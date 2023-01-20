Read full article on original website
abc57.com
South Bend Common Council meeting cancelled for January 23
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Common Council meeting has been cancelled for Monday because the public was not notified of the meeting in time, according to council president Sharon McBride. The City Clerk must post notice of a Common Council meeting at least 48 hours before the scheduled...
WANE-TV
Steuben County officials deny proposed cattle operation
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — On Monday, the Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) denied a proposal for a cattle operation that would house around 8,000 cows in northeast Indiana in a 5-3 vote. The operation would be located south of Clear Lake. The move comes after the...
WNDU
First Alert Forecast: 5 p.m.
Anthony Hutchens, 15, has been charged with two counts of murder and one count of child molestation for his role in the March 2021 death of Grace Ross, 6, of New Carlisle. South Bend City Clerk responds to cancelation of Common Council meeting. Updated: 4 hours ago. South Bend City...
nwi.life
The Pokagon Band and its Four Winds Casinos announce grand opening details for their new hotel at Four Winds South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – January 23, 2023 – The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians’ Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce that their new 23-story hotel tower at Four Wind South Bend will open to the public on Wednesday, March 1. Media attended a preview of the hotel today and the new structure features 317 rooms including 83 suites, as well as Cedar Spa, Edgewater Café, Ribbon Town Conference and Event Center, an outdoor swimming pool on the third floor, and terraces with spectacular views. Four Winds Casinos also announced that the first live musical performance at Four Winds South Bend’s new Ribbon Town Conference and Event Center will feature Parmalee, one of Country Music’s most successful acts, on Saturday, March 18 at 8 p.m. Eastern. Ticket prices for the show start at $59 and can be purchased on Ticketmaster beginning on Friday, January 27 at 11 a.m. Eastern. Hotel rooms are available on the night of the concert and can be purchased with event tickets.
News Now Warsaw
CARROLL COUNTY — A jury for the Delphi murders case will come from either St. Joseph County or Allen County. That’s according to a court filing that was filed on Friday afternoon. Earlier this month, Special Judge Frances Gull gave the prosecutor and defense one week to agree...
Jury in Delphi murders case can come from 1 of these 2 Indiana counties
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A jury for the Delphi murders case will come from either St. Joseph or Allen counties. Judge Frances Gull gave the prosecutor and defense one week to agree on a county where they will select a jury and bring that jury to Carroll County in the trial of Richard Allen, who is accused of killing Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi in February 2017.
News Now Warsaw
Warsaw theater team wins state title, heads to international competition
WARSAW — It was a huge weekend in South Bend for the Warsaw high school theater team. (Below is video of the winning moment captured by Tim Ellis) Cast and crew from Warsaw High School are headed to the International Thespian Festival this summer after winning the Indiana State Thespian Conference held this weekend at the Holy Cross Campus in South Bend.
News Now Warsaw
Snowfall prediction: 5 to 7 inches in Warsaw Wednesday
WARSAW — Meteorologist Matt Rudkin is predicting five to seven inches of snowfall is possible in Warsaw Wednesday. Unlike many storms, this system storm will likely dump more snow to the south and to the east of Kosciusko County. Kosciusko County is under a weather advisory for much of...
abc57.com
All focus is on a snowy Wednesday
The forecast is cloudy and quiet through Tuesday. A key factor to watch is how much temperatures rise above freezing. Mid-30s may not seem like much, but it could be warm enough that snowfall is more slushy on roads Wednesday. Snow is likely to fall most of Wednesday, starting in the morning and lasting through the afternoon. Most should plan for around four inches, there is a great chance of more than four inches of snow from Plymouth to Warsaw to Fort Wayne. The greatest uncertainty right now is where that +4 line will be. The pattern the rest of the week is fairly active, with bouts of light snowfall.
abc57.com
Missing South Bend woman found
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Police Department has confirmed that 33-year-old Katherine Rivera of South Bend has been found. Rivera was last seen on Wednesday and was reported missing on Friday. Police have confirmed that she is safe.
WANE-TV
Crash at Washington, Anthony boulevards slows traffic
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A crash near Indiana Tech had moving slowly near the intersection Monday evening. Authorities responded to a crash at the intersection of Washington and Anthony boulevards. Police have not provided details on how the crash happened, but the crash had all traffic on Anthony...
WANE-TV
Northeast Indiana cattle farm to add 78-acre operation to “grow” 8,000 cows
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Steuben County planning officials are expecting a crowd Jan. 23 at a public hearing on a proposed 78-acre “cattle growing operation” that would accommodate 8,000 head of cattle. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m. at...
WNDU
2 hurt after minivan crashes into tree in Cass County
Pokagon Band of Potawatomi working with Saint Joseph HS on nickname change. The Pokagon Band supports the change and says it will have a positive effect on Native American youth. Updated: 29 minutes ago. The 43-year-old has actively served on the South Bend Common Council since 2007. First Alert Forecast:...
WNDU
Police: South Bend residents urged to be vigilant after string of robberies
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Residents in South Bend are urged to be more cautious when traveling after a string of robberies over the weekend. According to the South Bend Police Department, authorities responded to seven robberies across various parts of the city from Saturday through early Monday morning. Multiple suspects have been arrested in relation to some of the burglaries; however, there are still active cases ongoing.
This Haunted Campground is One of the Creepiest Places in Indiana
Indiana is a state filled with plenty of history and urban legends. From abandoned towns and buildings to cemeteries and homes that are allegedly haunted, there is so much to explore within the Hoosier State.
WNDU
Animal rescue in Michigan City under police investigation for treatment of dogs
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - An animal rescue in Michigan City is closed as police continue to investigate its treatment of rescue dogs. The Michigan City Police Department says it began investigating Fur Ever Family Animal Rescue after receiving multiple complaints from concerned citizens and animal groups about the location operated by John Naughton in the 200 block of Earl Road.
Times-Union Newspaper
Information On Sunday Crash At Old 30 & 30 Updated
Three people suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle accident at 1:55 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Old 30 in Warsaw. Tracey L. Sleighter, 55, East Ponderosa Drive, North Webster, was the driver of a black 2019 Ford Fusion. She advised Warsaw Police Department that her vehicle was on East Old 30 near the intersection of U.S. 30. Sleighter was trying to decide if she wanted to continue south through the intersection or turn, according to a Warsaw Police Department accident report. Sleighter was focused on this decision and did not notice the traffic control signal for her lane of travel was red. She entered into the intersection and the driver side of the Fusion was hit by a black 2016 Toyota Corolla, driven by Stephen Tse, 29, Chicago.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Community Schools moves up start time for high schools
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After several public meetings, leaders with Fort Wayne Community Schools have made a decision on start and end times for the next school year. School officials announced Monday start times for middle schools and high schools will be moved to 7:20 a.m. and school will conclude at 2:25 p.m., which is nearly identical to the current schedule for FWCS middle schools.
95.3 MNC
Michigan City man fired from job, then arrested after police find him with loaded pistol
A Michigan City man has been arrested for allegedly being a felon in possession of a firearm. LaPorte County deputies were called to a business in Clinton Township, just after 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, to standby while management fired an employee. Management escorted the worker, Dalerond L. Jefferson,...
Times-Union Newspaper
Three people suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle accident around 2 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Old 30 in Warsaw. According to information provided by Capt. Brad Kellar, Warsaw Police Department public information officer, a 2016 black Toyota Corolla was traveling west on U.S. 30 and a 2019 black Ford Fusion was traveling on Old 30, approaching U.S. 30. A witness stated the Corolla had a green light on U.S. 30 and the Fusion disregarded its light and traveled into the intersection. The witness said the Corolla had no other option and T-boned into the Fusion.
