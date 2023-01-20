ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, KY

EKU Sports

Rivalry Week Starts With A Trip To Louisville For Men's Basketball

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Rivalry Week begins for Eastern Kentucky University with a trip to face ASUN Conference in-state rival Bellarmine in Louisville on Thursday. The Knights will return the trip to play in Richmond on Saturday. The game is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET and will air...
RICHMOND, KY
EKU Sports

Colonels Seek First Conference Road Win of Season in Florida

Fort Myers, Fla. – Coming off two wins at home last week that extended EKU's home winning streak to 10, the Colonels head to Florida for clashes with FGCU (18-3, 6-1 ASUN) on Thursday, Jan. 26 and Stetson (8-12, 2-5 ASUN) on Saturday, Jan. 28. Thursday's contest with ASUN...
RICHMOND, KY
EKU Sports

Men’s Tennis Falls To Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The EKU men's tennis team (1-2) falls to Louisville (4-0) by the score of 5-0 inside the Bass-Rudd Tennis Center on Sunday.
LOUISVILLE, KY

