Rapids sign Irish midfielder on 4-year deal

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The Colorado Rapids have signed midfielder Connor Ronan from English Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers FC (Wolves). The Rapids announced Monday that Ronan will join the club on a four-year deal with a club option for an additional year, pending completion of his medical and receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa.
NFL history says trading for a head coach has been worth it

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Sean Payton didn’t win a game this season. And he hasn’t won a playoff game since the crowdless COVID season of 2020. No way New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis can block a Broncos attempt to hire Payton by insisting on two first-round draft picks in return – if indeed Payton is Greg Penner's number one choice as Denver’s next head coach.
Black-eyed Pea closes restaurant in Colorado

DENVER — The only Black-eyed Pea restaurant in Denver has closed its doors. The restaurant, located on South Colorado Boulevard north of Interstate 25, permanently closed on Sunday. After the closure, the Southern comfort food restaurant will not operate any restaurants in Denver. The Black-eyed Pea still has eight...
'Northwest rail': What is the proposed RTD train line to Longmont?

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Plans to expand commuter rail service from Denver's Union Station to Longmont are up for public discussion. The FasTracks plan calls for an expansion of commuter rail between Denver, Arvada, Westminster, Broomfield, Louisville, Boulder and Longmont. The Regional Transportation District (RTD) will hold two public in-person...
Missing indigenous teen in Denver

DENVER — Police are asking for the public's help in finding 15-year-old Kaleb Waid. Waid was last seen on Monday in the area do Dahlia Street and 14th Avenue in Denver, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Waid is 5-foot-6 inches tall and about 105 pounds. Waid...
Nickelback is back: New tour coming to Colorado

DENVER — Nickelback announced a new concert tour Monday morning. The Canadian rock band will bring the "Get Rollin’ Tour" to 38 cities this summer, including Denver's Ball Arena on Tuesday, July 18. Country rocker Brantley Gilbert will join the cross-country tour on all non-festival dates, along with...
Todd Helton narrowly misses Hall of Fame election

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — "Maybe next year" is an all too common lament for Colorado Rockies fans. It now has an added meaning. Maybe next year will be the year Todd Helton gets his call to join the Baseball Hall of Fame. Vying to become just the second Colorado Rockies...
Colorado experts raise questions about DIA human trafficking claim

DENVER — A passenger’s claim that a human trafficking ring tried to abduct her at Denver International Airport (DIA) doesn’t square with how anti-trafficking advocates say the crime occurs. Several human trafficking experts in Colorado say the sensationalized depiction of people grabbed from public places by strangers...
Light snow falls again as chilly weather remains in Colorado

DENVER — The cold and unsettled weather pattern over Colorado will remain Monday, through the week and into next weekend. Because the next storm system sits further to the south, only light snow is expected on Monday across the Denver area, mountains, foothills and plains. Accumulations will stay light...
9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Jan. 20-22

COLORADO, USA — The best 16 days in January come to an end this weekend as the National Western Stock Show in Denver wraps up its 117th edition. The Colorado Indian Market & Southwest Art Fest moves to the Colorado Convention Center this weekend, the Super Duper Garage Sale returns in Longmont, and the Denver Nuggets play two games at home. The Ouray Ice Festival and Pagosa Springs Winterfest are back and celebrating the chilly season in southwest Colorado.
Only 10% of Denver rental units have met license requirements

DENVER — Denver's new rental unit licensing program is off to a slow start -- and that might be a generous characterization. As of Jan. 1, all landlords with multiple units at the same location (think apartment buildings) must pass an inspection and apply for a city license to comply with a new city-wide program. Starting in 2024, landlords with single-unit properties must be licensed as well.
Another snow in Denver: Total amount not impressive, but frequency is

DENVER — Monday morning was the 16th time it’s snowed in Denver since Dec. 1. That’s exactly double the average number of snow days for December and January combined. The most through the end of January was the 25 snow days in 2013-14. We won’t break that record, but second place is doable. Denver would only need snow four more times in the last eight days of the month.
Denver provides $16 million for youth homeless shelter

DENVER — During a groundbreaking ceremony Monday at Denver Urban Peak's homeless youth shelter, it was so quiet attendees could hear a pin drop. The ceremony began with a moment of silence for a young member of the Urban Peak and Denver community who recently passed away. Urban Peak CEO Christina Carlson said the staff learned of his passing over the weekend and asked the audience to think of Jacob, and other young people lost over the years.
