KPLC TV

Actor Adam Devine named to reign as Bacchus

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Comedic actor Adam Devine will reign as Bacchus LIV, the Krewe of Bacchus captain Clark Brennan announced Monday (Jan. 23). Devine, one of the stars and creators of the former Comedy Central television series “Workaholics,” will lead the Bacchus parade on the Uptown New Orleans route on Sunday, Feb. 19.
