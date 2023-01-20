ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

“They can see that the media are publicly lynching me” : Djokovic furious after the Eurosport x toilet break incident

By Sasa Ozmo
tennismajors.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Comments / 18

Nancy Lujano
3d ago

They are afraid of your talent. They would love to have you kicked out. You have the biggest chance of winning. Stay strong. Fight them all the way.

Reply
9
Guest
2d ago

I can’t believe the people in Australia are so hateful! Novak, being the number one player in the world, ought to deserve more respect than what he’s being shown…People there, should be ashamed of themselves! 🤦🏽‍♀️

Reply
3
Dick Gozinya
2d ago

the powers that be are upset with him because they cant control him. Novak was screwed out of at least 2 Grand Slams due to his not wanting the covid "vaccine"

Reply
2
tennisuptodate.com

Djokovic reveals 'specific movement' causing pain in his leg: "It happens every match"

Novak Djokovic continues to be hampered by his injury despite playing amazing tennis and winning matches comfortably and he spoke about it. Djokovic remains one of the main talking points at the Australian Open because it's the only thing that could really stop him. His tennis is spectacular, especially with the newfound aggressiveness due to the injury. The Serbian looks unlikely to lose a match due to his tennis but the injury could prevent him from moving well and that's one of his major assets.
Reuters

Tennis-Gauff in tears after failing to crack Ostapenko code

MELBOURNE, Jan 22 (Reuters) - A frustrated Coco Gauff broke down in tears after her 7-5 6-3 defeat by Jelena Ostapenko at the Australian Open on Sunday, with the 18-year-old American saying she just could not come up with the answers to the Latvian's game.
Vibe

Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy With Rapper Cordae

Naomi Osaka has announced that she is pregnant. The accomplished tennis star is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, rapper Cordae, and took to social media with the special news. “The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it’s the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun. These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to,” wrote Osaka, 25. More from VIBE.comKeke Palmer's Pregnancy Has Been The "Cure" To Her AcneKeke Palmer Shares...
tennisuptodate.com

“She’s a great friend of mine. I absolutely adore her”: Azarenka heaps praise on Pegula ahead of Quarter-Final clash

Victoria Azarenka will face Jessica Pegula for a spot into last-four of the Australian Open. The former World No. 1 had a tough fourth-round match against China's Lin Zhu and had to turn the tables after losing the first set, ending the Belarusian 4-6, 6.1, 6-4 victory in the fourth round. In her match, she will have the biggest challenge until the next moment in the tournament, when she faces World No.3 Jessica Pegula, who comes off defeating Barbora Krejcikova after 1 hour and 41 minutes.
game-news24.com

The third seeded devastating lost in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open

After winning the Australian Open ten years after the second victory, she reached the semifinals of the tennis championship. In the final half, Azarenka outplayed third seed Jessica Pegula from the USA in two sets. Australian Open. 1/4 finals Victoria Azarenka Jessica Pegula (USA) 6:4, 6:1. Not that Pegula was...
tennisuptodate.com

McEnroe believes that Murray would still be in Australian Open if Kokkinakis match was shorter

John McEnroe is certain that Andy Murray would have beaten Roberto Bautista Agut had his match against Kokkinakis been shorter or ended sooner. McEnroe came out against the appaling scheduling that put the winner of the Murray - Kokkinakis match at a huge disadvantage in the next round. It proved true as Murray lacked enough energy to compete properly against Bautista Agut. He won a set and had a 2-0 lead in the 4th sed but faltered to lose in four.
tennisuptodate.com

"I'm going to give her hell": Azarenka buzzing for Pegula clash at Australian Open

Victoria Azarenka endured another 3-set clash to book a quater-final clash with Jessica Pegula at the Australian Open and she's buzzing for it. Azarenka has been playing some really solid tennis in the place where her only two majors came. It's been almost ten years since then but she's still showing herself a dangerous player in the Rod Laver Arena and her next opponent is well aware of that. Pegula awaits in the quarter-final and Azarenka promised her hell:
HOLAUSA

Rafael Nadal travels with his baby and wife to Australia

Rafael Nadal’s life changed on October 8, when he and his wife Mery Perelló, welcomed a baby boy. The Spanish tennis player enjoys his privacy when it comes to his personal life, but after the birth of his son, who has his name, he shared how happy...
tennisuptodate.com

“They kind of set the tone when I walked on court, and I got booed”: Shelton laughs off hostile reception after Popyrin win

The 20-year-old american played to a full stadium that supported the Aussie, and now will face J.J Wolf. Ben Shelton traveled outside his country for the first time to play a tournament and had to play against a large crowd in his match against Alexey Popyrin. The left-hander knocked out Chinese Zhang Zhizhen and Chilean Nicolás Jarry in the first two rounds and played at the Melbourne Arena against the 23-year-old Australian. The American showed a great serve and didn’t concede a break to eliminate Popyrin in front of his home crowd.
tennisuptodate.com

"I always knew and believed in my game": Ostapenko glad to be returning to form after prior life changing Roland Garros win

Jelena Ostapenko defeated Coco Gauff in straight sets at the Australian Open and after the match she admitted she always believed in her game. Ostapenko became a grand slam champion at a fairly young age but took a long time to return to any kind of tennis form after that. It happened last year and now she's back to playing amazing tennis. After her great win over Gauff, Ostapenko confirmed that she never stopped believing in her game:
FanSided

Most Australian Open finals appearances: Women’s singles finalists

Which women’s players have made the most Australian Open finals appearances? To reach a Grand Slam final is an incredible achievement, and to do it multiple times at one tournament is something only a select few can say. Most Australian Open finals appearances. The Australian Open is the first...

