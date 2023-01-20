Read full article on original website
New Hampshire snow totals by town: Jan. 22-23, 2023
A winter storm brought more than one foot of snow to some parts of New Hampshire Sunday night into Monday. The following snow totals come from National Weather Service local spotters and WMUR viewers. There can be variation in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report. Feel free to send in your total to weather@wmur.com to be added to the list.
Vermont, New Hampshire see outages, downed lines from Monday’s snow
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - According to VTrans Road Report, some Vermont roads are clear Tuesday morning, while others are slick with chances of black ice after the Monday morning snow. As of 6 a.m. Tuesday, there were about 5,000 power outages in Vermont. It’s unclear what caused these outages but...
This New Hampshire Pizza Place Voted One of the Best in Entire U.S.
When it comes to pizza, New Englanders know a lot. We have the North End in Boston for authenticity, and many transplants from the Mediterranean who've settled in small towns to create delicious, one-of-a-kind pizza experiences. When The Daily Meal recently released its list of the top pizza joints across...
New Hampshire, Maine GoodWill Stores Will Not Accept These 21 Items
It's the start of a new year, and cleanouts are in progress across New England. Clothes closet purging, kitchen discards, garage cleanouts, and bedroom spruce ups all create unwanted or unneeded items which are still useful to others. Before you go all Marie Kondo in your cleaning, decide what you're...
New Hampshire Ice Castles announces opening date
NORTH WOODSTOCK, N.H. - More than a month after the official start to winter, the Ice Castles finally have an opening date.The popular New Hampshire attraction will open Friday, January 27 - the latest opening in the season since it opened a decade ago because of the mild weather."Mother Nature has thrown us a few challenges this season, which delayed our opening," CEO Kyle Standifird said. "While winter doesn't always come on our schedule, it always comes eventually."The Ice Castles features ice-carved tunnels, slides, fountains, colorful towers of ice and, new this year, an adults-only bar. The Polar Pub will be serving up signature beers and other winter-themed alcoholic drinks to those 21 and older at a bar made out of ice.Click here for ticket information. Admission ranges from $20-29 for adults and $15-22 for kids under 12, with the weekends being more expensive.
An Open Letter to the Lazy New England Idiots Who Do This Same Thing Every Winter
Listen, I get it, snow sucks. Yes, when we were younger, a snow day is all we hoped for in New England. A day when school was canceled and we could just go out and play in the snow all day. However, as adults, snow sucks. I mean we have...
The Three Hot Spots To Visit When Driving On Route 20 In MA
I have to admit that road trips are a constant in my life. When heading to upstate, central and western New York, I avoid The Thruway at ALL costs as a "TOLL-FREE" stretch of road brings some substance to the ride and in turn, a slice of Americana awaits me as the journey takes me through farmland and quaint villages that truly embody the simple life.
Thousands of New Hampshire customers remain without power as another storm approaches
DOVER, N.H. — More than 30,000 New Hampshire customers remained without power Tuesday after heavy snow brought down trees and power lines the day before. Utility crews worked to restore power as another storm bringing more snow approached the Granite State. >> View updated New Hampshire power outage maps.
Have You Visited New England’s Forgotten ‘Bermuda Triangle’?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. After the reboot of Unsolved Mysteries, the success of Dateline, and the rise of true crime and paranormal podcasts, it’s curious that one of New England’s eeriest unsolved phenomena has remained as shrouded as its setting.
Video: Snow moves out, but another storm ahead this week in New Hampshire
Snow continues into Monday evening before tapering off by 8-9 p.m. Watch for slippery road conditions due to snow and as the temperatures drop well below freezing overnight. The winds will remain gusty into the overnight and on Tuesday. Following this storm, skies partially clear tonight and some sun returns...
More than 9,000 power outages reported in Vermont after snowstorm
More than 9,000 residents in Vermont were without power on Monday as the second of three consecutive snowstorms barreled through our region. Most of the outages are in Windham County. If you are experiencing an outage, you can report issues by following these links:
Town-by-town totals: Here’s how much snow has fallen in Massachusetts so far
ASHBY, Mass. — Parts of Massachusetts have already seen some snow accumulation with totals expected to rise throughout the day as rain transitions back to snow. After a snowy Sunday evening, the flip back to snow will happen from the northwest to southeast, according to Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear.
'UNVAXXD' and Proud: A Vermont License Plate Proves Eye-Catching
Kathy Hoffer was in Montpelier for a lunch date with three friends on January 17 when she stopped to admire a shiny red Alfa Romeo that was parked on State Street. Luxury Italian sports cars are rare in pragmatic central Vermont, where drivers tend to favor Subarus and pickup trucks, especially in winter.
More Tragedy on the NH Slopes: Skier Dies at Cannon Mountain
A man died while on the slopes at Cannon Mountain in Franconia on Wednesday, the second death of a skier at a New Hampshire ski area within a week. Spokesman Greg Keeler said the 21-year-old was found by the ski patrol in the woods along the Upper Ravine Trail after he became separated from his friends. They reported him missing after about 90 minutes. The skier had suffered serious trauma and was unresponsive.
Winter storm bringing up to 9 inches of snow to parts of MA, Southern NH
A winter weather advisory has been issued across Massachusetts as a storm system moves through the region Monday, bringing rain, sleet. and up to nine inches of snow to certain areas. As of 6 a.m., many areas of the state are seeing a cold rain, which is expected to turn...
These 10 New Hampshire Restaurants Are Totally Underrated
I certainly have nothing against big chain restaurants! Often times, they have bigger kitchens and are better able to accommodate folks with dietary restrictions, which is really important these days. Just look at the 110 Grill. They basically give each patron an allergy test before you are seated! It's excellent!
These 2 Maine Places Were Named the Best to Visit in New England for 2023
As the winter blues set in for many, planning our the places they'll travel to in any given year can brighten the mood. Maine is no stranger to tourism with many of the state's coastal towns thriving and maintaining off of tourism dollars year after year. With so many wonderful towns and cities to visit throughout New England, it can be tough to narrow down your choices. According to TravelAwaits, they've already done that for, naming the two places in Maine that are the best to visit in 2023.
50 Bars and Clubs in New Hampshire That Have Closed, but We’ll Remember Forever
When restaurants, schools, or other locations close, there is always some sadness. A bit of nostalgia is gone, but will be remembered forever. A piece of your youth, or whatever time in your life, is now intangible. All that is left are memories. Perhaps no location holds more memories, blurry...
Drive Free or Die? NH considers restricting pets in cars
CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire is the only state that allows adults to drive without wearing seatbelts. Want to use your dog instead? Go for it, for now. While the state currently has no lapdog-related laws, the Legislature is considering a bill that would make it illegal for someone to drive with “an animal of any size on their person.” The proposal is likely a longshot in the “Live Free or Die” state, but it’s generating plenty of debate.
Have You Noticed This Strange Trend When New Hampshire Appears in Movies or TV Shows?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. We know New Hampshire is nice. But is it possible we’re just a bit too trusting?. If you’ve done any binge-watching in recent years, you...
