Rybakina topples Ostapenko to reach Australian Open semis
Taking the place of vanquished top seed Iga Swiatek in the Australian Open women’s singles draw has suited Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina quite well. The 2022 Wimbledon champion backed up her 6-4 6-4 takedown of Swiatek with another impressive victory on Tuesday in Melbourne, ending the hopes of Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko, the No 17 seed, 6-2, 6-4 at Melbourne Park on Tuesday night.
Australian Open: Linette knocks out 4th seed Garcia, the women’s quarter-finals are set
No one who follows tennis would be surprised to see a Polish woman in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open women’s singles draw. But not many would have wagered that the Pole would be world No 45 Madga Linette and not top-ranked three-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek. Linette,...
Jiri Lehecka stuns Auger-Aliassime for spot in quarter-finals
After losing his Grand Slam debut at all four majors in 2022, Czech Jiri Lehecka has entered the 2023 season on a mission to prove himself. He did it again on Sunday night in Melbourne, edging out Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime, the No 6 seed, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (3) to move into the last eight of the Australian Open.
Australian Open: Paul takes down Bautista Agut, advances to quarter-finals
American Tommy Paul reached the last eight of the Australian Open by edging out Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut, the No 24 seed, 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-5 at Melbourne Park on Monday . Paul, ranked No 35, will face Ben Shelton next. Your moment, @TommyPaul1 🌟@wwos • @espn • @eurosport •...
Australian Open: Shelton advances to last eight in battle of unseeded Americans
Ben Shelton beat J.J. Wolf 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4), 6-2 to reach the last eight of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Monday. Shelton, ranked No 89, will face the winner of the match between Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut, the No 24 seed, and American Tommy Paul next.
“If I play well, I can beat almost anyone” – Ostapenko will not be surprised if she wins another Slam
Many a pundit had a potential quarter-final between top-seeded Iga Swiatek and rapidly rising Coco Gauff circled on their draw sheets, but Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko, the 2017 Roland-Garros champion who is well-versed in taking the racquet out of her opponent’s hand, had other ideas. Ostapenko may be nearly...
Down goes Iga! Rybakina stuns top-seeded Swiatek at Australian Open
Cool. Calm. Collected – and triumphant. 22nd-seeded Elena Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon champion, stunned top-seeded Iga Swiatek 6-4, 6-4 to advance to the quarter-finals of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Sunday night with a breathtaking performance that left the heavily favored three-time Grand Slam champion out of sorts.
Rising Korda edges Hurkacz to reach first major quarter-final
The good vibes continue for American Sebastian Korda, the No 29 seed, at the Australian Open. Just two days after earning one of the biggest wins over his career over two-time finalist Daniil Medvedev, the former junior champion and son of 1998 champion Petr Korda advanced to the quarter-finals with a dramatic 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (10-7) over Hubert Hurkacz at Melbourne Park on Sunday night.
‘Super Happy’ Sabalenka extends win streak to eight, meets Vekic in first Australian Open quarter-final
Aryna Sabalenka, the No 5 seed, has been to the semi-finals at a Grand Slam on three occasions – twice at the US Open and once at Wimbledon. But the Belarusian had never reached the quarter-finals at either the Australian Open or Roland-Garros. That is until today. Sabalenka put...
Australian Open: Azarenka dominates Zhu and makes quarter-finals
Belarusian Victoria Azarenka, the No 24 seed, moved into the quarter-finals of the Australian Open by edging out Chinese Lin Zhu 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 at Melbourne Park on Sunday night session. Victorious @vika7 👏. Azarenka seals her spot into the quarter-finals against Lin Zhu. #AusOpen • #AO2023 pic.twitter.com/ASrNnrYQmd. —...
Lehecka: “Deep inside, me and my team, we believe”
Jiri Lehecka is in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open. Jiri Lehecka is in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open after wins over Borna Coric, Cameron Norrie, and, on Sunday, Felix Auger-Aliassime. Jiri Lehecka is 21 years old and had just played in the NexGen Finals last year. Sure, he played in the semi-finals in Rotterdam in 2022. Sure, he destroyed Alexander Zverev (6-4, 6-2) to start the year at the United Cup.
Australian Open: Pliskova wins, to meet Linette for semi-final berth
Czech Karolina Pliskova, the No 30 seed, moved into the quarter-final of the Australian Open by defeating Chinese Shuai Zhang, the No 23 seed, 6-0, 6-4 at Melbourne Park on Monday. Pliskova, who missed last year’s event due to injury, said she was happy to be back in the quarter-finals...
Auger-Aliassime: “My level isn’t where I want it to be”
Felix Auger-Aliassime received two bad news on Sunday in Melbourne. The first one: he will not win his first Grand Slam title here this year. The second one: he has inherited a new rival in his generation. That’s called a bad day at the office. Beaten in straight sets by Jiri Lehecka, 21-year-old, “FAA” also added a confirmation to that bad day at the office: his game is not up to his expectations at the start of 2023. Never the type of person to avoid hard truths, the Canadian admitted that he was not in a good spiral for the moment.
“I think I kind of reinvented myself” – surging Khachanov reaches semis as Korda retires with wrist injury
Karen Khachanov continues to ride the hot hand at the Slams. The No 18 seed reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open when American Sebastian Korda, the No 29th seed who had swept past Daniil Medvedev and Hubert Hurkacz in his previous two rounds, retired due to a right wrist injury on Tuesday night at Melbourne Park.
Resurgent Djokovic sets up Rublev quarter-final
Serb Novak Djokovic, the No 4 seed, advanced to the quarter-finals of the Australian Open by winning against Australian Alex de Minaur, the No 22 seed, 6-2, 6-1, 6-2 at Melbourne Park on Monday. Djokovic, ranked No 5, will face Russian Andrey Rublev, the No 5 seed, next. ✅ 13th...
Australian Open: Resurgent Azarenka beats Pegula and moves into semi-finals
Victoria Azarenka (n°24) hasn’t forgotten how to rule the Australian Open. The former World No.1 was the champion in Melbourne in 2012 and 2013 and is until today the last woman to have successfully defended a title on the Rod Laver Arena. On Tuesday, “Vika” reminded everybody why she was still, at 33 years old, a menace on that Tour. It’s another comeback for Azarenka, whose incredible run to the US Open final in 2020 had already marked one. She will now face Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the semi-finals.
Another painful Grand Slam defeat for Jannik Sinner but the future still looks bright
Jannik Sinner walked off Rod Laver Arena last night, shaking his head. The Italian played another great match at a Grand Slam, just as he did at the US Open last year. And, just as he happened at the US Open when Carlos Alcaraz saved match point to beat him there, so Stefanos Tsitsipas had just enough in the tank at the end to see him off in another five-set thriller.
Australian Open: Pegula reaches third quarter-final in a row in Melbourne
American Jessica Pegula, the No 3 seed, moved into the quarter-finals of the Australian Open for the third year in a row. After a highly contested first set, Pegula took over and got the win against Czech Barbora Krejcikova (n°20) in straight sets (7-5, 6-2) at Melbourne Park on Sunday.
Exclusive – Rybakina’s coach, Stefano Vukov: “Elena didn’t get all the things you usually get from winning a Grand Slam title”
Once again, Elena Rybakina is storming through the draw of a Grand Slam tournament. After a few months of subpar results following her Wimbledon title, the 23-year old born in Moscow is playing at a level scary to the rest of the field. She lost only one set on her...
“I hate how media will always create controversy and takes things out of context” – De Minaur miffed at media after Djokovic comments
He was supposed to be a wounded animal – vulnerable even. But the Novak Djokovic that Alex de Minaur rubbed elbows with on Sunday night in Melbourne was an absolute menace and it showed in the lopsided scoreline – 6-2, 6-1, 6-2. It was enough to leave very...
