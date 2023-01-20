Read full article on original website
Seth Rollins “Apologized Profusely” After Breaking John Cena’s Nose
Seth Rollins’ character was extremely pleased with himself for breaking John Cena’s nose in 2015, but the real Rollins was far from happy after the incident. On the July 27, 2015 episode of RAW, Rollins broke Cena’s nose during a match by accidentally kneeing him in the face.
Mark Henry Believes Sami Zayn & Paul Heyman May Be In Cahoots
On the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry and co-host Denise Salcedo discussed the return of the Firefly Fun House, Kevin Owens stunning Roman Reigns, the rise of Action Andretti, and more. A hot topic of discussion on the podcast was Sami Zayn and Paul Heyman possibly being in cahoots to dethrone Roman Reigns.
Steve Austin Reportedly Offered ‘Enormous Money’ For Roman Reigns Match
WWE wanted to have Roman Reigns vs. The Rock take place at WrestleMania 39, should The Rock’s schedule allow him to be free enough to wrestle at the big pay-per-view event. The belief had been that if The Rock couldn’t work the match with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, the plan was for Cody Rhodes to challenge Reigns for the Universal Championship.
WWE CEO Nick Khan On The McMahons: “Family is Complicated”
WWE CEO Nick Khan has weighed in on the relationships between the McMahons by stating that “family is complicated” and so is business. Last July, Vince McMahon retired from WWE due to allegations of misconduct with female employees, resulting in millions being paid out in NDAs. It was...
WWE RAW XXX News – Brock Lesnar Attacks Bobby Lashley, More
This week on RAW Is XXX, Brock Lesnar made his return to WWE programming by attacking arch-rival Bobby Lashley in the main event of the show. Austin Theory put the WWE United States Championship on the line against Lashley in the closing match of the special RAW episode. With victory almost an inch away, Lashley put Theory through a table. It was at this moment that Lesnar hit the ring and decimated Lashley with an F5. The Beast then F5’d Theory onto Lashley, allowing the victimized champion to score the pinfall victory over the fallen challenger.
Tony Schiavone Reveals Interesting Revelation About His “It’s Stiiing!” Call
Tony Schiavone recently did a virtual signing for Highspots’ Superstore, during which he revealed an interesting tidbit about his famous call – “It’s Stiiing!”. He recalled recording his podcast, What Happened When with Conrad Thompson, and asking his co-host if he really used to say the line, “It’s Stiiing!” in WCW. Schiavone revealed it must have slipped his mind and he could not remember saying it. Here’s what Tony had to say:
Booker T Gives His Predictions For WWE Men’s Royal Rumble Match
Booker T believes that the Men’s Royal Rumble could be an ‘Ucey’ affair this Saturday in Texas. This Saturday’s Rumble will be the 36th event in the show’s history and the sixth to feature a men’s and women’s Rumble match. On his Hall...
MJF Roasts Busted Open Radio After Receiving ‘Best Talker’ Award
MJF is one of the best talkers in the pro wrestling industry today. As the current AEW World Champion in his first reign, MJF aims to prove that he is better than everybody else. MJF was recently awarded “Best Talker” for the Busted Open Radio “Busties” Awards. The award is...
Rhea Ripley Is Ready To Compete In The Men’s Royal Rumble Match
The Judgment Day’s own Rhea Ripley has proved herself in WWE’s women’s division, and now the Eradicator has her sights set on the men. Ripley has never shied away from her male counterparts in WWE and has shown her strength against the likes of Luke Gallows, Akira Tozawa, and Robert Stone.
Matt Cardona Wants To Face PCO In GCW
Matt Cardona doesn’t have a high opinion of Canada, and he would love to silence Canadian star PCO in a GameChanger Wrestling (GCW) ring. During a recent appearance on the “Love Wrestling” podcast, Cardona expressed his disdain for Canada and expressed his desire to wrestle PCO at GCW’s ‘IWS Vs. GCW – Tag 2’ event on March 19th.
Shawn Michaels & Shelton Benjamin Reflect On 2005 Raw Match
During a recent appearance on WWE’s The Bump, Shawn Michaels and Shelton Benjamin reflected on their Raw match from May 2005. Benjamin and Michaels clashed as part of the Gold Rush tournament, with the match being planned by Michael Hayes. When asked about wrestling HBK one-on-one, Benjamin said, “It...
Results From WWE Live Event In Binghamton, NY: Theory vs. Rollins
WWE held a live event on Sunday night from the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena in Binghamton, NY. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch & Liv Morgan defeated Damage CTRL (Bayley & WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO Sky & Dakota Kai)
Ricochet Wanted To Recreate Iconic Stone Cold Moment During Recent Match
On the Christmas episode of WWE SmackDown, Ricochet teamed with Braun Strowman to take on Imperium in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight. During the match, Ricochet suffered a cut on his head that required six stitches in his head to close the wound. Ricochet spoke about the match to...
Bray Wyatt Comments On WWE Raw 30 Segment With The Undertaker
On Monday’s WWE Raw 30 show, The Undertaker made his return to WWE television by bringing back his “American Bad Ass” gimmick that he portrayed in the early 2000s. He interrupted LA Knight’s promo before Bray Wyatt laid out Knight. Taker whispered something to Wyatt and then left the ring.
William Regal Discusses NXT
In a recent appearance on the Distraction Pieces Podcast with Scroobius Pip, current WWE Vice President of Global Talent Development William Regal recalled his involvement in Triple HHH’s original rebranding of NXT. A highlight follows, courtesy of Wrestling Inc:. On how and why NXT shifted away from its first...
Backstage Notes, Producers For This Week’s SmackDown Revealed
A new report from Fightful Select has some details about the producers for this week’s episode of SmackDown. They also shared some notes from backstage. Maximum Male Models vs. Legado Del Fantasma: Jamie Noble. Contract signing segment: Jason Jordan. The post-show dark match of Street Profits vs. The Usos...
Bully Ray Says He Was Contacted For WWE RAW 30 Appearance
WWE is bringing in several legends such as Triple H, Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, and Kurt Angle for the RAW 30 anniversary show that takes place tonight in Philadelphia, PA. It doesn’t look like WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray will be there, as he noted...
WWE Main Event Results SPOILERS from January 23, 2023
This week’s edition of WWE Main Event was recorded in advance prior to Monday Night RAW as per usual. The following are **SPOILERS** of the results for the two matches that took place according to various reports on Twitter:. Bronson Reed defeated Akira Tozawa (courtesy @DJEspee) Nikki Cross defeated...
WWE Hall Of Famer Files Trademarks For Two Of His Gimmicks
Charles Wright, better known under his ring name of The Godfather, is best known for his tenure with the WWF throughout the 1990s and early 2000s. Wright underwent several gimmick changes, the most notable being Papa Shango, Kama, Kama Mustafa, The Godfather, and The Goodfather. On January 18th, Wright filed...
The Bella Twins Express Disdain For WWE Not Referencing Women’s Revolution On RAW Is XXX
The Bella Twins were originally scheduled for an appearance on RAW Is XXX, but the Hall of Famers didn’t show up at the venue. In fact, Nikki and Brie Bella seem to have an issue with how WWE didn’t acknowledge the Women’s Revolution during the 3-hour special.
