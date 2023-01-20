Read full article on original website
Fresh food market opening new location in Louisiana next weekKristen WaltersNew Orleans, LA
Are The Real Housewives of New Orleans Coming To Bravo?Florence CarmelaNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans takes the top spot on Tripadvisor's list of "Best Food Destinations"Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Stevie Nicks is hitting the road on a solo tour that includes New Orleans stopTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Actor and comedian, Adam Devine to reign as King Bacchus LIVTina HowellHouma, LA
Recruiting: Archbishop Shaw running back David Kency headed to Penn State
Archbishop Shaw’s David Kency, Jr. has accepted a preferred walk on spot at Penn State. He visited Happy Valley this past weekend. The 5-foot-8, 180-pound running back has earned All-District honors in football, track and soccer. Kency’s biggest attribute is lightning speed with a tremendous burst. Kency has turned in a 10.83 time in the 100 meters, 22.38 in the 200 and a sub-4.4 in the 40-yard dash.
A&M-Corpus Christi at Southeastern men’s game to be featured on ESPNEWS
FRISCO – The Southland Conference announced that the Feb. 4 match-up between Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Southeastern at the University Center in Hammond, La. will be televised on ESPNEWS at 11 a.m. CT. “We are extremely excited to host the first nationally televised game in Hammond, America,” said Lions...
Brother Martin to host Jesuit in highly-anticipated dual match Wednesday
The Brother Martin Crusaders and The Jesuit Blue Jays, two well-known high school programs in New Orleans and across the state, have competed in the Catholic League for decades. Both have a rich history facing one another from the gridiron to the baseball diamond. In another sports rivalry of great...
Strong second half propels Lions over Texas A&M-Commerce
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s basketball team hit on 60% of its shots in the second half, leading to a 52-point outburst in the final 20 minutes which helped overcome a good-shooting night from Texas A&M-Commerce as the SLU Lions beat the TAMUC Lions 79-73 Saturday afternoon at the University Center.
Southeastern gives TAMU-Commerce first Southland women’s hoops loss
HAMMOND, LA. – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s basketball team handed Texas A&M-Commerce its first Southland Conference loss 46-42, Saturday in the University Center. Southeastern (10-7, 5-2 Southland) defeated TAMU-C (8-10, 6-1 Southland) and the reigning SLC women’s basketball player of the week in DesiRay Kernal, at home...
Best month in Tulane football history concludes with parade
Parades are reserved for Mardi Gras and other special occasions in New Orleans. Those special parade occasions include St. Patrick’s Day, the Irish-Italian Parade, the Allstate Sugar Bowl, the Bayou Classic, Easter, the Children’s Hospital Holiday Parade, and sometimes others. Of course, we are always looking for a...
Emma Bourg of Houma Christian School named 2022-23 Gatorade Louisiana Girls Cross Country Player of the Year
CHICAGO — In its 38th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, Gatorade today announced Emma Bourg of Houma Christian School is the 2022-23 Gatorade Louisiana Girls Cross Country Player of the Year. Bourg is the first Gatorade Louisiana Girls Cross Country Player of the Year to be chosen from Houma Christian School.
