Steve Austin Reportedly Offered ‘Enormous Money’ For Roman Reigns Match
WWE wanted to have Roman Reigns vs. The Rock take place at WrestleMania 39, should The Rock’s schedule allow him to be free enough to wrestle at the big pay-per-view event. The belief had been that if The Rock couldn’t work the match with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, the plan was for Cody Rhodes to challenge Reigns for the Universal Championship.
WWE CEO Nick Khan On The McMahons: “Family is Complicated”
WWE CEO Nick Khan has weighed in on the relationships between the McMahons by stating that “family is complicated” and so is business. Last July, Vince McMahon retired from WWE due to allegations of misconduct with female employees, resulting in millions being paid out in NDAs. It was...
MJF Roasts Busted Open Radio After Receiving ‘Best Talker’ Award
MJF is one of the best talkers in the pro wrestling industry today. As the current AEW World Champion in his first reign, MJF aims to prove that he is better than everybody else. MJF was recently awarded “Best Talker” for the Busted Open Radio “Busties” Awards. The award is...
#WWEWomenDeservesBetter Trends After Lack Of Female Legends On RAW Is XXX
The WWE Universe was far from pleased with the lack of female legends during this week’s 30th anniversary edition of Monday Night RAW. The show saw several legends from WWE’s past return, but very few females from WWE’s past were featured on the three-hour episode. On Twitter,...
AEW News & Notes – Ethan Page Appears On RJ City’s Hey! (EW) Series, More
You can check out the latest edition of RJ City’s Hey! (EW) YouTube series below. This episode features Ethan Page:. Speaking of Ethan Page, you can check out his latest toy hunt vlog below:. “Pulled a RARE 1 of 1 AEW Upper Deck Trading card on an EPIC Toy...
Seth Rollins “Apologized Profusely” After Breaking John Cena’s Nose
Seth Rollins’ character was extremely pleased with himself for breaking John Cena’s nose in 2015, but the real Rollins was far from happy after the incident. On the July 27, 2015 episode of RAW, Rollins broke Cena’s nose during a match by accidentally kneeing him in the face.
Dax Harwood Reveals Shocking Salary On WWE Main Roster
On the most recent episode of his FTR with Dax Harwood podcast, Dax touched on a variety of topics, including Wrestle Kingdom 17. He also shared details of his salary while on WWE’s main roster, further disclosing the realities of expenses he encountered while being on the road constantly.
Mark Henry Urges Tony Khan To Sign Willie Mack
WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently urged Tony Khan to hire former X-Division Champion Willie Mack. On this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, Mack faced Brian Cage, one-third of the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions, in a losing effort. Interestingly, his last AEW appearance was also in a losing effort to Brian Cage, albeit on AEW Dark.
Arn Anderson On Bringing Audiences Into Matches, Proper Storytelling
Arn Anderson spoke on his recent podcast about what it takes to draw an audience into a wrestling match, and the difference between bumping and selling. You can read some of his comments below:. How reactions make wrestling easy to follow: “I have a theory; this is just a theory....
MVP Discusses Why The Hurt Business Worked As A Stable
Montell Vontavious Porter, known to many as the popular WWE manager MVP, spoke recently about why the Hurt Business was so successful as a stable. MVP posted to his Twitter account about the organic rise of the group. You can see MVP’s original tweet below:
Young Bucks Discuss Jay Briscoe’s Passing On Being The Elite
The latest episode of Being The Elite is now online. The episode, titled “For Jay,” features a scene where the Young Bucks discuss Jay Briscoe’s passing. Briscoe passed away last week at the age of 38. The Bucks’ exchange from the episode (and the episode itself) can...
Tony Schiavone Reveals Interesting Revelation About His “It’s Stiiing!” Call
Tony Schiavone recently did a virtual signing for Highspots’ Superstore, during which he revealed an interesting tidbit about his famous call – “It’s Stiiing!”. He recalled recording his podcast, What Happened When with Conrad Thompson, and asking his co-host if he really used to say the line, “It’s Stiiing!” in WCW. Schiavone revealed it must have slipped his mind and he could not remember saying it. Here’s what Tony had to say:
Vince Russo Claims RAW XXX Is “Just Another Show”
On a recent episode of his Writing with Russo podcast, former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Vince Russo highlighted the issue with RAW’s 30th Anniversary show, branded as RAW XXX. He stated how a special episode should ideally not just pop a number, but build a regular audience for the...
Details On Why “Bloodline Acknowledgement” Segment Changed
Tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw will feature a “Trial of Sami Zayn” segment. Zayn will stand before a tribal council to answer for Kevin Owens’ attack on the Bloodline on SmackDown. Originally, there was supposed to be a “Bloodline Acknowledgement” segment on the show. We have details about why the segment was changed.
Rene Dupree Reflects On Bill Goldberg’s ‘Dangerous’ First WWE Run
Bill Goldberg signed a one-year contract with World Wrestling Entertainment in March 2003. At that time, he won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Goldberg returned to WWE in 2016 and wrestled several big-money matches up until last year. During a recent “Cafe de Rene” livestream, Rene Dupree recalled Goldberg being...
WWE CEO Nick Khan: “Tony Khan Seems Like A Nice Kid”
WWE CEO Nick Khan has commented on Shahid and Tony Khan, calling the latter/AEW President a “nice kid.”. Nick Khan, who is no relation to the father-son duo, become WWE’s sole CEO earlier this month following the resignation of Stephanie McMahon. On the Bill Simmons Podcast, Nick Khan...
Frankie Kazarian Scheduled For Impact Press Pass Podcast, AEW Dark: Elevation (Video)
Frankie Kazarian made his full-time return to Impact Wrestling at the Hard To Kill pay-per-view event on January 13th. The veteran wrestler is set to appear as the guest on the Press Pass Podcast this week. Impact Wrestling has announced that Kazarian will discuss signing a multi-year deal with the company and more on the show. The podcast will stream live on Wednesday at 2:00 PM ET.
Nick Khan On Vince McMahon’s Return: “He’ll Do Whatever Is Best For Business”
On a recent episode of the Bill Simmons podcast, WWE CEO Nick Khan discussed Vince McMahon’s return to WWE following a rather short-lived retirement. In light of misconduct allegations, McMahon announced his retirement, only to return as WWE Chairman less than six months later. You can check out some...
Watch: Bron Breakker & Grayson Waller ‘Brawl’ At The WWE Performance Center
Grayson Waller’s issues with NXT Champion Bron Breakker are far from over judging by the pair’s actions at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. After winning the Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline in December, Waller challenged for the NXT Championship earlier this month but was unsuccessful.
Various News – NJPW Rumble On 44th Street, AEW Heels Meetup, Dave Bautista Movie
New Japan Pro Wrestling has posted the entire “Rumble On 44th Street” show on YouTube for free. The following matches are featured:. * NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship Match: Aussie Open vs. Motor City Machine Guns vs. Kevin Knight & The DKC. * KOPW 2022 New York...
