Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
'It took me 10 (expletive) years' - Azarenka opens up about decade-old incident with Stephens at Australian Open
Two-time Australian Open winner Victoria Azarenka has recently revealed it's taken her '10 (expletive) years to get over' the incident with Sloane Stephens during a semi final match in 2013 at Melbourne Park. On Tuesday night, Azarenka booked herself another semi final opportunity at the 2023 edition of the Grand...
game-news24.com
The third seeded devastating lost in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open
After winning the Australian Open ten years after the second victory, she reached the semifinals of the tennis championship. In the final half, Azarenka outplayed third seed Jessica Pegula from the USA in two sets. Australian Open. 1/4 finals Victoria Azarenka Jessica Pegula (USA) 6:4, 6:1. Not that Pegula was...
Tennis-Gauff in tears after failing to crack Ostapenko code
MELBOURNE, Jan 22 (Reuters) - A frustrated Coco Gauff broke down in tears after her 7-5 6-3 defeat by Jelena Ostapenko at the Australian Open on Sunday, with the 18-year-old American saying she just could not come up with the answers to the Latvian's game.
Tennis-Korda says Australian Open-ending injury first appeared in Adelaide
MELBOURNE, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Sebastian Korda thought he had seen the back of a wrist problem that sprang up in Adelaide before subsiding earlier this month, but it returned with a vengeance at the Australian Open on Tuesday to derail the American in the quarter-finals.
tennisuptodate.com
“She’s a great friend of mine. I absolutely adore her”: Azarenka heaps praise on Pegula ahead of Quarter-Final clash
Victoria Azarenka will face Jessica Pegula for a spot into last-four of the Australian Open. The former World No. 1 had a tough fourth-round match against China's Lin Zhu and had to turn the tables after losing the first set, ending the Belarusian 4-6, 6.1, 6-4 victory in the fourth round. In her match, she will have the biggest challenge until the next moment in the tournament, when she faces World No.3 Jessica Pegula, who comes off defeating Barbora Krejcikova after 1 hour and 41 minutes.
Novak Djokovic leaves Australian Open crowd in stitches after pills revelation
When discussing the status of his injury with Jim Courier on court, Djokovic amused the Melbourne crowd after revealing he was taking anti-inflammatory pills to help him deal with the injury.
Tennis great Pam Shriver slams the sport for not protecting female players after Don Candy affair
22-time grand slam champion Pam Shriver has slammed tennis for not protecting female players from their older male coaches - something she knows more about that anyone.
tennismajors.com
“If I play well, I can beat almost anyone” – Ostapenko will not be surprised if she wins another Slam
Many a pundit had a potential quarter-final between top-seeded Iga Swiatek and rapidly rising Coco Gauff circled on their draw sheets, but Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko, the 2017 Roland-Garros champion who is well-versed in taking the racquet out of her opponent’s hand, had other ideas. Ostapenko may be nearly...
tennisuptodate.com
"I'm going to give her hell": Azarenka buzzing for Pegula clash at Australian Open
Victoria Azarenka endured another 3-set clash to book a quater-final clash with Jessica Pegula at the Australian Open and she's buzzing for it. Azarenka has been playing some really solid tennis in the place where her only two majors came. It's been almost ten years since then but she's still showing herself a dangerous player in the Rod Laver Arena and her next opponent is well aware of that. Pegula awaits in the quarter-final and Azarenka promised her hell:
tennisuptodate.com
"I always knew and believed in my game": Ostapenko glad to be returning to form after prior life changing Roland Garros win
Jelena Ostapenko defeated Coco Gauff in straight sets at the Australian Open and after the match she admitted she always believed in her game. Ostapenko became a grand slam champion at a fairly young age but took a long time to return to any kind of tennis form after that. It happened last year and now she's back to playing amazing tennis. After her great win over Gauff, Ostapenko confirmed that she never stopped believing in her game:
BBC
Nick Kyrgios has surgery after Australian Open withdrawal
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Nick Kyrgios has had surgery after pulling out of the Australian Open with a knee injury. The...
Tennis-Pegula targets first Grand Slam semi while Azarenka seeks revenge
Jan 24 (Reuters) - American third seed Jessica Pegula is back in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open for a third straight year and on Tuesday she will try to get over that hurdle for the first time when she faces twice champion Victoria Azarenka.
NBC Sports
2023 Australian Open men’s singles draw, scores
His stock in Melbourne has only risen after Nadal, the defending champion and top seed, was injured and ousted in the second round by American Mackenzie McDonald. The next day, the No. 2 seed, Norwegian Casper Ruud, was knocked out by American Jenson Brooksby. Djokovic won three consecutive Australian Opens...
SB Nation
Roger Federer is a Swiftie, confirmed
Roger Federer is free of the grueling tennis schedule and now he’s enjoying his best life. While the rest of the ATP and WTA are in Melbourne for the Australian Open, Rog is up in the Swiss alps living his best emotional life. I’m really happy for Federer that...
tennismajors.com
Australian Open: Linette knocks out 4th seed Garcia, the women’s quarter-finals are set
No one who follows tennis would be surprised to see a Polish woman in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open women’s singles draw. But not many would have wagered that the Pole would be world No 45 Madga Linette and not top-ranked three-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek. Linette,...
tennismajors.com
Rising Korda edges Hurkacz to reach first major quarter-final
The good vibes continue for American Sebastian Korda, the No 29 seed, at the Australian Open. Just two days after earning one of the biggest wins over his career over two-time finalist Daniil Medvedev, the former junior champion and son of 1998 champion Petr Korda advanced to the quarter-finals with a dramatic 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (10-7) over Hubert Hurkacz at Melbourne Park on Sunday night.
tennismajors.com
Resurgent Djokovic sets up Rublev quarter-final
Serb Novak Djokovic, the No 4 seed, advanced to the quarter-finals of the Australian Open by winning against Australian Alex de Minaur, the No 22 seed, 6-2, 6-1, 6-2 at Melbourne Park on Monday. Djokovic, ranked No 5, will face Russian Andrey Rublev, the No 5 seed, next. ✅ 13th...
tennismajors.com
Lehecka: “Deep inside, me and my team, we believe”
Jiri Lehecka is in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open. Jiri Lehecka is in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open after wins over Borna Coric, Cameron Norrie, and, on Sunday, Felix Auger-Aliassime. Jiri Lehecka is 21 years old and had just played in the NexGen Finals last year. Sure, he played in the semi-finals in Rotterdam in 2022. Sure, he destroyed Alexander Zverev (6-4, 6-2) to start the year at the United Cup.
tennismajors.com
Another painful Grand Slam defeat for Jannik Sinner but the future still looks bright
Jannik Sinner walked off Rod Laver Arena last night, shaking his head. The Italian played another great match at a Grand Slam, just as he did at the US Open last year. And, just as he happened at the US Open when Carlos Alcaraz saved match point to beat him there, so Stefanos Tsitsipas had just enough in the tank at the end to see him off in another five-set thriller.
Comments / 0