tennismajors.com

Australian Open: Shelton advances to last eight in battle of unseeded Americans

Ben Shelton beat J.J. Wolf 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4), 6-2 to reach the last eight of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Monday. Shelton, ranked No 89, will face the winner of the match between Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut, the No 24 seed, and American Tommy Paul next.
Australian Open: Tsitsipas edges out Sinner to reach the quarter-finals

Stefanos Tsitsipas needed that win against Jannik Sinner (6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 6-3). And he fought very hard to get it. Entangled in a young generations battle, more and more contested as still being worthy of the “Next Big Thing” title, the number three seed had to beat Jannik Sinner (n°15) on Sunday. To reach the quarter-finals, to close the door on the NextGen, and to put a stop, temporary or not, to the tennis chatter saying Tsitsipas is on the verge of seeing lots of his tennis hopes getting shattered.
Rising Korda edges Hurkacz to reach first major quarter-final

The good vibes continue for American Sebastian Korda, the No 29 seed, at the Australian Open. Just two days after earning one of the biggest wins over his career over two-time finalist Daniil Medvedev, the former junior champion and son of 1998 champion Petr Korda advanced to the quarter-finals with a dramatic 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (10-7) over Hubert Hurkacz at Melbourne Park on Sunday night.
Resurgent Djokovic sets up Rublev quarter-final

Serb Novak Djokovic, the No 4 seed, advanced to the quarter-finals of the Australian Open by winning against Australian Alex de Minaur, the No 22 seed, 6-2, 6-1, 6-2 at Melbourne Park on Monday. Djokovic, ranked No 5, will face Russian Andrey Rublev, the No 5 seed, next. ✅ 13th...
Australian Open: Resurgent Azarenka beats Pegula and moves into semi-finals

Victoria Azarenka (n°24) hasn’t forgotten how to rule the Australian Open. The former World No.1 was the champion in Melbourne in 2012 and 2013 and is until today the last woman to have successfully defended a title on the Rod Laver Arena. On Tuesday, “Vika” reminded everybody why she was still, at 33 years old, a menace on that Tour. It’s another comeback for Azarenka, whose incredible run to the US Open final in 2020 had already marked one. She will now face Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the semi-finals.
Swiatek defeat merely confirms the era of consistent domination is over, for now

Welcome to the age of transition. This is the first Grand Slam event since the retirement of Roger Federer and the seeming retirement of Serena Williams and the effect is already clear for everyone to see. The domination of the men’s Grand Slams by the big three of Federer, Rafael...
Australian Open: Pegula reaches third quarter-final in a row in Melbourne

American Jessica Pegula, the No 3 seed, moved into the quarter-finals of the Australian Open for the third year in a row. After a highly contested first set, Pegula took over and got the win against Czech Barbora Krejcikova (n°20) in straight sets (7-5, 6-2) at Melbourne Park on Sunday.
Gauff: “Nothing you can do, so it’s frustrating”

Coco Gauff fought back the tears as long as she could but by the end of her press conference on Sunday, she couldn’t keep it in any longer. Of course, the American knew she fell against a better player that day and that Jelena Ostapenko could blast the whole Tour of the court on a good day. Yet, the loss was hurting. She played so well since the start of the year and, having reached her first Grand Slam final last year at Roland-Garros, she now of course longs for her first Grand Slam title.

