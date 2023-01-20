ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

Oregon State to Host Utah Thursday

THE GAME: Oregon State will return home on Thursday to take on Utah. TELEVISION: The game will be televised on Pac-12 Networks. RADIO: The game will air live on Beaver Sports Radio Network with Mike Parker calling the action. LIVE STATS: Live stats will be available at this link. QUICKLY:...
Softball Ranked by Multiple Polls to Open 2023

CORVALLIS, Ore. - Oregon State, off a Women's College World Series appearance a season ago, will open 2023 with rankings in a pair of polls. Softball America picked Coach Laura Berg's squad at 24th while USA Softball tabbed Oregon State at 25. The Beavers will open the slate with the...
Beavers Best Bears in Berkeley

BERKELEY, Calif. – The Oregon State men's basketball team earned a road victory Sunday afternoon, as the Beavers took down California 68-48. Dexter Akanno sparked the Oregon State offense early, as he finished with 16 points on 6-for-10 shooting (4-for-7 from beyond the arc). Jordan Pope recorded 19 points on 8-for-12 shooting to go with four assists in his return to his home region.
Baseball Ranked 18th By Baseball America To Open 2023

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State opens the 2023 season ranked 18th by Baseball America, the publication announced on Monday. The ranking is the second of the preseason for the Beavers, who are 23rd per Perfect Game. It's the second straight year the Beavers have been ranked to open the...
