New Orleans, LA

A&M-Corpus Christi at Southeastern men’s game to be featured on ESPNEWS

FRISCO – The Southland Conference announced that the Feb. 4 match-up between Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Southeastern at the University Center in Hammond, La. will be televised on ESPNEWS at 11 a.m. CT. “We are extremely excited to host the first nationally televised game in Hammond, America,” said Lions...
HAMMOND, LA
Privateers start fast, hold off late Northwestern State rally

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Privateers (3-13, 2-5) were not to be denied as they turned away a late rally and held strong for a 70-59 win over the Northwestern State Lady Demons on Saturday at the Lakefront Arena. The win moves New Orleans to 9-1 in their...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Strong second half propels Lions over Texas A&M-Commerce

HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s basketball team hit on 60% of its shots in the second half, leading to a 52-point outburst in the final 20 minutes which helped overcome a good-shooting night from Texas A&M-Commerce as the SLU Lions beat the TAMUC Lions 79-73 Saturday afternoon at the University Center.
HAMMOND, LA
Southeastern gives TAMU-Commerce first Southland women’s hoops loss

HAMMOND, LA. – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s basketball team handed Texas A&M-Commerce its first Southland Conference loss 46-42, Saturday in the University Center. Southeastern (10-7, 5-2 Southland) defeated TAMU-C (8-10, 6-1 Southland) and the reigning SLC women’s basketball player of the week in DesiRay Kernal, at home...
HAMMOND, LA
Best month in Tulane football history concludes with parade

Parades are reserved for Mardi Gras and other special occasions in New Orleans. Those special parade occasions include St. Patrick’s Day, the Irish-Italian Parade, the Allstate Sugar Bowl, the Bayou Classic, Easter, the Children’s Hospital Holiday Parade, and sometimes others. Of course, we are always looking for a...
ATLANTA, LA
Replay: Brother Martin, Dutchtown win High School Bowling Invitational titles

BATON ROUGE – Brother Martin has won six of the last seven boys bowling state championships, but had never won the annual High School Invitational tournament. That changed Saturday when the Crusaders defeated Archbishop Shaw 3-1 in the best-of-five championship match of the event, which has teams bowling in a Baker format in which five bowlers each bowl two frames of a game.
GEISMAR, LA

