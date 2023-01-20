Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
Seth Rollins “Apologized Profusely” After Breaking John Cena’s Nose
Seth Rollins’ character was extremely pleased with himself for breaking John Cena’s nose in 2015, but the real Rollins was far from happy after the incident. On the July 27, 2015 episode of RAW, Rollins broke Cena’s nose during a match by accidentally kneeing him in the face.
ewrestlingnews.com
Mark Henry Believes Sami Zayn & Paul Heyman May Be In Cahoots
On the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry and co-host Denise Salcedo discussed the return of the Firefly Fun House, Kevin Owens stunning Roman Reigns, the rise of Action Andretti, and more. A hot topic of discussion on the podcast was Sami Zayn and Paul Heyman possibly being in cahoots to dethrone Roman Reigns.
ewrestlingnews.com
Steve Austin Reportedly Offered ‘Enormous Money’ For Roman Reigns Match
WWE wanted to have Roman Reigns vs. The Rock take place at WrestleMania 39, should The Rock’s schedule allow him to be free enough to wrestle at the big pay-per-view event. The belief had been that if The Rock couldn’t work the match with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, the plan was for Cody Rhodes to challenge Reigns for the Universal Championship.
ewrestlingnews.com
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (1/23/23)
WWE invades the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory (c) vs. Bobby Lashley. – Raw Tag Team...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE RAW XXX News – Brock Lesnar Attacks Bobby Lashley, More
This week on RAW Is XXX, Brock Lesnar made his return to WWE programming by attacking arch-rival Bobby Lashley in the main event of the show. Austin Theory put the WWE United States Championship on the line against Lashley in the closing match of the special RAW episode. With victory almost an inch away, Lashley put Theory through a table. It was at this moment that Lesnar hit the ring and decimated Lashley with an F5. The Beast then F5’d Theory onto Lashley, allowing the victimized champion to score the pinfall victory over the fallen challenger.
ewrestlingnews.com
Shawn Michaels & Shelton Benjamin Reflect On 2005 Raw Match
During a recent appearance on WWE’s The Bump, Shawn Michaels and Shelton Benjamin reflected on their Raw match from May 2005. Benjamin and Michaels clashed as part of the Gold Rush tournament, with the match being planned by Michael Hayes. When asked about wrestling HBK one-on-one, Benjamin said, “It...
ewrestlingnews.com
Watch: Bron Breakker & Grayson Waller ‘Brawl’ At The WWE Performance Center
Grayson Waller’s issues with NXT Champion Bron Breakker are far from over judging by the pair’s actions at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. After winning the Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline in December, Waller challenged for the NXT Championship earlier this month but was unsuccessful.
ewrestlingnews.com
Bully Ray Says He Was Contacted For WWE RAW 30 Appearance
WWE is bringing in several legends such as Triple H, Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, and Kurt Angle for the RAW 30 anniversary show that takes place tonight in Philadelphia, PA. It doesn’t look like WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray will be there, as he noted...
ewrestlingnews.com
Mark Henry Urges Tony Khan To Sign Willie Mack
WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently urged Tony Khan to hire former X-Division Champion Willie Mack. On this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, Mack faced Brian Cage, one-third of the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions, in a losing effort. Interestingly, his last AEW appearance was also in a losing effort to Brian Cage, albeit on AEW Dark.
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW News & Notes – Ethan Page Appears On RJ City’s Hey! (EW) Series, More
You can check out the latest edition of RJ City’s Hey! (EW) YouTube series below. This episode features Ethan Page:. Speaking of Ethan Page, you can check out his latest toy hunt vlog below:. “Pulled a RARE 1 of 1 AEW Upper Deck Trading card on an EPIC Toy...
ewrestlingnews.com
Mick Foley Comments On Missing Raw Anniversary Show
Mick Foley politely declined WWE’s request to appear as a part of the Raw XXX last night. The Hardcore Legend said he needed a few days off to spend time with his family, and that he’d been involved in a new project that required a lot of travel.
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Rampage Ratings For 1/20/23
Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT pulled in 464,000 total viewers. They drew a 0.13 rating total in the key 18-49 demographic. Last week the show did 515,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The show ranked #16 on cable for the night. Brandon...
ewrestlingnews.com
William Regal Discusses NXT
In a recent appearance on the Distraction Pieces Podcast with Scroobius Pip, current WWE Vice President of Global Talent Development William Regal recalled his involvement in Triple HHH’s original rebranding of NXT. A highlight follows, courtesy of Wrestling Inc:. On how and why NXT shifted away from its first...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Told Kylie Rae They Don’t Have A Spot For Her
Kylie Rae isn’t expecting to step into a WWE ring any time soon, after being told there was not a spot for her at this time. Rae, who has previously worked in Impact Wrestling, AEW, and the NWA, attended a WWE tryout in late 2022, and wrestled on WWE Main Event in December as Briana Ray.
ewrestlingnews.com
Young Bucks Discuss Jay Briscoe’s Passing On Being The Elite
The latest episode of Being The Elite is now online. The episode, titled “For Jay,” features a scene where the Young Bucks discuss Jay Briscoe’s passing. Briscoe passed away last week at the age of 38. The Bucks’ exchange from the episode (and the episode itself) can...
ewrestlingnews.com
Various AEW Tidbits: Mark Briscoe, Willow Nightingale, Sammy Guevara
Mark Briscoe’s AEW Dynamite debut this Wednesday night against Jay Lethal will not be a one-off appearance. According to PWInsider, Briscoe is expected to be part of the promotion going forward. The latest episode of The Sessions with Renée Paquette podcast featured current AEW star Willow Nightingale. A description...
ewrestlingnews.com
Ricochet Wanted To Recreate Iconic Stone Cold Moment During Recent Match
On the Christmas episode of WWE SmackDown, Ricochet teamed with Braun Strowman to take on Imperium in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight. During the match, Ricochet suffered a cut on his head that required six stitches in his head to close the wound. Ricochet spoke about the match to...
ewrestlingnews.com
FITE & AEW Announce Quicker Turnaround For AEW’s Overseas Programming
All Elite Wrestling has announced that fans of their product overseas can now expect a quicker turnaround for their programming. AEW partners with FITE TV to broadcast their programs internationally. Fans in Brazil, Italy, Lichtenstein, and Luxembourg will now receive live AEW Access. The lag between re-broadcasts has also been reduced from 30 days to 14 days.
ewrestlingnews.com
Gail Kim On How Molly Holly’s Work Inspired Her To Become A Wrestler
Gail Kim had a long and distinguished in-ring career, but her work was inspired by another female wrestling legend. During a recent interview with Lucha Libre Online, Kim spoke about what an influence Molly Holly was, and how it inspired her when she first started wrestling. Kim stated: “Once I...
ewrestlingnews.com
Various News – NJPW Rumble On 44th Street, AEW Heels Meetup, Dave Bautista Movie
New Japan Pro Wrestling has posted the entire “Rumble On 44th Street” show on YouTube for free. The following matches are featured:. * NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship Match: Aussie Open vs. Motor City Machine Guns vs. Kevin Knight & The DKC. * KOPW 2022 New York...
Comments / 0