dotesports.com

Uncommon Phyrexian insect offers versatility and power in ONE Limited format

Wizards of the Coast continues to expand Magic: The Gathering design possibilities with Atraxa’s Skitterfang in the Phyrexia: All Will Be One set. Scheduled to release at local game stores starting on Feb. 3 through prerelease events, the Phyrexia: All Will Be One (ONE) set highlights the Oil counters and Toxic mechanics. Both mechanics are expected to have a significant impact on the Limited Sealed and Draft meta.
dotesports.com

Sett player showcases why building Lethality sometimes works in League

Above all else, Sett is a juggernaut. He should normally build fighter items to be the strong frontline every team needs. But League of Legends players love breaking the rules and finding new builds that are fun, just like this Sett player who showcased why building Lethality on the champion works.
dotesports.com

Roadhog’s Jan. 24 changes are actually a huge buff on these Overwatch 2 maps

Overwatch 2’s newest patch has thrown a spanner in the works in regards to the title’s current metagame, with characters you’d expect to see in almost every lobby like Kiriko and Sojourn nerfed quite heavily—but not every change is bad news. Roadhog has been notorious for...
dotesports.com

MTG players will have a tough time removing this legendary troll in All Will Be One

Thrun the troll is returning to Magic: The Gathering’s Standard format through Phyrexia: All Will Be One as Thrun, Breaker of Silence, a five-drop Mono-Green creature that is extremely difficult to remove from the battlefield. Thrun, the Last Troll and legendary shaman of the plane formerly known as Mirrodin...
dotesports.com

MTG Proliferate engine Ichormoon Gauntlet adds 2 abilities to all planeswalkers and more

Wizards of the Coast has designed a Magic: The Gathering Blue Artifact called Ichormoon Gauntlet in Phyrexia: All Will Be One that synergizes with planeswalkers. One of the main mechanics in Phyrexia: All Will Be One is the return of Proliferate, synergizing with Toxic and Oil counters, along with other counters like +1/+1 and Charge. The set also includes a total of 10 planeswalkers, the most seen in one MTG set since War of the Spark. Revealed today by WotC, the Magic design team is using those planeswalkers and Ichormoon Gauntlet as Proliferate engines in ONE.
dotesports.com

Tarik attempts to save high-level VALORANT as Riot stays silent about throwers in ranked

Tarik’s 10-man pro lobbies in VALORANT officially started this past weekend. The Sentinels streamer set up a private group with professional players willing to play competitive VALORANT and avoid the crypto-betting throwers that have plagued the official ranked mode. The first professional lobby was streamed by former Cloud9 player...
dotesports.com

All Elementalist Lux element combinations in League of Legends

While there are over 150 champions in League of Legends, some champions are more popular than others, like Lux, the Lady of Luminosity, a moderately difficult mage from Demacia. In saying that, she is beginner friendly, as her kit is easy to understand, and her combos are straightforward, making her...
dotesports.com

Dota 2 fan scores a date thanks to an unknowing assist from n0tail

Dota 2’s n0tail might not be in OG’s main roster anymore, but the man is still a support player by nature. While team Old G did not make it past the open qualifiers for the DPC in December, Johann “n0tail” Sundstein is still making some game-winning support plays of his own. Most recently, he helped a fellow colleague with his love life without expecting to, that’s just how good the man is.
dotesports.com

Caps styles on Astralis with out-of-pocket AP Zac mid pick to close out G2’s perfect first week of 2023 LEC Winter Split

G2 mid laner Caps was feeling himself in today’s LEC game against Astralis, in which he picked an unorthodox Zac in the mid lane to lead G2 to victory in an absolute romp. While Caps is no stranger to bizarre picks (this is also the player who’s picked—and won—with champions like Draven and Kayn in the mid lane), Zac is a first-timer for the now-seventh-year pro.
dotesports.com

All Phyrexia: All Will Be One mechanics explained

The invasion of the Multiverse has begun and here are the Magic: The Gathering mechanics players can use to their advantage from Phyrexia: All Will Be One. The newest Standard-legal MTG set, Phyrexia: All Will Be One (ONE), contains multiple forms of counters that synergize with the returning Proliferate mechanic. Counters include Poison through the Toxic mechanic, along with Oil counters that represent the Phyrexian oil. Equipment in ONE can attach to a created token upon entering the battlefield through For Mirrodin! and players can use Poison counters to their advantage, even if an opponent doesn’t have 10 accumulated.
dotesports.com

Only 2 champions had a 100 percent pick-ban rate during first week of 2023 LEC Winter Split

The competitive League of Legends meta has already started to take shape after one week of play, and in Europe, some champions have taken over as the priority picks in the league. For example, there are only two champions that maintained a full 100 percent draft presence over the three game days that opened up the 2023 LEC Winter Split: Lucian and Ryze.
dotesports.com

Apex Legends player accidentally finds a way to break the meta

A new glitch was discovered by an Apex Legends player on Sunday, and it could break the game if others find a way to replicate it. A player reported they initially queued as Loba but when they landed, they discovered they could use Wraith’s abilities instead. They ended up...
dotesports.com

Why is the Waterwalking rune banned in professional League play?

On the first day of the 2023 LEC Winter Split, Team Vitality’s superstar mid laner Perkz picked the Waterwalking rune while playing Ryze in his game against Fnatic. A day later, the team was given a fine and warning by Riot Games and the league because the champion is not allowed to equip this rune on-stage at the moment.
dotesports.com

How to get your League of Legends Mastery Chart

League of Legends has been one of the largest online video games in the world ever since its release over 13 years ago. Some users have been playing since launch, while others have joined along the title’s historic ride. But regardless of when you joined, every player has wanted to see how much time they’ve put into each of League‘s vast arsenal of Champions at some point or another.

