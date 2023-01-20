ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The third seeded devastating lost in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open

After winning the Australian Open ten years after the second victory, she reached the semifinals of the tennis championship. In the final half, Azarenka outplayed third seed Jessica Pegula from the USA in two sets. Australian Open. 1/4 finals Victoria Azarenka Jessica Pegula (USA) 6:4, 6:1. Not that Pegula was...
Reuters

Tennis-Gauff in tears after failing to crack Ostapenko code

MELBOURNE, Jan 22 (Reuters) - A frustrated Coco Gauff broke down in tears after her 7-5 6-3 defeat by Jelena Ostapenko at the Australian Open on Sunday, with the 18-year-old American saying she just could not come up with the answers to the Latvian's game.
tennisuptodate.com

“She’s a great friend of mine. I absolutely adore her”: Azarenka heaps praise on Pegula ahead of Quarter-Final clash

Victoria Azarenka will face Jessica Pegula for a spot into last-four of the Australian Open. The former World No. 1 had a tough fourth-round match against China's Lin Zhu and had to turn the tables after losing the first set, ending the Belarusian 4-6, 6.1, 6-4 victory in the fourth round. In her match, she will have the biggest challenge until the next moment in the tournament, when she faces World No.3 Jessica Pegula, who comes off defeating Barbora Krejcikova after 1 hour and 41 minutes.
tennisuptodate.com

"I'm going to give her hell": Azarenka buzzing for Pegula clash at Australian Open

Victoria Azarenka endured another 3-set clash to book a quater-final clash with Jessica Pegula at the Australian Open and she's buzzing for it. Azarenka has been playing some really solid tennis in the place where her only two majors came. It's been almost ten years since then but she's still showing herself a dangerous player in the Rod Laver Arena and her next opponent is well aware of that. Pegula awaits in the quarter-final and Azarenka promised her hell:
tennisuptodate.com

"I always knew and believed in my game": Ostapenko glad to be returning to form after prior life changing Roland Garros win

Jelena Ostapenko defeated Coco Gauff in straight sets at the Australian Open and after the match she admitted she always believed in her game. Ostapenko became a grand slam champion at a fairly young age but took a long time to return to any kind of tennis form after that. It happened last year and now she's back to playing amazing tennis. After her great win over Gauff, Ostapenko confirmed that she never stopped believing in her game:
BBC

Nick Kyrgios has surgery after Australian Open withdrawal

Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Nick Kyrgios has had surgery after pulling out of the Australian Open with a knee injury. The...
NBC Sports

2023 Australian Open men’s singles draw, scores

His stock in Melbourne has only risen after Nadal, the defending champion and top seed, was injured and ousted in the second round by American Mackenzie McDonald. The next day, the No. 2 seed, Norwegian Casper Ruud, was knocked out by American Jenson Brooksby. Djokovic won three consecutive Australian Opens...
SB Nation

Roger Federer is a Swiftie, confirmed

Roger Federer is free of the grueling tennis schedule and now he’s enjoying his best life. While the rest of the ATP and WTA are in Melbourne for the Australian Open, Rog is up in the Swiss alps living his best emotional life. I’m really happy for Federer that...
tennismajors.com

Rising Korda edges Hurkacz to reach first major quarter-final

The good vibes continue for American Sebastian Korda, the No 29 seed, at the Australian Open. Just two days after earning one of the biggest wins over his career over two-time finalist Daniil Medvedev, the former junior champion and son of 1998 champion Petr Korda advanced to the quarter-finals with a dramatic 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (10-7) over Hubert Hurkacz at Melbourne Park on Sunday night.
tennismajors.com

Resurgent Djokovic sets up Rublev quarter-final

Serb Novak Djokovic, the No 4 seed, advanced to the quarter-finals of the Australian Open by winning against Australian Alex de Minaur, the No 22 seed, 6-2, 6-1, 6-2 at Melbourne Park on Monday. Djokovic, ranked No 5, will face Russian Andrey Rublev, the No 5 seed, next. ✅ 13th...
tennismajors.com

Lehecka: “Deep inside, me and my team, we believe”

Jiri Lehecka is in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open. Jiri Lehecka is in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open after wins over Borna Coric, Cameron Norrie, and, on Sunday, Felix Auger-Aliassime. Jiri Lehecka is 21 years old and had just played in the NexGen Finals last year. Sure, he played in the semi-finals in Rotterdam in 2022. Sure, he destroyed Alexander Zverev (6-4, 6-2) to start the year at the United Cup.
tennismajors.com

Another painful Grand Slam defeat for Jannik Sinner but the future still looks bright

Jannik Sinner walked off Rod Laver Arena last night, shaking his head. The Italian played another great match at a Grand Slam, just as he did at the US Open last year. And, just as he happened at the US Open when Carlos Alcaraz saved match point to beat him there, so Stefanos Tsitsipas had just enough in the tank at the end to see him off in another five-set thriller.

