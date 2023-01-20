ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World's Top 5 Biggest Land Based Cranes

The fifth tallest crane in our ranking is the Demag CC 8800-1 TWIN, being 768 ft (234m) high. This is a behemoth of a crawler crane with a lifting capacity of 3200 tons (2903 metric tons). The max distance of the main boom and luffing jib is up to 384 ft.(117m). This Demag crane comes equipped with 4 hoist winches, a boom derrick with 2 winches, a boom hoist, a luffing jib with 2 winches, and a slewing mechanism. The booms and jibs can be combined to create three different working configurations.

The Demag CC8800-1 Twin comes equipped with a MTU diesel engine type OM 502 LA. The superstructure is made of torsion-resistant welded structure fabricated from high strength fine grain structural steel. The crawlers for the crane are each driven by two hydraulic motors. Each crawler provides independent, infinitely variable control and counter rotation capability.

The cabin has a laminated front window and roof windows. The front console includes instrumentation and crane controls as well as two screens. Camera systems are included to monitor the machine.

This 787 ft (240m) crane was introduced by the Demag in 2002 as its biggest crane at that time. This is a 530 hp crawler crane with a maximum lift capacity of 1600 tons (1452 metric tons). To withstand this massive weight the carrier and superstructure of the CC 8800-1 is made extremely durable. The frame is made of longitudinal beams to accommodate three rope drums and the boom hoist. The split-type superstructure facilitates transportation.

Heat-treated, high-strength cast steel is used to make the crawler pads. Two hydraulic motors power the crawlers via closed planetary gear units that run in oil baths and have spring-loaded, hydraulically released holding brakes.

The control system of this giant includes two multicolor monitors, a load indicator, automatic power control to limit waste, standard working range limiter and a ground pressure indicator. The massive amount of information and aid in efficiency given to the operator allows for a safer and more efficient lift.

Our third rank belongs to a very special kind of machine. Mammoet PTC 200 DS is the only "ring crane" on our list. A ring crane is a large construction crane that has a luffing jib. They are extremely rare. Only a few are in use, and they are all operated by specialized heavy-lift companies.

Its slew pivot is formed like a ring rather than a small center spindle. The slewing piece above can slew even when hauling high loads with its wide base.

The 246-meter (807-foot)-long Mammoet PTC 200 DS is a real monster, lifting up to 5000 US tons (4,535 metric tons).

Liebherr's LR 13000, introduced in 2010, is the world's second tallest land-based crane. With the maximum lifting capacity of 3,000 tons this one is the most powerful conventional crawler crane in the world. One of its main areas of use is power plant construction. This gigantic crane can be transported at low cost throughout the world despite its size. The LR 13000 is the only crawler crane in this class which can also operate without derrick ballast. The LR13000 crane is powered by two 8-cylinder Liebherr turbodiesels with a combined output of 1360 horsepower. The winches come standard with a single drive for maximum dependability and serviceability. The concrete ballast units are packaged in 20-inch containers with twist locks, making them easily transportable. The LR13000 is built with increased superstructure ballast for operation without derrick ballast depending on the size of the job. The cab is roomy and has the new LICCON2 crane control and a 3-monitor system with crane work planner. For the safety of the workers and machine, the crane comes equipped with a camera monitoring system of the winches and crane rear.

The 1st place and the title of world’s tallest land-based crane goes to Sarens SGC 250 aka Big Carl, launched in 2018. This is the largest ring crane in the world in both size and capacity. Being 820 ft (250 m) tall, it is as tall as the One Atlantic Center in Atlanta, Georgia. It is powered by 12 CAT engines grouped in 6 pairs, each producing 420 hp for an impressive 5040 hp!

The maximum load moment of this enormous crane is 275577.8 tons (250.000 metric tons), and it can lift 5,511 tons (5,000 metric tons). It is the sturdiest crane of its type and has all the capabilities and adaptability of a fully mobile ring crane, including winches and cables, hook blocks, and a 360° slewing capability. The crane's main boom can be extended from 387 ft (118 m) to 524 ft (160 m), and the jib can be extended up to 328 ft (100 m).

So, this wraps up today's episode. I mean, it is hard to top a 820 ft (250 m) tall giant crawler crane named Big Carl!

Please share your comments if you have seen or operated one of these marvelous machines. And please let us know what giant machines you would like to see in our series.

