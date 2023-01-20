Read full article on original website
Breaking up the band: Overwatch 2 devs are working on nerfing one of game’s most OP duos
Sojourn has been one of the most divisive heroes in Overwatch 2. If you play Sojourn, the last thing you want is your best character to be nerfed to oblivion, but if you’re playing against her, you will have a rough game. This, paired with a pocket Mercy—who keeps...
Uncommon Phyrexian insect offers versatility and power in ONE Limited format
Wizards of the Coast continues to expand Magic: The Gathering design possibilities with Atraxa’s Skitterfang in the Phyrexia: All Will Be One set. Scheduled to release at local game stores starting on Feb. 3 through prerelease events, the Phyrexia: All Will Be One (ONE) set highlights the Oil counters and Toxic mechanics. Both mechanics are expected to have a significant impact on the Limited Sealed and Draft meta.
Sett player showcases why building Lethality sometimes works in League
Above all else, Sett is a juggernaut. He should normally build fighter items to be the strong frontline every team needs. But League of Legends players love breaking the rules and finding new builds that are fun, just like this Sett player who showcased why building Lethality on the champion works.
Roadhog’s Jan. 24 changes are actually a huge buff on these Overwatch 2 maps
Overwatch 2’s newest patch has thrown a spanner in the works in regards to the title’s current metagame, with characters you’d expect to see in almost every lobby like Kiriko and Sojourn nerfed quite heavily—but not every change is bad news. Roadhog has been notorious for...
MTG players will have a tough time removing this legendary troll in All Will Be One
Thrun the troll is returning to Magic: The Gathering’s Standard format through Phyrexia: All Will Be One as Thrun, Breaker of Silence, a five-drop Mono-Green creature that is extremely difficult to remove from the battlefield. Thrun, the Last Troll and legendary shaman of the plane formerly known as Mirrodin...
Are Patch 13.2’s Grievous Wounds buffs enough to put an end to healing creep in League?
Ever since its release in 2009, League of Legends has been the epitome of a game that struggles to find a clear identity when it comes to healing. Looking to find the middle ground for healing without it completely taking over the game, Riot Games included healing in Keystones, abilities, runes, and items.
MTG Proliferate engine Ichormoon Gauntlet adds 2 abilities to all planeswalkers and more
Wizards of the Coast has designed a Magic: The Gathering Blue Artifact called Ichormoon Gauntlet in Phyrexia: All Will Be One that synergizes with planeswalkers. One of the main mechanics in Phyrexia: All Will Be One is the return of Proliferate, synergizing with Toxic and Oil counters, along with other counters like +1/+1 and Charge. The set also includes a total of 10 planeswalkers, the most seen in one MTG set since War of the Spark. Revealed today by WotC, the Magic design team is using those planeswalkers and Ichormoon Gauntlet as Proliferate engines in ONE.
Tarik attempts to save high-level VALORANT as Riot stays silent about throwers in ranked
Tarik’s 10-man pro lobbies in VALORANT officially started this past weekend. The Sentinels streamer set up a private group with professional players willing to play competitive VALORANT and avoid the crypto-betting throwers that have plagued the official ranked mode. The first professional lobby was streamed by former Cloud9 player...
League fan remakes maligned Brink of Infinity cinematic as poorly as possible, and some players like it better
Many League of Legends fans didn’t like the Brink of Infinity cinematic, which was released as a celebration of the launch of the 2023 ranked season earlier this month. Now one fan has made a cheap remake of the cinematic, and it’s already getting praise from players. Like...
Rain teams drown the competition in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Liverpool Regional
In a surprising twist of events, teams based around the Rain weather condition seemed to be the most popular archetype to be causing havoc in the Liverpool Regional that took place over the past weekend, with 10 players who were running Rain teams reaching the top cut. It’s been just...
All Elementalist Lux element combinations in League of Legends
While there are over 150 champions in League of Legends, some champions are more popular than others, like Lux, the Lady of Luminosity, a moderately difficult mage from Demacia. In saying that, she is beginner friendly, as her kit is easy to understand, and her combos are straightforward, making her...
Dota 2 fan scores a date thanks to an unknowing assist from n0tail
Dota 2’s n0tail might not be in OG’s main roster anymore, but the man is still a support player by nature. While team Old G did not make it past the open qualifiers for the DPC in December, Johann “n0tail” Sundstein is still making some game-winning support plays of his own. Most recently, he helped a fellow colleague with his love life without expecting to, that’s just how good the man is.
Caps styles on Astralis with out-of-pocket AP Zac mid pick to close out G2’s perfect first week of 2023 LEC Winter Split
G2 mid laner Caps was feeling himself in today’s LEC game against Astralis, in which he picked an unorthodox Zac in the mid lane to lead G2 to victory in an absolute romp. While Caps is no stranger to bizarre picks (this is also the player who’s picked—and won—with champions like Draven and Kayn in the mid lane), Zac is a first-timer for the now-seventh-year pro.
All Phyrexia: All Will Be One mechanics explained
The invasion of the Multiverse has begun and here are the Magic: The Gathering mechanics players can use to their advantage from Phyrexia: All Will Be One. The newest Standard-legal MTG set, Phyrexia: All Will Be One (ONE), contains multiple forms of counters that synergize with the returning Proliferate mechanic. Counters include Poison through the Toxic mechanic, along with Oil counters that represent the Phyrexian oil. Equipment in ONE can attach to a created token upon entering the battlefield through For Mirrodin! and players can use Poison counters to their advantage, even if an opponent doesn’t have 10 accumulated.
Only 2 champions had a 100 percent pick-ban rate during first week of 2023 LEC Winter Split
The competitive League of Legends meta has already started to take shape after one week of play, and in Europe, some champions have taken over as the priority picks in the league. For example, there are only two champions that maintained a full 100 percent draft presence over the three game days that opened up the 2023 LEC Winter Split: Lucian and Ryze.
Overwatch 2 players have crafted a ‘definitive’ Ultimate tier list and it’s hard to argue
Ultimates in Overwatch 2 are meant to be feared, designed to be the most powerful tools on the battlefield, striking fear into every opponent. And then, on the opposite end of the spectrum, some are undeniably awful. There’s a clear disparity between some of the ultimates, and the community has had its say which reigns supreme.
Apex Legends player accidentally finds a way to break the meta
A new glitch was discovered by an Apex Legends player on Sunday, and it could break the game if others find a way to replicate it. A player reported they initially queued as Loba but when they landed, they discovered they could use Wraith’s abilities instead. They ended up...
Disguised one of the 12 teams competing in VALORANT Challengers North America next month
The final list of teams competing in the 2023 VALORANT Challengers season has been revealed, with six invited teams and six others who qualified via open tournaments earlier this month. While all the invited teams are already well-established in the VALORANT scene, fans will be able to discover new rosters...
Why is the Waterwalking rune banned in professional League play?
On the first day of the 2023 LEC Winter Split, Team Vitality’s superstar mid laner Perkz picked the Waterwalking rune while playing Ryze in his game against Fnatic. A day later, the team was given a fine and warning by Riot Games and the league because the champion is not allowed to equip this rune on-stage at the moment.
How to get your League of Legends Mastery Chart
League of Legends has been one of the largest online video games in the world ever since its release over 13 years ago. Some users have been playing since launch, while others have joined along the title’s historic ride. But regardless of when you joined, every player has wanted to see how much time they’ve put into each of League‘s vast arsenal of Champions at some point or another.
