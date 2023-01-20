Read full article on original website
Julie Chrisley's Harsh Prison Rules & Regulations Revealed As Reality Star Begins 7-Year Sentence
Julie Chrisley is following a strict set of rules behind bars. According to the Federal Medical Center Lexington's inmate handbook obtained by Radar, the Chrisley Knows Best star's daily routine now consists of making her bed, sweeping, mopping, removing trash and keeping her cell clean in order for inspection five times a day. Julie and her cellmates will likely follow the extensive guidelines meticulously since meal times depend on it. "Unit meal rotation is ordinarily based on weekly sanitation ratings of each unit," the regulations stated. "The unit with the highest sanitation is called first, and the unit with the...
FITE & AEW Announce Quicker Turnaround For AEW’s Overseas Programming
AEW has announced that fans of their product overseas can now expect a quicker turnaround for their programming. AEW partners with FITE TV to broadcast their programs internationally. Fans in Brazil, Italy, Lichtenstein, and Luxembourg will now receive live AEW Access. The lag between re-broadcasts has also been reduced from 30 days to 14 days.
Matt Cardona Wants To Face PCO In GCW
Matt Cardona doesn’t have a high opinion of Canada, and he would love to silence Canadian star PCO in a GameChanger Wrestling (GCW) ring. During a recent appearance on the “Love Wrestling” podcast, Cardona expressed his disdain for Canada and expressed his desire to wrestle PCO at GCW’s ‘IWS Vs. GCW – Tag 2’ event on March 19th.
