ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Basketball World Reacts To Another Upset Loss For Kansas

The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks have dropped their second upset loss in a row. After falling to No. 13 Kansas State on Tuesday, the reigning National Champions were blown out by No. 14 TCU at Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday. The Horned Frogs dominated the Jayhawks in their home arena, finishing with an ...
LAWRENCE, KS
The Spun

ESPN's Computer Ranks College Basketball's Top 25 Teams

The 2022-23 men's college basketball season is really heating up in late January. While the official college basketball top 25 polls won't update until Monday, ESPN's computer model, the Basketball Power Index, has updated on Sunday morning. Here's how ESPN's computer model would rank the top 25 ...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Spun

NCAA Releases Its New College Basketball Top 25

Another week of the 2022-23 men's college basketball season is in the books. Monday afternoon, NCAA writer Andy Katz released his latest college hoops Top 25 poll. Purdue, which is 19-1 on the season, 8-1 in the Big Ten, comes in at No. 1 in the rankings. The Boilermakers are coming off a close ...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Spun

ESPN's Dan Orlovsky Names The NFL's Best Quarterback

This past weekend's games have Dan Orlovsky believing there's a new best quarterback in the NFL. Jumping on "Get Up" Monday morning with Mike Greenberg and crew, the former QB explained why he believes the best player at the position resides in Cincinnati and not KC. Joe Burrow's the best QB in the ...
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Chiefs Release Player Ahead Of Conference Title Game

One member of the Chiefs' defensive backfield won't be participating in Sunday's AFC Championship Game. Per ESPN's Field Yates, Kansas City decided to waive cornerback Chris Lammons. Lammons has spent each of the last three seasons with the Chiefs after going undrafted out of South Carolina and ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: ESPN's Computer Releases Its Super Bowl Pick

The AFC and NFC Conference Championship Games are set. In the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals. In the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the San Francisco 49ers. Who will advance to the Super Bowl? ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has revealed its ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Spun

Look: JJ Watt Admits 1 Future NFL Job Is Possible

JJ Watt says his playing days are over, but he hasn't totally given up on a career in the NFL. On Saturday, Watt told fans during a Twitter Q&A that he doesn't foresee himself going into coaching because of the "crazy hours," but did say he could find himself looking to break into broadcasting ...
GLENDALE, AZ
msn.com

49ers Fans on the Hunt for the Elusive Brock Purdy Jersey

Brock Purdy's first two game-worn jerseys are already headed to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but the officially-licensed replicas seem to be everywhere — except on store shelves. "The jerseys have been flying off the shelves as fast as our retail team can make them," said Nick Clarke,...
ARIZONA STATE
The Spun

Look: NFL World Furious With Referees Sunday Afternoon

The Cincinnati Bengals are leading the Buffalo Bills, 27-10, early in the fourth quarter on Sunday. While the Bengals are playing well, their fan base believes they've been slighted by the referees throughout Sunday afternoon's contest.  There have been some questionable calls, to be sure. NFL ...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy