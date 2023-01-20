Read full article on original website
Related
tennismajors.com
Australian Open: Linette knocks out 4th seed Garcia, the women’s quarter-finals are set
No one who follows tennis would be surprised to see a Polish woman in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open women’s singles draw. But not many would have wagered that the Pole would be world No 45 Madga Linette and not top-ranked three-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek. Linette,...
tennismajors.com
Australian Open: Shelton advances to last eight in battle of unseeded Americans
Ben Shelton beat J.J. Wolf 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4), 6-2 to reach the last eight of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Monday. Shelton, ranked No 89, will face the winner of the match between Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut, the No 24 seed, and American Tommy Paul next.
tennismajors.com
Australian Open: Tsitsipas edges out Sinner to reach the quarter-finals
Stefanos Tsitsipas needed that win against Jannik Sinner (6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 6-3). And he fought very hard to get it. Entangled in a young generations battle, more and more contested as still being worthy of the “Next Big Thing” title, the number three seed had to beat Jannik Sinner (n°15) on Sunday. To reach the quarter-finals, to close the door on the NextGen, and to put a stop, temporary or not, to the tennis chatter saying Tsitsipas is on the verge of seeing lots of his tennis hopes getting shattered.
tennismajors.com
‘Super Happy’ Sabalenka extends win streak to eight, meets Vekic in first Australian Open quarter-final
Aryna Sabalenka, the No 5 seed, has been to the semi-finals at a Grand Slam on three occasions – twice at the US Open and once at Wimbledon. But the Belarusian had never reached the quarter-finals at either the Australian Open or Roland-Garros. That is until today. Sabalenka put...
tennismajors.com
Rising Korda edges Hurkacz to reach first major quarter-final
The good vibes continue for American Sebastian Korda, the No 29 seed, at the Australian Open. Just two days after earning one of the biggest wins over his career over two-time finalist Daniil Medvedev, the former junior champion and son of 1998 champion Petr Korda advanced to the quarter-finals with a dramatic 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (10-7) over Hubert Hurkacz at Melbourne Park on Sunday night.
tennismajors.com
“If I play well, I can beat almost anyone” – Ostapenko will not be surprised if she wins another Slam
Many a pundit had a potential quarter-final between top-seeded Iga Swiatek and rapidly rising Coco Gauff circled on their draw sheets, but Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko, the 2017 Roland-Garros champion who is well-versed in taking the racquet out of her opponent’s hand, had other ideas. Ostapenko may be nearly...
tennismajors.com
“I think I kind of reinvented myself” – surging Khachanov reaches semis as Korda retires with wrist injury
Karen Khachanov continues to ride the hot hand at the Slams. The No 18 seed reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open when American Sebastian Korda, the No 29th seed who had swept past Daniil Medvedev and Hubert Hurkacz in his previous two rounds, retired due to a right wrist injury on Tuesday night at Melbourne Park.
tennismajors.com
Australian Open: Vekic ends teen Fruhvirtova’s run, meets Sabalenka in quarters “to take revenge” for Bencic
Croat Donna Vekic moved into the quarter-finals of the Australian Open by ending the run of Czech teen Linda Fruhvirtova at Melbourne Park on Monday. Vekic, who is now working with American Hall of Famer Pam Shriver, won 6-2, 1-6, 6-3 in two hours and seven minutes to reach her Australian Open quarter-final in 11 attempts.
tennismajors.com
“Always risk of burnout, but without passion you will not be a champion” : Mouratoglou reflects on Tsitsipas’ fear for Rune
Before the Australian Open Stefanos Tsitsipas told reporters that he was worried that Holger Rune’s insatiable desire for improving his tennis game might cause him to hit the proverbial wall at some point. The Greek had lots of praise for Rune, the 19-year-old that has rocketed up the rankings...
tennismajors.com
Resurgent Djokovic sets up Rublev quarter-final
Serb Novak Djokovic, the No 4 seed, advanced to the quarter-finals of the Australian Open by winning against Australian Alex de Minaur, the No 22 seed, 6-2, 6-1, 6-2 at Melbourne Park on Monday. Djokovic, ranked No 5, will face Russian Andrey Rublev, the No 5 seed, next. ✅ 13th...
tennismajors.com
Australian Open: Resurgent Azarenka beats Pegula and moves into semi-finals
Victoria Azarenka (n°24) hasn’t forgotten how to rule the Australian Open. The former World No.1 was the champion in Melbourne in 2012 and 2013 and is until today the last woman to have successfully defended a title on the Rod Laver Arena. On Tuesday, “Vika” reminded everybody why she was still, at 33 years old, a menace on that Tour. It’s another comeback for Azarenka, whose incredible run to the US Open final in 2020 had already marked one. She will now face Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the semi-finals.
tennismajors.com
Exclusive – Rybakina’s coach, Stefano Vukov: “Elena didn’t get all the things you usually get from winning a Grand Slam title”
Once again, Elena Rybakina is storming through the draw of a Grand Slam tournament. After a few months of subpar results following her Wimbledon title, the 23-year old born in Moscow is playing at a level scary to the rest of the field. She lost only one set on her...
tennismajors.com
Swiatek defeat merely confirms the era of consistent domination is over, for now
Welcome to the age of transition. This is the first Grand Slam event since the retirement of Roger Federer and the seeming retirement of Serena Williams and the effect is already clear for everyone to see. The domination of the men’s Grand Slams by the big three of Federer, Rafael...
tennismajors.com
Australian Open: Pegula reaches third quarter-final in a row in Melbourne
American Jessica Pegula, the No 3 seed, moved into the quarter-finals of the Australian Open for the third year in a row. After a highly contested first set, Pegula took over and got the win against Czech Barbora Krejcikova (n°20) in straight sets (7-5, 6-2) at Melbourne Park on Sunday.
tennismajors.com
“I hate how media will always create controversy and takes things out of context” – De Minaur miffed at media after Djokovic comments
He was supposed to be a wounded animal – vulnerable even. But the Novak Djokovic that Alex de Minaur rubbed elbows with on Sunday night in Melbourne was an absolute menace and it showed in the lopsided scoreline – 6-2, 6-1, 6-2. It was enough to leave very...
tennismajors.com
Gauff: “Nothing you can do, so it’s frustrating”
Coco Gauff fought back the tears as long as she could but by the end of her press conference on Sunday, she couldn’t keep it in any longer. Of course, the American knew she fell against a better player that day and that Jelena Ostapenko could blast the whole Tour of the court on a good day. Yet, the loss was hurting. She played so well since the start of the year and, having reached her first Grand Slam final last year at Roland-Garros, she now of course longs for her first Grand Slam title.
Comments / 0