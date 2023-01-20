ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

New Hampshire snow totals by town: Jan. 22-23, 2023

A winter storm brought more than one foot of snow to some parts of New Hampshire Sunday night into Monday. The following snow totals come from National Weather Service local spotters and WMUR viewers. There can be variation in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report. Feel free to send in your total to weather@wmur.com to be added to the list.
Vermont, New Hampshire see outages, downed lines from Monday’s snow

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - According to VTrans Road Report, some Vermont roads are clear Tuesday morning, while others are slick with chances of black ice after the Monday morning snow. As of 6 a.m. Tuesday, there were about 5,000 power outages in Vermont. It’s unclear what caused these outages but...
New Hampshire Ice Castles announces opening date

NORTH WOODSTOCK, N.H. - More than a month after the official start to winter, the Ice Castles finally have an opening date.The popular New Hampshire attraction will open Friday, January 27 - the latest opening in the season since it opened a decade ago because of the mild weather."Mother Nature has thrown us a few challenges this season, which delayed our opening," CEO Kyle Standifird said. "While winter doesn't always come on our schedule, it always comes eventually."The Ice Castles features ice-carved tunnels, slides, fountains, colorful towers of ice and, new this year, an adults-only bar. The Polar Pub will be serving up signature beers and other winter-themed alcoholic drinks to those 21 and older at a bar made out of ice.Click here for ticket information. Admission ranges from $20-29 for adults and $15-22 for kids under 12, with the weekends being more expensive.  
The Three Hot Spots To Visit When Driving On Route 20 In MA

I have to admit that road trips are a constant in my life. When heading to upstate, central and western New York, I avoid The Thruway at ALL costs as a "TOLL-FREE" stretch of road brings some substance to the ride and in turn, a slice of Americana awaits me as the journey takes me through farmland and quaint villages that truly embody the simple life.
Have You Visited New England’s Forgotten ‘Bermuda Triangle’?

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. After the reboot of Unsolved Mysteries, the success of Dateline, and the rise of true crime and paranormal podcasts, it’s curious that one of New England’s eeriest unsolved phenomena has remained as shrouded as its setting.
More Tragedy on the NH Slopes: Skier Dies at Cannon Mountain

A man died while on the slopes at Cannon Mountain in Franconia on Wednesday, the second death of a skier at a New Hampshire ski area within a week. Spokesman Greg Keeler said the 21-year-old was found by the ski patrol in the woods along the Upper Ravine Trail after he became separated from his friends. They reported him missing after about 90 minutes. The skier had suffered serious trauma and was unresponsive.
These 2 Maine Places Were Named the Best to Visit in New England for 2023

As the winter blues set in for many, planning our the places they'll travel to in any given year can brighten the mood. Maine is no stranger to tourism with many of the state's coastal towns thriving and maintaining off of tourism dollars year after year. With so many wonderful towns and cities to visit throughout New England, it can be tough to narrow down your choices. According to TravelAwaits, they've already done that for, naming the two places in Maine that are the best to visit in 2023.
Drive Free or Die? NH considers restricting pets in cars

CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire is the only state that allows adults to drive without wearing seatbelts. Want to use your dog instead? Go for it, for now. While the state currently has no lapdog-related laws, the Legislature is considering a bill that would make it illegal for someone to drive with “an animal of any size on their person.” The proposal is likely a longshot in the “Live Free or Die” state, but it’s generating plenty of debate.
