Manchin says it's a 'mistake' for White House to want Democrats to address debt ceiling without GOP
Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia said Sunday that it's a "mistake" for the White House to want Democrats to deal with the debt ceiling without negotiating with congressional Republicans.
Kevin McCarthy reportedly ‘will never leave’ Marjorie Taylor Greene
The far-right Republican congresswoman was a fierce advocate of the House speaker during the 15-vote marathon for the office
Trump’s golf course photo with Philadelphia mob boss raises questions
Spokesman won’t say if ex-president knows Joseph ‘Skinny Joey’ Merlino, saying he ‘takes countless photos with people’
Donald Trump's Team Is Reportedly Making ‘Pleading Calls’ to South Carolina Republican Officials Ahead of His Upcoming Campaign Event
Donald Trump was the early bird in the 2024 presidential race and after some initial stumbling, he’s ready to ramp up his strategy. Besides reportedly changing up his Truth Social situation, the former president is ready to rally — yet it seems some of his supporters are not. He’s heading to South Carolina for his first campaign event next week, but according to The Washington Post, Donald Trump is struggling to drum up support. His aides have made “pleading phone calls” to get folks to not only attend the rally, but endorse the former president. However, he’s running up against other...
House Republican tells Kevin McCarthy to 'start governing for a change,' says she won't vote to boot Ilhan Omar off of the House Foreign Affairs committee
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is set to hold a floor vote on removing Omar from the committee. But he can only lose a handful of GOP votes to do it.
Documents marked classified found at Pence's Indiana home, lawyer says
Washington — A "small number" of documents with classified markings were discovered last week at former Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana home and turned over to the FBI, his lawyer told the National Archives and Records Administration. In a letter dated Jan. 18, attorney Greg Jacob told an official...
20 GOP-led states ask federal judge to halt migrant sponsorship program
Washington — Twenty Republican-controlled states filed a lawsuit on Tuesday asking a federal judge in Texas to halt a program recently unveiled by the Biden administration that would allow up to 30,000 migrants from four countries to enter the U.S. legally each month if they have American sponsors. Announced...
Rep. Mike Lawler on debt limit negotiations, immigration reform and George Santos
New York Republican Congressman Mike Lawler joins "Red & Blue" to discuss a range of topics including debt limit negotiations, immigration reform, and the furor over his fellow Rep. George Santos.
Georgia judge hears arguments on whether to make Trump grand jury report public
A Georgia judge will decide whether to publicly release a report from a special grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump and his allies' efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in that state. CBS News reporter Graham Kates has been following the investigation and joins Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green to discuss.
Release of special grand jury's Trump report opposed by district attorney
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis told a judge Tuesday she opposes releasing to the public a report by a special purpose grand jury that spent months investigating former President Donald Trump's behavior after the 2020 election. Describing herself as "one of the few people to have had the opportunity...
Victor Navasky, journalist who led The Nation magazine, dies at 90
Victor Navasky, an award-winning author and journalist who for years presided over the liberal weekly The Nation and wrote influential books on anti-Communist blacklisting and Robert F. Kennedy's justice department, has died at age 90.Navasky's death was confirmed Tuesday by a spokesperson at The Nation, who did not immediately have additional details. The magazine's publisher, Katrina vanden Heuvel, tweeted that Navasky had "changed her life, and 1000s of others who embarked on their informal journalistic education" at The Nation.Among the prominent writers and intellectuals Navasky edited were David Corn, Eric Alterman and Katha Pollitt."Victor was a true believer in the...
Man who put feet up on Pelosi's desk found guilty in Jan. 6 case
After deliberating for less than three hours, a Washington, D.C., jury convicted U.S. Capitol riot defendant Richard Barnett, who admitted he put up his feet on a desk in then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office. One of the highest-profile defendants from the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol, 62-year-old Barnett,...
Looking ahead to the 2024 elections as Biden waits to announce plans
Sources say President Biden is holding off on announcing his 2024 reelection bid until after his State of the Union address. Meanwhile, Senate races are beginning to take shape as Rep. Ruben Gallego, a Democrat from Arizona, announces a challenge to Sen. Kyrsten Sinema. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa spoke with Rep. Ro Khanna and joined "Red and Blue" with more.
Arizona Rep. Ruben Gallego announces bid for Senate seat in 2024, challenging Kyrsten Sinema
Arizona Democratic Congressman Ruben Gallego has officially announced his bid to run for U.S. Senate in 2024, setting up a potential showdown with Senator Kyrsten Sinema. Virginia Senator Tim Kaine also announced plans to run for reelection. CBS News political director Fin Gomez joins Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers to discuss.
Indiana Rep. Jim Banks says he is confident Pence handled documents in 'proper way'
Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), who is running for U.S. Senate in Indiana, told CBS News on Tuesday that the discovery of documents marked as classified at the home of former Vice President Mike Pence does not change his view of his fellow Indiana Republican. "I know no man with higher integrity than Mike Pence. And I'm sure that he handled all of this in the proper way," Banks said.
