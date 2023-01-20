Read full article on original website
cityofbasketballlove.com
Dotsey sisters keep Haverford girls unbeaten in No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup
–– — Undefeated through its first 15 games, Haverford’s girls still had plenty to prove. The Fords have been a solid District 1 squad of late though not a powerhouse, making it to the state tournament a year ago for the first time in a decade. But they entered Sunday’s clash with Abington — certainly in the powerhouse discussion — ranked No. 1 in the District 1 6A unofficial formula rankings, yet without a true marquee win under their belts.
cityofbasketballlove.com
Archbishop Ryan wins wild one over Archbishop Wood
NORTHEAST — The crowd at Archbishop Ryan High School drowned out the sound of the final buzzer. Archbishop Wood’s Josh Reed got off one final shot attempt; one squad saw it go up before the horn, the other swore it was after. After pleading their respective cases, players...
cityofbasketballlove.com
Stewart-Herring helps Roman Catholic hold off West Catholic
PHILADELPHIA — In a battle of Philadelphia Catholic League heavyweights, a league newcomer came up clutch to solidify the win. With 3:31 remaining in the fourth quarter, Jermai Stewart-Herring headed to the line with a chance to give Roman Catholic a one-point lead, its first lead since early in the third quarter.
Main Line Media News
Former Villanova coach Jay Wright feeling his successor’s pain
CHERRY HILL, N.J. — Jay Wright may have traded in his designer suits for a network blazer as a television analyst, but the former Villanova coach still bleeds blue and white. Wright feels for the Wildcats, especially head coach Kyle Neptune, as they struggle through a season in which...
Bishop McDevitt’s Ethan Straining make his college pick
Bishop McDevitt’s Ethan Straining recently made his college pick, and he told PennLive he is staying close to home. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The 6-foot-, 250-pound offensive lineman, who helped lead the Crusaders to the 4A state title back in December,...
There’s a change at the top of the boys basketball rankings
Allentown Central Catholic continues to climb the boys basketball rankings. The Vikings’ current run of success includes a win over then-No. 1 Emmaus, which shouldn’t be punished too much since it was without standout guard Dylan Darville.
thevalleyledger.com
Lehigh Valley Legends Sign “Legendary” Basketball Star Ahead of March Season Opener
(January 23, 2023, Allentown, Pa) –The Lehigh Valley Legends, a professional basketball organization dedicated to fostering talent and skillset at a local level, announce the latest player joining their roster for the 2023 season. The Basketball League (TBL) and Lehigh Valley Legends welcome Guyana native and local high school...
Main Line Media News
Devon Prep inducts three new members to its Athletic Wall of Fame
On Jan. 21, Devon Prep inducted three new members into its Athletic Wall of Fame — Paul D’Alonzo (Class of 1966), Clarke Gilbert (Class of 2002) and John Donahue (Class of 2002). D’Alonzo was a four-year varsity starter at point guard. He finished in the school’s all-time top...
Ruskowski proudly repping Ryan, family at West Chester
Jack Ruskowski knows exactly how important family is. To him, it’s everything. Ruskowski is a senior at Archbishop Ryan High School. The youngest of eight siblings, he’s learned a lot from all of them, all Ryan grads. His family includes Ellen, Maura, Maggie, Joe, Matt, Brendan and Jeannie.
975thefanatic.com
This Is the Wealthiest Town In Pennsylvania
Have you ever wondered what towns make up the wealthiest in Pennsylvania? Well, we have your answer. The staffers at Suburbs101.com have put together a list of the six wealthiest towns in Pennsylvania. “Pennsylvania is home to some of the wealthiest Americans in the country,” they state in the article. “In fact, some of the wealthiest billionaires live in Pennsylvania including Victoria Mars (Mars candy) and self-made billionaires such as Michael Rubin and Jeff Yass. Here are the top 6 wealthiest towns in Pennsylvania. The information presented in this article are based on data from the US Census American Community Survey and the rankings are based on median household income.”
Philadelphia Area Man Wins Thousands on The Price is Right
How many times have you stayed home from work or school because you were sick and watched The Price is Right? Too many to count, right? Yup, me too. Watching the popular CBS game show was the best part about being home sick. I would wait for 11am and turn it up so I wouldn't miss a thing. I would always think I could do much better than the contestants, especially when they would play PLINKO...my all time favorite Price is Right game.
fox29.com
Body found behind homes in Upper Darby identified as Delaware woman, police say
UPPER DARBY, Pa. - Authorities say the partially decomposed body found behind homes in Pennsylvania last week is a Delaware woman who has been missing since early December. The Upper Darby Police Department identified the woman as 61-year-old Rosemary Byrne who they say was reported missing by her family on Dec. 12.
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Where Are The Best Pizza Shops in Philadelphia - Whether you're looking for a slice of the good stuff or an entire pie, Philadelphia has several great pizza shops to choose from. From Angelo's Pizzeria to Pizza Shackamaxon to Tacconelli's, you'll find what you're craving at a great price.
The Kings of Ka-Ching: Pottstown’s Got One of the Most Expensive High Schools in the U.S.
The Hill School in Pottstown is a co-ed prep school for grades 9-12. The most expensive high schools in the U.S. can be pricier than some universities. That’s no exception for an independent Pottstown boarding school on 860 Beach Street. The Hill School’s annual tuition currently runs at a...
sauconsource.com
New Mexican Restaurant Eager to Welcome Community
A Mexican restaurant that will soon open along Rt. 378 in Lower Saucon Township aims to be a family-centric dining destination with an atmosphere welcoming to everyone. Owner-manager Ali Arsalane explained that the customer-first formula that has made the Plaza Azteca on Lehigh Street in Allentown a success will be key to developing a strong bond with the Saucon Valley community in the weeks and months to come.
Main Line Media News
Lower Providence contractor accused of stealing nearly $500,000 from customers in 6 counties
NORRISTOWN — A Lower Providence business owner is accused of home improvement fraud during which he allegedly stole nearly $500,000 from 64 homeowners in six counties, including taking payments from homeowners for the purchase of home backup generators that were never installed. Joseph Ford, 53, of the 3400 block...
Hankin Group Prepares for First Phase of Opening New Downingtown Community
The first phase of Hankin Group’s River Station in Downingtown is nearing completion, and like much of Hankin’s developments, it’s focused on community and people, writes Paul Schwedelson for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Located on the site of the former Sonoco Products Co. paper mill, the $80...
Electric company owner charged for alleged theft of 64 Philly area homeowners: DA
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A Collegeville man has been arrested for an alleged six-county-wide scheme where he defrauded more than 50 homeowners of nearly $500,000. Joseph Ford, 53, the owner of 1st Call Electric LLC, was charged more than 300 felony counts related to the theft of $474,185 from 64 homeowners in Montgomery, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Philadelphia counties, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office announced on Monday. Ford was arrested on Jan. 20 and charged with theft by deception, receiving stolen property, deceptive business practices and other offenses, according to a release. The Montgomery County District Attorney said the investigation into...
glensidelocal.com
Bids sought for former Greenleaf at Cheltenham parcels
Cheltenham Township recently announced that it is seeking sealed bids for the sale of Township-owned retail property. The property is commonly known as Montgomery County Tax Map Parcels. It was known for six decades as the Cheltenham Square Mall and was later redeveloped into Greenleaf at Cheltenham in 2018. According to the Philadelphia Business Journal, it sold for $69.5 million in July 2022 to Paramount Realty of Lakewood, New Jersey.
paonlinecasino.com
Valley Forge Casino Returns To 24-Hour Gaming To Accommodate Demand
Valley Forge Casino just announced some good news for night owls in the greater Philadelphia/Montgomery County area. Beginning today, Jan. 20, the casino floor will remain open 24 hours a day, says a new Valley Forge Casino press release. Visitors to the King of Prussia casino could already play slots...
