World No 1 Swiatek trounces Bucsa in Melbourne, setting a battle of 2022’s still active Slam champs with Rybakina

Felix Auger-Aliassime received two bad news on Sunday in Melbourne. The first one: he will not win his first Grand Slam title here this year. The second one: he has inherited a new rival in his generation. That’s called a bad day at the office. Beaten in straight sets by Jiri Lehecka, 21-year-old, “FAA” also added a confirmation to that bad day at the office: his game is not up to his expectations at the start of 2023. Never the type of person to avoid hard truths, the Canadian admitted that he was not in a good spiral for the moment.

2 DAYS AGO