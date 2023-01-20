ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australian Open: Tsitsipas edges out Sinner to reach the quarter-finals

Stefanos Tsitsipas needed that win against Jannik Sinner (6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 6-3). And he fought very hard to get it. Entangled in a young generations battle, more and more contested as still being worthy of the “Next Big Thing” title, the number three seed had to beat Jannik Sinner (n°15) on Sunday. To reach the quarter-finals, to close the door on the NextGen, and to put a stop, temporary or not, to the tennis chatter saying Tsitsipas is on the verge of seeing lots of his tennis hopes getting shattered.
Jiri Lehecka stuns Auger-Aliassime for spot in quarter-finals

After losing his Grand Slam debut at all four majors in 2022, Czech Jiri Lehecka has entered the 2023 season on a mission to prove himself. He did it again on Sunday night in Melbourne, edging out Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime, the No 6 seed, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (3) to move into the last eight of the Australian Open.
Down goes Iga! Rybakina stuns top-seeded Swiatek at Australian Open

Cool. Calm. Collected – and triumphant. 22nd-seeded Elena Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon champion, stunned top-seeded Iga Swiatek 6-4, 6-4 to advance to the quarter-finals of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Sunday night with a breathtaking performance that left the heavily favored three-time Grand Slam champion out of sorts.
Auger-Aliassime: “My level isn’t where I want it to be”

Felix Auger-Aliassime received two bad news on Sunday in Melbourne. The first one: he will not win his first Grand Slam title here this year. The second one: he has inherited a new rival in his generation. That’s called a bad day at the office. Beaten in straight sets by Jiri Lehecka, 21-year-old, “FAA” also added a confirmation to that bad day at the office: his game is not up to his expectations at the start of 2023. Never the type of person to avoid hard truths, the Canadian admitted that he was not in a good spiral for the moment.
‘I felt fantastic’ – Djokovic’s words on road to recovery

With a thorough beating of Alex de Minaur 6-2, 6-1, 6-2 to reach the quarter-finals of the Australian Open, it was no surprise to hear Novak Djokovic declare that his ongoing hamstring trouble was giving him rather less pain on Monday than it had earlier in the tournament. “We take...
Australian Open: Shelton advances to last eight in battle of unseeded Americans

Ben Shelton beat J.J. Wolf 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4), 6-2 to reach the last eight of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Monday. Shelton, ranked No 89, will face the winner of the match between Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut, the No 24 seed, and American Tommy Paul next.
Australian Open: Azarenka dominates Zhu and makes quarter-finals

Belarusian Victoria Azarenka, the No 24 seed, moved into the quarter-finals of the Australian Open by edging out Chinese Lin Zhu 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 at Melbourne Park on Sunday night session. Victorious @vika7 👏. Azarenka seals her spot into the quarter-finals against Lin Zhu. #AusOpen • #AO2023 pic.twitter.com/ASrNnrYQmd. —...
Rising Korda edges Hurkacz to reach first major quarter-final

The good vibes continue for American Sebastian Korda, the No 29 seed, at the Australian Open. Just two days after earning one of the biggest wins over his career over two-time finalist Daniil Medvedev, the former junior champion and son of 1998 champion Petr Korda advanced to the quarter-finals with a dramatic 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (10-7) over Hubert Hurkacz at Melbourne Park on Sunday night.
Khachanov wins first 14 games against shell-shocked Nishioka to reach last eight

Russian Karen Khachanov, the No 18 seed, won against Japanese Yoshihito Nishioka, the No 31 seed, 6-0, 6-0, 7-6 (4) to move into the quarter-finals of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Sunday night. Khachanov, ranked No 20, will play the winner of the match between Pole Hubert Hurkacz,...
Resurgent Djokovic sets up Rublev quarter-final

Serb Novak Djokovic, the No 4 seed, advanced to the quarter-finals of the Australian Open by winning against Australian Alex de Minaur, the No 22 seed, 6-2, 6-1, 6-2 at Melbourne Park on Monday. Djokovic, ranked No 5, will face Russian Andrey Rublev, the No 5 seed, next. ✅ 13th...
Australian Open: Resurgent Azarenka beats Pegula and moves into semi-finals

Victoria Azarenka (n°24) hasn’t forgotten how to rule the Australian Open. The former World No.1 was the champion in Melbourne in 2012 and 2013 and is until today the last woman to have successfully defended a title on the Rod Laver Arena. On Tuesday, “Vika” reminded everybody why she was still, at 33 years old, a menace on that Tour. It’s another comeback for Azarenka, whose incredible run to the US Open final in 2020 had already marked one. She will now face Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the semi-finals.
Gauff: “Nothing you can do, so it’s frustrating”

Coco Gauff fought back the tears as long as she could but by the end of her press conference on Sunday, she couldn’t keep it in any longer. Of course, the American knew she fell against a better player that day and that Jelena Ostapenko could blast the whole Tour of the court on a good day. Yet, the loss was hurting. She played so well since the start of the year and, having reached her first Grand Slam final last year at Roland-Garros, she now of course longs for her first Grand Slam title.

