Democrats tweet "bigotry and white supremacy" motive in Monterey Park Asian Mass ShootingLashaun TurnerMonterey Park, CA
At least 10 people are killed in a mass shooting in California, besides injuries, and the shooter is still at free.Sherif SaadMonterey Park, CA
Activities in Downtown Santa Cruz!Tiffany T.Santa Cruz, CA
‘A game-changer’: Where to find the best sandwich in California
Generosity and great barbecue are on the menu at California's best sandwich stop.
What NYT omitted about life in the Santa Cruz Mountains: Neighbors with chainsaws
Daniel DeLong lives in the Santa Cruz Mountains, where packing a chainsaw is often just part of mountain life. His young daughters are as familiar with the gear – ropes, helmets, wedges, mini sledgehammer – as they are with their own backpacks. Unfortunately, The New York Times reporter who interviewed him last week during the storms, was not. "That reporter omits the most important aspect of rural mountain living: preparation. And having neighbors who look out for each other," he says.
Volunteers help clean up storm debris on Capitola Beach
CAPITOLA, Calif. (KION-TV): Now that the storms are over, the recovery process took a step in the right direction on Sunday afternoon. Over 100 volunteers came out to the first of many clean up events at Capitola Beach. The event was organized by the City of Capitola's Recreation Department and Save Our Shores. Erica Donnelly-Greenan The post Volunteers help clean up storm debris on Capitola Beach appeared first on KION546.
Monterey Police to offer community police academy
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey Police announced on Monday that they will be offering a community police academy starting on Wednesday March 15. The program will run for eleven weeks and classes will be held on Wednesdays from 6 to 9 p.m. at police station located on 351 Madison Street. The program is completely free to The post Monterey Police to offer community police academy appeared first on KION546.
The Almanac Online
A Los Altos teen and his sister started a baking business. Then Food Network came calling.
Two years ago, Los Altos siblings Naiel and Punhal Chaudry started their culinary adventure with great intentions and some help from YouTube. During the COVID-19 lockdown, they wanted to do something nice for their mom, a front-line doctor, and dad, an entrepreneur and engineer. They had been watching some cooking shows and wanted to try it themselves, so they took on the challenge of becoming the chefs for a date night for their parents.
KQED
Best of Roll With Us: Dueñas Car Club
This episode was originally part of the Roll With Us: Community and Culture on Wheels series from 2021. We're revisiting it as a part of our 2023 kickoff series highlighting some of the best stories from our archives. Dueñas Car Club is a sisterhood that rolls on 100-spoke rims.
montereycountyweekly.com
Inside a transformative justice initiative at the Correctional Training Facility in Soledad.
Agata Popęda here to share perhaps the most important story I’ve written for the Weekly so far. Over the last few months, I devoted my Thursday afternoons to weekly trips to the Correctional Training Facility, a state prison located 5 miles north of Soledad. This all-male prison holds 5,000 inmates, some sentenced for life.
Santa Cruz mountain town in disarray following California storms
"The ways for people to get out of the valley are shrinking."
People Living in Salinas Have Concerns About Potholes
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Deeann Gruenewald lives next to Chaparral Street in Salinas and it’s littered with potholes. “It makes it a real danger. And even backing out of your driveway," Gruenewald said. Grunewald said that these potholes have caused damage to her vehicle. “It causes damage to your personal vehicles,” Gruenewald said. “If you don't The post People Living in Salinas Have Concerns About Potholes appeared first on KION546.
Emergency repair work begins in Santa Cruz after storms battered coast
The recent storms battered the coast of Santa Cruz County, where major portions of the walkway and road were washed away along the iconic West Cliff Drive.
Silicon Valley
Sale closed in San Jose: $1.5 million for a four-bedroom home
The property located in the 6600 block of Bubblingwell Place in San Jose was sold on Dec. 27, 2022. The $1,530,000 purchase price works out to $813 per square foot. The house built in 1970 has an interior space of 1,882 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, two baths, a garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on an 8,050-square-foot lot.
kion546.com
Wind & Coastal Flood Alerts
A cold front will blast in from the north Sunday with gusty winds and reinforcing cool temperatures. We'll then slowly warm up through mid-week with highs reaching back above normal. Rain may hold of for another week or two. AIR QUALITY: Good. to Moderate. **COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY**. … for the...
22-day storm totals: 35.38 inches of rain in Boulder Creek, 15 feet of snow at Donner Summit
SAN FRANCISCO -- The numbers continue to roll in on the 22-day historic deluge that left behind damaged homes, shattered businesses, unstable hillsides and rain-swallowed rivers.The latest batch has come from the National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center.When all was said and done, nearly 3 feet of rain -- 35.38 inches -- fell in the Santa Cruz Mountain community of Boulder Creek. Oakland set a 22-day record with around 1.5 feet of rain or 18.33 inches while it was also a record-setter at San Francisco International with 1.27 feet of 15.28 inches."The AVERAGE over the ENTIRE STATE in that time...
KSBW.com
Satellite imagery shows before and after in Gilroy, Capitola (Credit: MAXAR)
SALINAS, Calif. — Video shows satellite images of parts of California before and after flooding and storms. The clip above shows the before and after of Capitola and of Carnadero Preserve (near Gilroy). Credit - Maxar Technologies.
KSBW.com
Resignation of Felipe Hernandez opens up trustee seat at Cabrillo College
APTOS, Calif. — Cabrillo College announced on Thursday that due to the resignation of Felipe Hernandez, a vacancy now exists in the seat representing Area V of the Board of Trustees of the Cabrillo Community College District. Felipe Hernandez resigned to run for a seat on the Santa Cruz...
3.7-magnitude earthquake shakes Santa Clara County
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A 3.7-magnitude earthquake shook the mountains east of San Martin Monday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake happened just before 6 a.m. about 5.6 miles northeast of San Martin in the Diablo Range. It reached a depth of just over 3.5 miles. No damage or […]
No injuries reported after residential fire in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Crews responded to a fire at a residence Sunday afternoon, the San Jose Fire Department (SJFD) said on Twitter. The blaze happened on Mueller Avenue, and no injuries have been reported. It is unknown at this time if any residents of the building were displaced. SJFD sent out the initial […]
Silicon Valley
Tech company sells part of Silicon Valley campus to real estate group
SUNNYVALE — Fujitsu North America has sold to a veteran real estate company a Sunnyvale site where the tech company has been operating locally. The office and research building was bought for $31 million, according to documents filed on Jan. 20 with the Santa Clara County Recorder’s Office.
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz County man killed in crash at River Street and Highway 1
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — All lanes of Highway 1 at River Street in Santa Cruz reopened following a deadly crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian Friday morning. The victim was a 44-year-old man from Santa Cruz County, police said. His identity is being withheld at this time, pending next of kin notification.
Watsonville Police investigating shooting homicide in the Sunnyhills Drive and Herman Court area
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Monday afternoon, Watsonville Police announced that they are investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of a 39-year-old Watsonville man. Officers said the shooting took place around 8 p.m. on Sunday night in the area of Sunnyhills Drive and Herman Court. Officers said that their preliminary investigation is indicating that The post Watsonville Police investigating shooting homicide in the Sunnyhills Drive and Herman Court area appeared first on KION546.
