WTKR
15-year-old girl initially reported missing in VB returns home
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.—A 15-year-old girl who had been reported missing in Virginia Beach returned home safe, police said. Previously, Virginia Beach police reported Chanetta Chavez had been missing since Jan. 18. Investigators said she left her home that evening at 7:30 p.m. for an ROTC event at her high school, but she never arrived.
thesource.com
Virginia School Downplayed Warnings From Teacher Before 6-Year-Old Shot Her
Richneck Elementary has been closed since the January 6 shooting of teacher Abby Zwerner by her six-year-old student. Recent updates report that the gun used by the first grader in Newport News, Virginia, was stored on the top shelf of his mother’s bedroom closet, James Ellenson, the attorney representing the child’s family, shared earlier. While it is still unclear how the child obtained the weapon, the attorney said a trigger lock secured the gun.
PHOTOS: Clothes worn by missing 19-year-old identified as body found in Colonial Heights
The Colonial Heights Police Department has released more details in the homicide investigation of 19-year-old Marcus James Johnson.
Man dies in shooting on Pembroke Avenue in Hampton
Hampton Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead.
1 dead after shooting in Portsmouth, police say
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on January 10, 2023. The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Friday. According to police, the shooting happened at 11:52 p.m. on the 3500 block...
Bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle on E Pembroke Ave in Hampton
A bicyclist died after he was struck by a vehicle in Hampton over the weekend.
Police seeking 3 accused in Williamsburg vehicle theft
Police in Williamsburg say they are looking for three suspects they say were involved in a vehicle theft in early December.
Six year-old Newport News student shines the light on aggressive behavior from students in Virginia schools
Aggressive behavior in Virginia students has been escalating. The story of the 6 year-old-boy who shot his teacher in a Newport News elementary school is troubling and new details that have come forth shine a light on the increase in violent behavior in Virginia Schools. This young boy was said to have written a note to a different teacher saying he wanted to set her on fire and watch her die and that he threw chairs in the classroom. This behavior is becoming normal in the Commonwealth and educators are being verbally, and physically attacked and do not have much recourse.
Remains of baby born in Va. identified 11 years later; father arrested
On Thursday, police in Opelika announced that they identified the girl as Amore Joveah Wiggins, from Norfolk, and arrested her father as a suspect in her death.
Man says he was walking in Hampton when he was struck by gunfire
A 53-year-old man is recovering after a shooting incident Friday night in Hampton.
WAVY News 10
Homicide on Harpers Road under investigation in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police are investigating a homicide on Harpers Road and Nauticus Circle. Police received a call at 7:10 a.m. about a shooting at an unknown location near a storage facility. Virginia Beach Police were contacted by the victim’s family who were able to...
Driver killed in crash during police chase in Newport News
A 21-year-old man is dead after police say he crashed his car while on the run from police in Newport News.
Lanes closed in Norfolk due to I-64 crash
A multi-vehicle crash on I-64 near Northampton Ave. at mile marker 279.9 has caused all east lanes to close.
Man shot and killed in Hopewell
A man is dead after being found with gunshot wounds near the intersection of Langston Park Drive and Winston Churchill Drive.
NN Police: missing child returned home and safe
Newport News Police are looking for 11-year-old Hezekiah Wright, last seen Friday morning, Jan. 20.
WAVY News 10
Person found with gunshot wound on Portsmouth Blvd. in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth police are investigating after a person was found with a gunshot wound Sunday evening. According to dispatch, the call for the incident came in around 4:09 p.m. in the 6400 block of Portsmouth Blvd.
'He wasn’t moving:' Woman describes trying to save shooting victim in Portsmouth
The incident happened on the evening of Friday, Jan. 21 just before midnight, said police. It happened near the Towne Point Shoppes.
Henrico middle school student in custody after bringing gun to school
A Glen Allen middle school student is in custody after a weapon was found in his backpack on Friday morning.
Lawyer: Gun used by 6-year-old who shot Richneck Elementary teacher Abigail Zwerner was 'secured'
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The family of a 6-year-old boy who shot and wounded his teacher in Newport News, Virginia said Thursday that the gun he used had been "secured." The family's statement was released by an attorney and did not elaborate further on where the 9mm handgun was kept. The family also was not identified.
WAVY News 10
Vigil held for Williamsburg woman shot to death
YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) – A vigil was held Friday to remember Williamsburg 18-year-old Aonesty Selby, whose body was found in Isle of Wight County Jan. 13. Selby’s body was found last Friday on a remote logging path in the 13000 block of Blue Ridge Trail, just two days after her family in Williamsburg last heard from her.
