Lo and behold, Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson are united in the strangeness of their movie contract stipulations

You know what they say about movie stars: Take a look at the fine print on their contracts, and you’ll find out exactly who they are. … Just kidding, nobody says that. But Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson do have some very interesting stipulations in their movie contracts. Stipulations, we might add, that shed a bit of light on who they are and what’s important to them.
Popculture

Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality

Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
LAS VEGAS, NV
PWMania

Former WWE Star Says Bill Goldberg “Was So Goddamn Dangerous in the Ring”

The most overrated wrestler of the Ruthless Aggression Era, according to former WWE superstar Rene Dupree, was the subject of a listener question on his podcast. “As far as talent, Goldberg, yeah, because he was so goddamn dangerous in the ring. But he wasn’t there long too. He didn’t even do house shows, man. I think he did like one or two house show loops the whole time he was there. If you can get the deal, go for it. Good for you.”
wrestlinginc.com

Konnan Gives His Thoughts On 'Prison Hard Dom'

Dominik Mysterio has added a new dimension to his persona since being arrested (in storyline) during the Christmas season after showing up uninvited at his grandparents' house. Many fans and even wrestlers such as Ronda Rousey have praised Dominik's recent character and mic work, as he is beginning to come into his own after debuting in 2020. Konnan, Dominik's godfather, also is a fan of "Prison Hard Dom." In an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Konnan praised his godson's recent heel work.
ringsidenews.com

The Undertaker’s First Remarks After Sharing The Ring With Bray Wyatt On WWE RAW XXX

The Undertaker retired from in-ring competition in 2020. The Phenom returned to WWE as The American Badass during the 30th anniversary edition of Monday Night RAW tonight. The Undertaker and Bray Wyatt shared the ring for the first time in years tonight on RAW. Taker sent LA Knight Bray Wyatt’s way for a Sister Abigail. He then approached Bray, whispered something in his ears, and left.
bodyslam.net

Ric Flair Believes His Long Lost Brother Only Wants To Meet Him Cause He’s Famous

Ric Flair questions the motivations behind his long lost brother reaching out to meet him. While his brother reached out to him recently, Flair doesn’t want to get in touch. He revealed on his recent documentary that he doesn’t know what they would talk about. He also feels his brother wants to meet him because of who he is.
bodyslam.net

Tessa Blanchard And Daga Announce Divorce

Tessa Blanchard and Daga have announced they are getting divorced. Over the weekend, Daga would post a tweet about cheating that lead many to believe Blanchard had cheated on him. Now it has been revealed that the pair are getting divorced. The pair would post a statement on Instagram confirming...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The ref in Jaguars-Chiefs had a hilarious hot-mic moment and NFL fans loved it

NFL playoff games are serious business where there is always a lot on the line and they are where legacies can be born in an instant. But that doesn’t mean everything that happens in these games have to be the most serious things in the world. Often, something funny can happen that makes everyone laugh and reminds us we’re really just watching adults play games.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ewrestlingnews.com

Seth Rollins “Apologized Profusely” After Breaking John Cena’s Nose

Seth Rollins’ character was extremely pleased with himself for breaking John Cena’s nose in 2015, but the real Rollins was far from happy after the incident. On the July 27, 2015 episode of RAW, Rollins broke Cena’s nose during a match by accidentally kneeing him in the face.
wrestletalk.com

Brock Lesnar WWE Return Match Revealed?

Bobby Lashley has called out Brock Lesnar for a no holds barred match, amid speculation about Lesnar’s WWE return. Lesnar last wrestled at the November 2022 Crown Jewel premium live event, defeating Bobby Lashley with a controversial roll-up pin. Both stars have one singles win over the other, with...
ComicBook

The Bloodline Family Member "Hopeful" About Joining WWE One Day

WWE is run by The Bloodline. Since adopting his Tribal Chief monicker, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has embraced his lineage and brought a number of his family members into his inner circle. The first recruits were cousins Jimmy and Jey Uso, who impressed immediately by capturing the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. The brothers added the Raw Tag Titles to their shoulders in early 2022, shortly after Reigns added the WWE Championship to his waist, making The Bloodline in control of the top singles and tag gold in the company. This past fall, Jimmy and Jey's younger brother, Solo Sikoa, was called up to the main roster and immediately joined The Bloodline's ranks.
stillrealtous.com

WWE Considering Bringing Back Former Tag Team Champions

WWE returns were a hot topic in 2022 as a number of familiar faces were signed to new contracts. The returns are expected to continue moving forward in 2023 and a former tag team could be brought back. Fightful Select is reporting that the Authors of Pain have been discussed...
Yardbarker

Report: WWE Makes Change To Sami Zayn Segment

A major change to WWE’s 30th Anniversary edition of Monday Night RAW is in the works, as PWInsider.com is reporting that instead of the Bloodline’s previously announced acknowledgment ceremony, Sami Zayn will instead be put on trial for his mistakes on Friday Night SmackDown. The Bloodline Acknowledgment Ceremony,...
PWMania

Bray Wyatt Wanted Forgotten WWE NXT Star as a Wyatt Family Member

Former WWE star Enzo Amore revealed on the Monte & The Pharaoh LI#1 Pro Wrestling Broadcast that Bray Wyatt had asked for Knuckles Madsen to be a member of the Wyatt Family. However, WWE management decided against it and instead chose Erick Rowan and Luke Harper. Knuckles Madsen worked in...

