– The Florida State women’s tennis team swept both of its matches Sunday afternoon at the FSU Indoor Tennis Facility, defeating Mercer 7-0 and FAMU 4-0. “It was great to get all 10 of the players on our roster competing today,” head coach Jen Hyde said. “It was really good to get everyone out there continuing to break up the cobwebs. Walking away with two wins in a day is always a good thing. Going into next weekend 3-0 was important, that was something we needed to do, and the girls did a fabulous job of taking care of the work, every single one of them.”

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO