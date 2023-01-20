ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rybakina topples Ostapenko to reach Australian Open semis

Taking the place of vanquished top seed Iga Swiatek in the Australian Open women’s singles draw has suited Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina quite well. The 2022 Wimbledon champion backed up her 6-4 6-4 takedown of Swiatek with another impressive victory on Tuesday in Melbourne, ending the hopes of Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko, the No 17 seed, 6-2, 6-4 at Melbourne Park on Tuesday night.
Australian Open: Shelton advances to last eight in battle of unseeded Americans

Ben Shelton beat J.J. Wolf 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4), 6-2 to reach the last eight of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Monday. Shelton, ranked No 89, will face the winner of the match between Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut, the No 24 seed, and American Tommy Paul next.
Australian Open: Tsitsipas edges out Sinner to reach the quarter-finals

Stefanos Tsitsipas needed that win against Jannik Sinner (6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 6-3). And he fought very hard to get it. Entangled in a young generations battle, more and more contested as still being worthy of the “Next Big Thing” title, the number three seed had to beat Jannik Sinner (n°15) on Sunday. To reach the quarter-finals, to close the door on the NextGen, and to put a stop, temporary or not, to the tennis chatter saying Tsitsipas is on the verge of seeing lots of his tennis hopes getting shattered.
Khachanov wins first 14 games against shell-shocked Nishioka to reach last eight

Russian Karen Khachanov, the No 18 seed, won against Japanese Yoshihito Nishioka, the No 31 seed, 6-0, 6-0, 7-6 (4) to move into the quarter-finals of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Sunday night. Khachanov, ranked No 20, will play the winner of the match between Pole Hubert Hurkacz,...
Australian Open: Resurgent Azarenka beats Pegula and moves into semi-finals

Victoria Azarenka (n°24) hasn’t forgotten how to rule the Australian Open. The former World No.1 was the champion in Melbourne in 2012 and 2013 and is until today the last woman to have successfully defended a title on the Rod Laver Arena. On Tuesday, “Vika” reminded everybody why she was still, at 33 years old, a menace on that Tour. It’s another comeback for Azarenka, whose incredible run to the US Open final in 2020 had already marked one. She will now face Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the semi-finals.
Lehecka: “Deep inside, me and my team, we believe”

Jiri Lehecka is in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open. Jiri Lehecka is in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open after wins over Borna Coric, Cameron Norrie, and, on Sunday, Felix Auger-Aliassime. Jiri Lehecka is 21 years old and had just played in the NexGen Finals last year. Sure, he played in the semi-finals in Rotterdam in 2022. Sure, he destroyed Alexander Zverev (6-4, 6-2) to start the year at the United Cup.
Australian Open: Pegula reaches third quarter-final in a row in Melbourne

American Jessica Pegula, the No 3 seed, moved into the quarter-finals of the Australian Open for the third year in a row. After a highly contested first set, Pegula took over and got the win against Czech Barbora Krejcikova (n°20) in straight sets (7-5, 6-2) at Melbourne Park on Sunday.
Gauff: “Nothing you can do, so it’s frustrating”

Coco Gauff fought back the tears as long as she could but by the end of her press conference on Sunday, she couldn’t keep it in any longer. Of course, the American knew she fell against a better player that day and that Jelena Ostapenko could blast the whole Tour of the court on a good day. Yet, the loss was hurting. She played so well since the start of the year and, having reached her first Grand Slam final last year at Roland-Garros, she now of course longs for her first Grand Slam title.

