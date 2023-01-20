ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
tonemadison.com

MMoCA Cinema refreshes its approach with a doc-heavy winter series

The six-week Thursday series, starting January 26, picks up where Spotlight Cinema left off. After the sudden shuttering of AMC Madison 6 at the beginning of December 2022, the future of theatrical exhibition in Madison is looking dimmer, and not just because there are fewer projectors in operation. Between 2007 to 2017, before AMC took over the space at Hilldale Mall (430 N Midvale Blvd.), it was home to Sundance Cinemas 608. The theater served as a premiere space to discover art-house, international, and documentary titles in a more expanded capacity than the one-time screenings at downtown venues.
tonemadison.com

Let us now terrorize innocent homeowners with duplexes

What we learned about ourselves during Madison’s transit-oriented development debate. Over the last couple weeks, it felt like something finally gave in the struggle over density and affordable housing in Madison, like the yearning for a halfway decent urban environment started to overtake the parallel yearning to maintain pockets of pokey suburbia.

