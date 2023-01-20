Read full article on original website
Seth Rollins “Apologized Profusely” After Breaking John Cena’s Nose
Seth Rollins’ character was extremely pleased with himself for breaking John Cena’s nose in 2015, but the real Rollins was far from happy after the incident. On the July 27, 2015 episode of RAW, Rollins broke Cena’s nose during a match by accidentally kneeing him in the face.
Mark Henry Believes Sami Zayn & Paul Heyman May Be In Cahoots
On the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry and co-host Denise Salcedo discussed the return of the Firefly Fun House, Kevin Owens stunning Roman Reigns, the rise of Action Andretti, and more. A hot topic of discussion on the podcast was Sami Zayn and Paul Heyman possibly being in cahoots to dethrone Roman Reigns.
Steve Austin Reportedly Offered ‘Enormous Money’ For Roman Reigns Match
WWE wanted to have Roman Reigns vs. The Rock take place at WrestleMania 39, should The Rock’s schedule allow him to be free enough to wrestle at the big pay-per-view event. The belief had been that if The Rock couldn’t work the match with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, the plan was for Cody Rhodes to challenge Reigns for the Universal Championship.
WWE CEO Nick Khan On The McMahons: “Family is Complicated”
WWE CEO Nick Khan has weighed in on the relationships between the McMahons by stating that “family is complicated” and so is business. Last July, Vince McMahon retired from WWE due to allegations of misconduct with female employees, resulting in millions being paid out in NDAs. It was...
Kofi Kingston Was “Adamant” On The Usos Breaking The New Day’s Tag Title Record
Kofi Kingston has said that he was adamant that The Usos becoming the longest-reigning WWE Tag Champions in history should come after defeating the New Day. In November 2022, Jimmy and Jey’s reign as SmackDown Tag Team Champions (which began in July 2021) became the longest reign of any team in WWE history.
WWE Raw XXX Draws Biggest Domestic Gate In The Show’s History
Last night’s Raw XXX show drew the largest domestic gate in the history of the program. Raw began its run back on January 11, 1993. Last night’s show took place at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA with an announced sell-out crowd of 16,795 fans. The announcement...
Shawn Michaels & Shelton Benjamin Reflect On 2005 Raw Match
During a recent appearance on WWE’s The Bump, Shawn Michaels and Shelton Benjamin reflected on their Raw match from May 2005. Benjamin and Michaels clashed as part of the Gold Rush tournament, with the match being planned by Michael Hayes. When asked about wrestling HBK one-on-one, Benjamin said, “It...
WWE RAW XXX News – Vince McMahon Not Present Backstage, Hulk Hogan’s Microphone Issues
Vince McMahon returned to WWE’s Board of Directors earlier this month causing his daughter Stephanie to resign from the company. Pwinsider reports that McMahon was not present at RAW XXX. There was “no sign” of the reinstalled Executive Chairman at Monday’s special show. The 30th anniversary...
Saraya Fires Back At Fan Claiming She’s Had Plastic Surgery
Responding to an article by the Daily Star on the interaction, Saraya found the idea that she had received surgery on her face hilarious. She wrote,. “Hahaha It’s the fact she thought I woke up one day and voluntarily gave myself an ass chin?? I was like”. Saraya recently...
Details On Why The “Bloodline Acknowledgement” Segment Was Changed
Tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW will feature a “Trial of Sami Zayn” segment. Zayn will stand before a tribal council to answer for Kevin Owens’ attack on the Bloodline on SmackDown. Originally, there was supposed to be a “Bloodline Acknowledgement” segment on the show. We have details about why the segment was changed.
Bully Ray Says He Was Contacted For WWE RAW 30 Appearance
WWE is bringing in several legends such as Triple H, Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, and Kurt Angle for the RAW 30 anniversary show that takes place tonight in Philadelphia, PA. It doesn’t look like WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray will be there, as he noted...
Various News – NJPW Rumble On 44th Street, AEW Heels Meetup, Dave Bautista Movie
New Japan Pro Wrestling has posted the entire “Rumble On 44th Street” show on YouTube for free. The following matches are featured:. * NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship Match: Aussie Open vs. Motor City Machine Guns vs. Kevin Knight & The DKC. * KOPW 2022 New York...
Mark Henry Urges Tony Khan To Sign Willie Mack
WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently urged Tony Khan to hire former X-Division Champion Willie Mack. On this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, Mack faced Brian Cage, one-third of the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions, in a losing effort. Interestingly, his last AEW appearance was also in a losing effort to Brian Cage, albeit on AEW Dark.
The Bella Twins Express Disdain For WWE Not Referencing Women’s Revolution On RAW Is XXX
The Bella Twins were originally scheduled for an appearance on RAW Is XXX, but the Hall of Famers didn’t show up at the venue. In fact, Nikki and Brie Bella seem to have an issue with how WWE didn’t acknowledge the Women’s Revolution during the 3-hour special.
Bray Wyatt Comments On WWE Raw 30 Segment With The Undertaker
On Monday’s WWE Raw 30 show, The Undertaker made his return to WWE television by bringing back his “American Bad Ass” gimmick that he portrayed in the early 2000s. He interrupted LA Knight’s promo before Bray Wyatt laid out Knight. Taker whispered something to Wyatt and then left the ring.
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Records Predictions: Who Will Last the Longest & Shortest?
Every year, while we’re all speculating on who will win the Royal Rumble matches, I always like to take some time to focus on some of the other “wins” people can get without being the ultimate victor and earning the title shot at WrestleMania. Those two are...
WWE Told Kylie Rae They Don’t Have A Spot For Her
Kylie Rae isn’t expecting to step into a WWE ring any time soon, after being told there was not a spot for her at this time. Rae, who has previously worked in Impact Wrestling, AEW, and the NWA, attended a WWE tryout in late 2022, and wrestled on WWE Main Event in December as Briana Ray.
Watch: Bron Breakker & Grayson Waller ‘Brawl’ At The WWE Performance Center
Grayson Waller’s issues with NXT Champion Bron Breakker are far from over judging by the pair’s actions at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. After winning the Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline in December, Waller challenged for the NXT Championship earlier this month but was unsuccessful.
MJF Roasts Busted Open Radio After Receiving ‘Best Talker’ Award
MJF is one of the best talkers in the pro wrestling industry today. As the current AEW World Champion in his first reign, MJF aims to prove that he is better than everybody else. MJF was recently awarded “Best Talker” for the Busted Open Radio “Busties” Awards. The award is...
Ricochet Wanted To Recreate Iconic Stone Cold Moment During Recent Match
On the Christmas episode of WWE SmackDown, Ricochet teamed with Braun Strowman to take on Imperium in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight. During the match, Ricochet suffered a cut on his head that required six stitches in his head to close the wound. Ricochet spoke about the match to...
