ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTKR

15-year-old girl initially reported missing in VB returns home

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.—A 15-year-old girl who had been reported missing in Virginia Beach returned home safe, police said. Previously, Virginia Beach police reported Chanetta Chavez had been missing since Jan. 18. Investigators said she left her home that evening at 7:30 p.m. for an ROTC event at her high school, but she never arrived.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
thesource.com

Virginia School Downplayed Warnings From Teacher Before 6-Year-Old Shot Her

Richneck Elementary has been closed since the January 6 shooting of teacher Abby Zwerner by her six-year-old student. Recent updates report that the gun used by the first grader in Newport News, Virginia, was stored on the top shelf of his mother’s bedroom closet, James Ellenson, the attorney representing the child’s family, shared earlier. While it is still unclear how the child obtained the weapon, the attorney said a trigger lock secured the gun.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

1 dead after shooting in Portsmouth, police say

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on January 10, 2023. The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Friday. According to police, the shooting happened at 11:52 p.m. on the 3500 block...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Cheryl E Preston

Six year-old Newport News student shines the light on aggressive behavior from students in Virginia schools

Aggressive behavior in Virginia students has been escalating. The story of the 6 year-old-boy who shot his teacher in a Newport News elementary school is troubling and new details that have come forth shine a light on the increase in violent behavior in Virginia Schools. This young boy was said to have written a note to a different teacher saying he wanted to set her on fire and watch her die and that he threw chairs in the classroom. This behavior is becoming normal in the Commonwealth and educators are being verbally, and physically attacked and do not have much recourse.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Homicide on Harpers Road under investigation in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police are investigating a homicide on Harpers Road and Nauticus Circle. Police received a call at 7:10 a.m. about a shooting at an unknown location near a storage facility. Virginia Beach Police were contacted by the victim’s family who were able to...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Vigil held for Williamsburg woman shot to death

YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) – A vigil was held Friday to remember Williamsburg 18-year-old Aonesty Selby, whose body was found in Isle of Wight County Jan. 13. Selby’s body was found last Friday on a remote logging path in the 13000 block of Blue Ridge Trail, just two days after her family in Williamsburg last heard from her.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy