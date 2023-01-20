ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Donald Trump's Team Is Reportedly Making ‘Pleading Calls’ to South Carolina Republican Officials Ahead of His Upcoming Campaign Event

Donald Trump was the early bird in the 2024 presidential race and after some initial stumbling, he’s ready to ramp up his strategy. Besides reportedly changing up his Truth Social situation, the former president is ready to rally — yet it seems some of his supporters are not. He’s heading to South Carolina for his first campaign event next week, but according to The Washington Post, Donald Trump is struggling to drum up support. His aides have made “pleading phone calls” to get folks to not only attend the rally, but endorse the former president. However, he’s running up against other...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
CBS News

Victor Navasky, journalist who led The Nation magazine, dies at 90

Victor Navasky, an award-winning author and journalist who for years presided over the liberal weekly The Nation and wrote influential books on anti-Communist blacklisting and Robert F. Kennedy's justice department, has died at age 90.Navasky's death was confirmed Tuesday by a spokesperson at The Nation, who did not immediately have additional details. The magazine's publisher, Katrina vanden Heuvel, tweeted that Navasky had "changed her life, and 1000s of others who embarked on their informal journalistic education" at The Nation.Among the prominent writers and intellectuals Navasky edited were David Corn, Eric Alterman and Katha Pollitt."Victor was a true believer in the...
CBS News

Looking ahead to the 2024 elections as Biden waits to announce plans

Sources say President Biden is holding off on announcing his 2024 reelection bid until after his State of the Union address. Meanwhile, Senate races are beginning to take shape as Rep. Ruben Gallego, a Democrat from Arizona, announces a challenge to Sen. Kyrsten Sinema. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa spoke with Rep. Ro Khanna and joined "Red and Blue" with more.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS News

Indiana Rep. Jim Banks says he is confident Pence handled documents in 'proper way'

Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), who is running for U.S. Senate in Indiana, told CBS News on Tuesday that the discovery of documents marked as classified at the home of former Vice President Mike Pence does not change his view of his fellow Indiana Republican. "I know no man with higher integrity than Mike Pence. And I'm sure that he handled all of this in the proper way," Banks said.
INDIANA STATE
CBS News

CBS News

591K+
Followers
79K+
Post
428M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy