reduced to an open field next to a lake. Demolition crews are currently chipping away at the facility at Cassidy Lake, roughly...
1st Look at the New Meijer Grocery Banner: EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS
Midwest retailer to open smaller-footprint locations in Detroit area on Jan. 26. Long before the first Meijer supercenter changed the Michigan retail landscape in the 1960s, Henrik Meijer and his teenage son, Frederik, opened their first grocery store in the midst of the Great Depression. That market in Greenville, Mich., was known as Meijer’s Grocery.
Oakland County man sentenced for conducting a criminal enterprise
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced last Friday that an Oakland County man who pled guilty to Conducting a Criminal Enterprise has been sentenced. Kevin Adolph, 27, of Detroit, was sentenced on January 18, 2023, in the 6th Circuit Court on one count of Conducting a Criminal Enterprise, a 20-year felony, for obtaining Comerica account numbers of numerous victims and stealing money from their bank accounts.
County election official scheduled to stand trial this week on ballot tampering charge
This week, a jury is expected to hear the case against a Genesee County election official accused of ballot tampering. Kathy Funk was placed on administrative leave from her job as Genesee County elections supervisor after she was charged with ballot tampering and misconduct in office. The charges date back...
Parts of Michigan Could Get Hammered With Snow This Week
There's a winter storm brewing that could sweep through Michigan this week. The question is, where and how brutal will it get?. When it comes to snow, you have to admit, we've had it pretty good this winter season. The only snowstorm that Genesee County residents faced was back in late December.
Consumers Energy OK’d to raise electric rates, must double rooftop solar
LANSING, MICH. – State officials agreed on an electric rate hike for customers of Consumers Energy but required the company to double its rooftop solar cap, among additional efforts toward electric vehicle charging, community solar, grid reliability, and electrifying residential heating. The Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) on Jan....
Consumers Energy electric customers will see higher monthly bills after rate increase approved
LANSING, Mich. — Consumers Energy electric customers will see higher monthly bills after a $155 million rate increase was approved by the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC). The utility company provides electricity to approximately 1.9 million customers in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula, primarily on the west side of the state....
CPD Weekly Report 01-24-23
Incident #: 23-229 Location: 100 block of S. Main Street. INFORMATION: While at the Chelsea Police Department, an officer took a telephone complaint. regarding Identity Theft. The complainant stated that they had been alerted that an unknown. suspect(s) had reportedly breached their e-mail contact list. The complainant stated that they...
Gas stove debate is the latest political culture war. Here are the facts
Gas stoves, a popular cooking appliance, have become a hot political topic. A study linking gas stoves to childhood asthma reignited concerns about health and climate consequences. While progressive Ann Arbor considers banning new gas hookups, state Republican lawmakers want to ban the ban. To Ann Arbor Sustainability and Innovations...
Man wanted in Ann Arbor-area homicide found dead
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A man wanted in a Thursday morning fatal shooting outside an Ann Arbor-area physical training facility has been found dead in his home. Michael Anthony Elinski, 59, was found dead Friday, Jan. 20, inside his home located in Clare, according to the Pittsfield Township Police Department.
Saline Rec Center to host Feasibility Study Focus Groups
The Saline Rec Center will be hosting two focus group meetings, Tuesday, January 31 from 5:30 – 7 p.m., and Wednesday, February 1 from 8:30 – 10 a.m. at the Saline Recreation Center located at 1866 Woodland Dr, Saline, MI 48176. These meetings will serve as an opportunity...
Popular Michigan restaurant chain opening another new location in the state
A popular Michigan-based restaurant chain is opening another new location in the state early next month. Read on to learn more. On Monday, February 6, 2023, the popular Michigan-based restaurant chain HopCat will be opening its newest Michigan location in Royal Oak to the public, according to local sources.
Man arrested at Flint council meeting threatened to ‘martyr himself’ there, prosecutor says
FLINT, MI -- A man arrested in City Hall this week had threatened to “martyr himself” there during a City Council meeting and has been charged in a warrant with making a false report or threat of terrorism and using a computer to commit a crime. Genesee County...
Marshmallows with nails and hooks found in Michigan neighborhood
The marshmallows were found by pet owners on four occasions since last spring, police in Farmington Hills said.
Court of Appeals makes ruling on evidence in 2019 Lapeer murder case
LANSING, MI – Some, but not all, alleged incriminating Facebook posts and messages made by a man accused of a fatal shooting at a Lapeer gas station in December 2019 will be admitted as evidence at a potential trial, the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled this week. A panel...
Authors in Chelsea Returns for School Visits and More!
Nationally-recognized children’s and teen authors are headed to Chelsea for the 14th annual Authors in Chelsea event!. Beginning Tuesday, March 14, Chelsea District Library (CDL) will present Authors in Chelsea. This two-day event, featuring nationally-recognized, award-winning children’s authors, includes assemblies and workshops for more than 1,000 Chelsea students in grades 1–6. But this event is not just for students, as we welcome our entire community to meet all three authors in an evening event. Whether you are an aspiring author, or just a lover of youth literature, this event is for you!
GM announces nearly $1 billion investment for new vehicles
General Motors announced on Saturday that its making a near $1 billion investment in Michigan facilities for its next generation of vehicles
Southeast Michigan expected to get more snow Wednesday
More wintery weather is heading into southeast Michigan mid-week. The National Weather Service (NWS) said the area could be hit with four or more inches of snow on Wednesday, thanks to a pressure system moving up from the Mississippi Valley through Ohio and then into the eastern Great Lakes, trailing into Detroit. A...
Major supermarket chain opening new Michigan store next week
A major grocery store chain recently announced that they would be opening another new supermarket location in Michigan next week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the well-known supermarket chain Meijer will be opening its newest Michigan grocery store location in Lake Orion, according to the company's website.
