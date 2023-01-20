Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Taco Restaurant With Large Following Closes After 6 MonthsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Another Major Service Company Moves Its Headquarters to Scottsdale, AZ - Salt Dental CollectiveMark HakeScottsdale, AZ
Mesa Arizona Police Department says they "do not need perfection" if you want to become a copBrenna TempleMesa, AZ
Mesa, Arizona Police will pay $1,750 cash bonus if you complete their training program - plus moreBrenna TempleMesa, AZ
Popular California Sandwich Restaurant Has Opened in TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Related
Yardbarker
Milwaukee Bucks Reportedly Trying To Trade For This Veteran Shooting Guard
The Milwaukee Bucks are one of the best teams in the NBA and came into Saturday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers tied for the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-16 record. That said, they are tied with Detroit Pistons for 17th in the NBA in three-point shooting...
Yardbarker
Utah Jazz Planning Bold Trade Deadline Firesale?
The Utah Jazz are open for business ahead of the midseason NBA trade deadline. There is no shortage of potential deals that could take place as the team continues to progress in a rebuilding effort. There wasn’t a more active team in the offseason than the Jazz. They moved on...
Yardbarker
Suns reportedly willing to trade first-round picks in attempt to compete
The Phoenix Suns are willing to trade first-round picks and take on salary long-term for "good players and winning acquisitions," The Athletic's Shams Charania wrote in a Friday tweet. With the trade deadline coming up in just under a month, Phoenix may feel as though they have every reason to...
Yardbarker
Sixers GM Daryl Morey's Cryptic Tweet Hints At Potential Trade With The Sacramento Kings
The NBA trade deadline is approaching and fans of the league are waiting with bated breath to see which big move will happen first and start a flurry. There haven't been too many concrete rumors of any potential big moves, but speculation continues to swirl. And it's safe to say that teams that are in the thick of the playoff race will be looking to make some major improvements to their roster this season.
Yardbarker
Giannis Antetokounmpo's Confident Reaction After Learning The Bucks Played With A Completely Healthy Roster After 280 Days
Back in the 2020-21 NBA season, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks conquered the NBA by winning the 2021 championship. It was the only thing missing from Giannis' otherwise perfect resume. But since winning the NBA title, the Bucks have been bitten by the bad luck bug. Last season, the...
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
3 Trade Targets for the Atlanta Hawks
With so much uncertainty in the front office, nobody really knows how the Hawks will approach the trade deadline. They seemed to go all-in this past offseason by acquiring Dejounte Murray, but then they traded away one of their best young pieces — Kevin Huerter — for essentially nothing just to avoid being over the luxury tax. There hasn’t been much rhyme or reason to what the Hawks have done over the last year, which is why predicting what they will do leading up to the trade deadline is next to impossible.
Yardbarker
Wizards Notes: Kyle Kuzma, Kendrick Nunn, Trade Rumors, Will Barton
Kuzma intends to decline his $13 million player option and enter free agency in July, per Stein. The Wizards are telling teams ahead of the trade deadline that they intend to keep both Kuzma and forward Kristaps Porzingis, who also has a player option on his deal. While not much...
Yardbarker
"When You're Up By 2, But There's 0.7 Seconds Left And The Other Team Has MJ...", Larry Bird's Ice-Cold Reaction After Reggie Miller Hit Clutch 3-Pointer Against The Bulls
Larry Bird's stone-cold look even when Reggie Miller sunk in a game-winner against the Chicago Bulls in Game 4 of the 1998 Eastern Conference Finals has gone on to become a meme over the years. The conference finals had two impressive teams jousting it out, and after the Bulls won...
Yardbarker
Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer says players have significant say in whether they can play or not
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has not played since January 11th due to a sore knee, leading many—both supporters and foes alike—to ask, "what is up with the Greek Freak?" Head coach Mike Budenholzer has been strumming the same tune about the exact nature of the injury, and...
Yardbarker
LeBron James Says Bronny James Can Play For Any College He Wants: "All I Have To Do Is Pick Up The Phone"
Bronny James has been highly touted as a prospect. Though he isn't necessarily among the best of the best in his class, he is still a fundamentally sound player with good vision and shooting ability. Right now, Bronny James is a senior, and one of the frequent discussion topics around...
Yardbarker
Suns Eyeing 3 Intriguing Chris Paul Replacements
The Phoenix Suns have had to deal with a lot of injuries to key players during the 2022-23 NBA season. They are currently in eighth place in the Western Conference with a record of 24-24, trying to stay afloat until they can get healthy. Devin Booker remains sidelined with a...
Yardbarker
Wilt Chamberlain Told The Hilarious Story Of A Road Trip With Knicks Players After Scoring 100 Points Against Them
There have been some massive performances this season in the NBA. Donovan Mitchell scored a whopping 70 points, and Luka Doncic recorded a 60-point-20-rebound triple-double. The league is seeing historic records broken left, right, and center, but Wilt Chamberlain's 100-point game still stands far above all. Wilt Chamberlain amazingly scored...
Yardbarker
Celtics Land Pistons’ Bojan Bogdanovic In Bold Trade Scenario
When an NBA team has a genuine outlook to contend for an NBA title, it’s important to strike while the iron is hot. The Boston Celtics are in a position to win it all, and if they added another contributor at the NBA trade deadline, it would go a long way.
Yardbarker
The Low-Risk, High-Reward Trade That Sends D'Angelo Russell To The Miami Heat
The Miami Heat are a team that has been trending upward as of late. They are currently the 6th seed in the Eastern Conference and are slightly above .500 with a 25-22 record. The East is definitely an extremely competitive conference this year, and perhaps a good move for the Miami Heat would involve them making a trade to try and get ahead of the pack.
Yardbarker
Giannis, Middleton hit career milestones in 150-130 win over Pistons
The Milwaukee Bucks are back at full strength (unless you want to count Serge Ibaka). Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton returned for the Bucks as they cruised to a 150-130 point victory over the Detroit Pistons. Milwaukee controlled the game from start to finish, scoring 49 points in the first quarter alone. In fact, they led by 30 or more points for most of the contest before the Pistons made it appear closer during garbage time.
Yardbarker
3 Kings Most Likely to Be Traded Ahead of 2023 Deadline
The Los Angeles Kings are holding onto a playoff spot for dear life as teams like the Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames, and Colorado Avalanche have caught them amidst below-average play as of late. The offence has been carrying the team all season long, but the Kings have areas they would like to improve upon by the deadline to make the playoffs and win.
Yardbarker
Cavs Trade Talk: Will They Make a Move?
It’s less than a month until the trade deadline, which is generally when Cavaliers president of basketball operations Koby Altman is at his best. If there’s anyone who is fearless when it comes to making trades, it’s Altman. We saw that over the summer when Altman sneaked in and landed Donovan Mitchell from the Jazz for the likes of Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, Ochai Agbaji and multiple picks.
Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid to take center stage as opponents for first time
With their team having selected Embiid as the third overall pick of the 2014 NBA Draft and Simmons as the first overall selection in 2016, Sixers fans were told for many years to "trust the process," as the early seasons of futility under head coach Brett Brown would eventually lead to playoff success.
Yardbarker
Watch: Dennis Schroder's Stunned Live Reaction To Lakers Trading For Rui Hachimura
The Los Angeles Lakers have finally spurned the 2023 NBA trade market into action by making the first major move of the year by acquiring Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards. The Lakers gave up Kendrick Nunn and 3 second-round picks, including one second-round swap where the Lakers hold rights to the better pick.
Comments / 0