Read full article on original website
Related
Two South Carolina women's basketball 2023 signees named to McDonald's All-American team
COLUMBIA — Two of three South Carolina women's basketball 2023 signees were named McDonald's All-Americans on Tuesday. Milaysia Fulwiley and Tessa Johnson will face off on either side of the prestigious game that brings together the top high school basketball talent in the country. Fulwiley, a Columbia native, is...
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Comments / 0