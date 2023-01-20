Read full article on original website
Seth Rollins “Apologized Profusely” After Breaking John Cena’s Nose
Seth Rollins’ character was extremely pleased with himself for breaking John Cena’s nose in 2015, but the real Rollins was far from happy after the incident. On the July 27, 2015 episode of RAW, Rollins broke Cena’s nose during a match by accidentally kneeing him in the face.
Mark Henry Believes Sami Zayn & Paul Heyman May Be In Cahoots
On the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry and co-host Denise Salcedo discussed the return of the Firefly Fun House, Kevin Owens stunning Roman Reigns, the rise of Action Andretti, and more. A hot topic of discussion on the podcast was Sami Zayn and Paul Heyman possibly being in cahoots to dethrone Roman Reigns.
Steve Austin Reportedly Offered ‘Enormous Money’ For Roman Reigns Match
WWE wanted to have Roman Reigns vs. The Rock take place at WrestleMania 39, should The Rock’s schedule allow him to be free enough to wrestle at the big pay-per-view event. The belief had been that if The Rock couldn’t work the match with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, the plan was for Cody Rhodes to challenge Reigns for the Universal Championship.
WWE CEO Nick Khan On The McMahons: “Family is Complicated”
WWE CEO Nick Khan has weighed in on the relationships between the McMahons by stating that “family is complicated” and so is business. Last July, Vince McMahon retired from WWE due to allegations of misconduct with female employees, resulting in millions being paid out in NDAs. It was...
Kofi Kingston Was “Adamant” On The Usos Breaking The New Day’s Tag Title Record
Kofi Kingston has said that he was adamant that The Usos becoming the longest-reigning WWE Tag Champions in history should come after defeating the New Day. In November 2022, Jimmy and Jey’s reign as SmackDown Tag Team Champions (which began in July 2021) became the longest reign of any team in WWE history.
Tom Brady Drops F-Bomb When Asked About His NFL Future & Retirement
Tom Brady, 45, doesn’t know what he’s going to do when it comes to his NFL future. The professional football player dropped a few F-bombs when discussing whether or not he’ll retire in the near future, during the Jan. 23 episode of his Let’s Go! podcast. “If I knew what I was going to f*cking do, I would’ve already f*cking done it,” he told co-host Jim Gray. “I’m taking it a day at a time.”
WWE Raw XXX Draws Biggest Domestic Gate In The Show’s History
Last night’s Raw XXX show drew the largest domestic gate in the history of the program. Raw began its run back on January 11, 1993. Last night’s show took place at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA with an announced sell-out crowd of 16,795 fans. The announcement...
Details On Why The “Bloodline Acknowledgement” Segment Was Changed
Tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW will feature a “Trial of Sami Zayn” segment. Zayn will stand before a tribal council to answer for Kevin Owens’ attack on the Bloodline on SmackDown. Originally, there was supposed to be a “Bloodline Acknowledgement” segment on the show. We have details about why the segment was changed.
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Records Predictions: Who Will Last the Longest & Shortest?
Every year, while we’re all speculating on who will win the Royal Rumble matches, I always like to take some time to focus on some of the other “wins” people can get without being the ultimate victor and earning the title shot at WrestleMania. Those two are...
The Bella Twins Express Disdain For WWE Not Referencing Women’s Revolution On RAW Is XXX
The Bella Twins were originally scheduled for an appearance on RAW Is XXX, but the Hall of Famers didn’t show up at the venue. In fact, Nikki and Brie Bella seem to have an issue with how WWE didn’t acknowledge the Women’s Revolution during the 3-hour special.
Rhea Ripley Is Ready To Compete In The Men’s Royal Rumble Match
The Judgment Day’s own Rhea Ripley has proved herself in WWE’s women’s division, and now the Eradicator has her sights set on the men. Ripley has never shied away from her male counterparts in WWE and has shown her strength against the likes of Luke Gallows, Akira Tozawa, and Robert Stone.
Bray Wyatt Comments On WWE Raw 30 Segment With The Undertaker
On Monday’s WWE Raw 30 show, The Undertaker made his return to WWE television by bringing back his “American Bad Ass” gimmick that he portrayed in the early 2000s. He interrupted LA Knight’s promo before Bray Wyatt laid out Knight. Taker whispered something to Wyatt and then left the ring.
WWE RAW XXX News – Sami Zayn Gets A Stay In The Bloodline’s Tribal Court With Jey Uso’s Help
Monday night’s RAW Is XXX kicked off with The Trial of Sami Zayn. Paul Heyman acted as the prosecuting attorney and put forth a handful of arguments, accusing Zayn of secretly plotting against the Island of Relevancy and calling him a traitor. In response, Zayn noted that he didn’t have any defense, accused Heyman of using edited footage to frame him, and asked the fans to validate his loyalty towards The Bloodline. The judge of The Tribal Court, Roman Reigns then passed the judgment against Zayn.
Shawn Michaels & Shelton Benjamin Reflect On 2005 Raw Match
During a recent appearance on WWE’s The Bump, Shawn Michaels and Shelton Benjamin reflected on their Raw match from May 2005. Benjamin and Michaels clashed as part of the Gold Rush tournament, with the match being planned by Michael Hayes. When asked about wrestling HBK one-on-one, Benjamin said, “It...
Bully Ray Says He Was Contacted For WWE RAW 30 Appearance
WWE is bringing in several legends such as Triple H, Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, and Kurt Angle for the RAW 30 anniversary show that takes place tonight in Philadelphia, PA. It doesn’t look like WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray will be there, as he noted...
Tony Schiavone Reveals Interesting Revelation About His “It’s Stiiing!” Call
Tony Schiavone recently did a virtual signing for Highspots’ Superstore, during which he revealed an interesting tidbit about his famous call – “It’s Stiiing!”. He recalled recording his podcast, What Happened When with Conrad Thompson, and asking his co-host if he really used to say the line, “It’s Stiiing!” in WCW. Schiavone revealed it must have slipped his mind and he could not remember saying it. Here’s what Tony had to say:
FITE & AEW Announce Quicker Turnaround For AEW’s Overseas Programming
AEW has announced that fans of their product overseas can now expect a quicker turnaround for their programming. AEW partners with FITE TV to broadcast their programs internationally. Fans in Brazil, Italy, Lichtenstein, and Luxembourg will now receive live AEW Access. The lag between re-broadcasts has also been reduced from 30 days to 14 days.
Kevin Owens & The Viking Raiders Paid Tribute To Jay Briscoe On WWE SmackDown
Jay Briscoe died in a car accident in Laurel, Delaware on January 17th, eight days before his 39th birthday and one day before his brother’s 38th birthday. His daughters, who were in the car with him, suffered serious injuries. The tributes continue to pour in for the late ROH...
Booker T Gives His Predictions For WWE Men’s Royal Rumble Match
Booker T believes that the Men’s Royal Rumble could be an ‘Ucey’ affair this Saturday in Texas. This Saturday’s Rumble will be the 36th event in the show’s history and the sixth to feature a men’s and women’s Rumble match. On his Hall...
WATCH: Top 5 plays of Kenneth Walker's rookie season
As many Spartan fans have seen before, and what some have expected, Kenneth Walker burst onto the NFL scene in his rookie season with the Seattle Seahawks. The second round pick lived up to the hype, and carried the momentum he had from Michigan State into the NFL with the Seahawks.
