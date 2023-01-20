Microsoft’s Xbox sales declined by 13 percent while the gaming system’s content and services saw a 12 percent drop in revenue, the company said on Tuesday as part of its quarterly earnings report for the three months ending on Dec. 31. Total revenue for the gaming division dropped by 13 percent year over year.More from The Hollywood ReporterLatest Union Drive at Activision Blizzard Falters as Group Withdraws Election PetitionVerizon Loses 80,000 TV Subs in Fourth Quarter, Adds Broadband UsersNetflix Stock Rises as Bullish Analysts Boost Price Targets, but Will It Soon Take a Breather? In a presentation for analysts, the company said...

