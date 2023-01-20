ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lookout Santa Cruz

What NYT omitted about life in the Santa Cruz Mountains: Neighbors with chainsaws

Daniel DeLong lives in the Santa Cruz Mountains, where packing a chainsaw is often just part of mountain life. His young daughters are as familiar with the gear – ropes, helmets, wedges, mini sledgehammer – as they are with their own backpacks. Unfortunately, The New York Times reporter who interviewed him last week during the storms, was not. "That reporter omits the most important aspect of rural mountain living: preparation. And having neighbors who look out for each other," he says.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Volunteers help clean up storm debris on Capitola Beach

CAPITOLA, Calif. (KION-TV): Now that the storms are over, the recovery process took a step in the right direction on Sunday afternoon. Over 100 volunteers came out to the first of many clean up events at Capitola Beach. The event was organized by the City of Capitola's Recreation Department and Save Our Shores. Erica Donnelly-Greenan The post Volunteers help clean up storm debris on Capitola Beach appeared first on KION546.
CAPITOLA, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey Police to offer community police academy

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey Police announced on Monday that they will be offering a community police academy starting on Wednesday March 15. The program will run for eleven weeks and classes will be held on Wednesdays from 6 to 9 p.m. at police station located on 351 Madison Street. The program is completely free to The post Monterey Police to offer community police academy appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY, CA
The Almanac Online

A Los Altos teen and his sister started a baking business. Then Food Network came calling.

Two years ago, Los Altos siblings Naiel and Punhal Chaudry started their culinary adventure with great intentions and some help from YouTube. During the COVID-19 lockdown, they wanted to do something nice for their mom, a front-line doctor, and dad, an entrepreneur and engineer. They had been watching some cooking shows and wanted to try it themselves, so they took on the challenge of becoming the chefs for a date night for their parents.
LOS ALTOS, CA
KQED

Best of Roll With Us: Dueñas Car Club

This episode was originally part of the Roll With Us: Community and Culture on Wheels series from 2021. We're revisiting it as a part of our 2023 kickoff series highlighting some of the best stories from our archives. Dueñas Car Club is a sisterhood that rolls on 100-spoke rims.
SUNNYVALE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

People Living in Salinas Have Concerns About Potholes

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Deeann Gruenewald lives next to Chaparral Street in Salinas and it’s littered with potholes.  “It makes it a real danger. And even backing out of your driveway," Gruenewald said. Grunewald said that these potholes have caused damage to her vehicle. “It causes damage to your personal vehicles,” Gruenewald said. “If you don't The post People Living in Salinas Have Concerns About Potholes appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
Silicon Valley

Sale closed in San Jose: $1.5 million for a four-bedroom home

The property located in the 6600 block of Bubblingwell Place in San Jose was sold on Dec. 27, 2022. The $1,530,000 purchase price works out to $813 per square foot. The house built in 1970 has an interior space of 1,882 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, two baths, a garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on an 8,050-square-foot lot.
SAN JOSE, CA
kion546.com

Wind & Coastal Flood Alerts

A cold front will blast in from the north Sunday with gusty winds and reinforcing cool temperatures. We'll then slowly warm up through mid-week with highs reaching back above normal. Rain may hold of for another week or two. AIR QUALITY: Good. to Moderate. **COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY**. … for the...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

22-day storm totals: 35.38 inches of rain in Boulder Creek, 15 feet of snow at Donner Summit

SAN FRANCISCO -- The numbers continue to roll in on the 22-day historic deluge that left behind damaged homes, shattered businesses, unstable hillsides and rain-swallowed rivers.The latest batch has come from the National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center.When all was said and done, nearly 3 feet of rain -- 35.38 inches -- fell in the Santa Cruz Mountain community of Boulder Creek.  Oakland set a 22-day record with around 1.5 feet of rain or 18.33 inches while it was also a record-setter at San Francisco International with 1.27 feet of 15.28 inches."The AVERAGE over the ENTIRE STATE in that time...
BOULDER CREEK, CA
KRON4 News

3.7-magnitude earthquake shakes Santa Clara County

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A 3.7-magnitude earthquake shook the mountains east of San Martin Monday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake happened just before 6 a.m. about 5.6 miles northeast of San Martin in the Diablo Range. It reached a depth of just over 3.5 miles. No damage or […]
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

No injuries reported after residential fire in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Crews responded to a fire at a residence Sunday afternoon, the San Jose Fire Department (SJFD) said on Twitter. The blaze happened on Mueller Avenue, and no injuries have been reported. It is unknown at this time if any residents of the building were displaced. SJFD sent out the initial […]
SAN JOSE, CA
Silicon Valley

Tech company sells part of Silicon Valley campus to real estate group

SUNNYVALE — Fujitsu North America has sold to a veteran real estate company a Sunnyvale site where the tech company has been operating locally. The office and research building was bought for $31 million, according to documents filed on Jan. 20 with the Santa Clara County Recorder’s Office.
SUNNYVALE, CA
KSBW.com

Santa Cruz County man killed in crash at River Street and Highway 1

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — All lanes of Highway 1 at River Street in Santa Cruz reopened following a deadly crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian Friday morning. The victim was a 44-year-old man from Santa Cruz County, police said. His identity is being withheld at this time, pending next of kin notification.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Watsonville Police investigating shooting homicide in the Sunnyhills Drive and Herman Court area

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Monday afternoon, Watsonville Police announced that they are investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of a 39-year-old Watsonville man. Officers said the shooting took place around 8 p.m. on Sunday night in the area of Sunnyhills Drive and Herman Court. Officers said that their preliminary investigation is indicating that The post Watsonville Police investigating shooting homicide in the Sunnyhills Drive and Herman Court area appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy